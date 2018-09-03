03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
On the concrete barricades erected by Israel around parts of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, giant spray-painted images of Trump have given constricted Palestinians some comic relief.
By REUTERS
Protesters threw tomatoes at a sports utility vehicle, which had US consular license plates, kicked one of its doors and ripped the plastic casing off a side mirror.
By ADAM RASGON
"We want the Americans to know that the bloodshed here of unarmed people is on the hands of their president," one protestor said.
Protestors threw stones and water bottles and pounded his car with their fists, chanting 'traitor, traitor,' before Palestinian security forces pushed them away.
Forty men and youth with signs denouncing US president Donald Trump and calling Jerusalem the capital of Palestine marched toward the security fence near Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Widespread protests have also emerged in Muslim majority countries such as Turkey and Lebanon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Thousands of Palestinians took part in protests over the weekend.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
After a weekend of clashes, four Palestinians were left dead and thousands more injured.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,UDI SHAHAM
Before Trump announced his new Jerusalem policy, many predicted an outbreak of violence in the Middle East would occur as a result.
Israeli forces entered the village of Dheisheh early Friday morning. The deceased is the only reported fatality.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Confidante of PA chief says meeting was respectful calls reports to the contrary "total fabrication and a lie."
Thousands of PFLP-affiliated demonstrators in the Gaza Strip protested Trump's visit to Bethlehem on Tuesday.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The topic has yet to be broached.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Posters around the city hail US President as "Man of Peace."
Lebanese news outlet says the US president nixed a planned prayer session because of the presence of an exhibit expressing solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.
The hotel is not Banksy's first statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The meeting was organized by the “Two States One Homeland Initiative” which advocates the establishment of two sovereign states on one open homeland.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Following a deal with Israel, PA launches armed patrols for first time in towns near Jerusalem.
The IDF Spokesman's Unit said that approximately 80 protesters hurled rocks at security forces, who responded with riot dispersal means.
Driver confesses to being Hamas member, planning attack.
By BEN HARTMAN
“There is now, finally and very belatedly, a broad consensus among economists and analysts of the Israeli economy, both in Israel and abroad, that the Israeli shekel is overvalued.”
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Declassified documents reveal IDF rabbi’s excitement over liberating Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The leader of the Anglican Church of England visited Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.
Giammarco Piacenti, scion of a family of restorers, brings new life to the Church of the Nativity.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
In recent days, Palestinian forces have reportedly arrested and place in administrative detention 16 extremist Muslim militants.
The Custodian of the Holy Land Father Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives at ceremonial launch of the beginning of the Christmas season.
Of the 3,093 runners, more than 72% of participants were Palestinian, and the remaining runners came from 49 different nations.
By ARIEL COHEN
Bethlehem mayor will meet the Pope next month and ask him to intervene with Israel against building the barrier in area.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Most Christian denominations recognize Bethlehem as the birthplace of Jesus.
The Holy Land is unique in celebrating Christmas three times; on December 25th, January 6th and January 19th.
By ELISA MOED/TRAVELUJAH
Discover the history of the birthplace of Jesus Christ.
The school has a deeply entrenched anti-Israel position, demonstrated through statements and publications of leaders associated with the school.
By TRICIA MILLER
"It was wrong to criticize Netanyahu at such a sensitive time," says Deputy Transportation Minister Hotovely.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Prime minister meets with pope day after pontiff's visit to West Bank security barrier.
Nadar al-Masri, who represented PA in 2008 Beijing Olympics, won't be allowed to leave Gaza to run in next Friday's Bethlehem marathon.
CNN cites Israeli official as saying leader of Catholic Church will come to Holy Land on May 25-26.
Passivité des Eglises chrétiennes face aux tentatives de réécrire la biographie de Jésus
By MICHELE MAZEL
Incredibly well acted and directed as 'Bethlehem' was, its message was unsettling on so many levels.
By NORMA ZAGER
Bethlehem has the feel of a cosmopolitan city more than some other cities under PA jurisdiction.
By BEN BRESKY
The tourism project represents a joint initiative that offers travelers an insiders’ journey through both Israel and the Palestinian territories.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
A tour of the city’s Jewish and Arab neighborhoods reveals the complex issues facing the capital.
By NAAMA BARAK
Locals estimated the number of tourists in Manger Square Sunday afternoon as being less than half of last year, as many stayed away, deterred by the clashes and tensions.
By BEN LYNFIELD
"We will show our unending support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, as they so bravely struggle."
By DAVID BRINN
IDF investigating incident in which special unit soldier was shot by fellow soldiers.
Visit the Bethlehem hotel with the worst view in the world.
By BEN FISHER
Live updates from the US president's historic visit.
52-year-old Bethlehem man escapes – later turns himself in.
Since 2006, the IDF has wanted to build a 1.5 km. stretch of the security barrier between Har Gilo and the Palestinian city of Beit Jala to prevent terrorists from entering Jerusalem.
Roni Yehonatan's son was injured late Wednesday evening, when a Palestinian van plowed into three IDF soldiers near al-Arub, south of Bethlehem.
Drawing on the Infancy Gospel of Thomas, a scholar offers a different portrait of the young Jesus.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
A mission to sample Kentucky Fried Chicken
leads our intrepid reporters to Bethlehem.
By BEN FISHER,SARAH LEVI
The Bethlehem Icon Center keeps alive an ancient artistic tradition
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Israeli security forces confronted Palestinian protesters angered over the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
A number of roads are expected to be closed including much of the main thoroughfare that connects southern Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
Google Maps users will soon be able to explore the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jericho from their smartphones.
Palestinian wins pan-Arab final in Beirut.
“I finally get to visit the start of Christianity,” said Martina, 53, a Russian tourist. “It’s a very emotional moment for me.”
Star Street, the main passageway through the town’s ancient section, was decorated with festive lights dotting its walls and storefronts.
Fadi grew up in Bethlehem and attended the Lycée Français in Jerusalem. His passion for cooking is rooted in memories of flavors from his grandmother’s kitchen.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Family of bus bomber blames Israel's policies for his choice as locals insist his action was a lone wolf attack.
The incident was caught on video last Friday after police descended upon protester demonstrating against Jews visiting the Temple Mount.
Municipality officials argue that the "symbolic fee" would help improve tourist services.
Traditional embroidery a way out of poverty for women in traditional Palestinian society.
Pope lays wreath in the Hall of Remembrance and greets six Holocaust survivors.
By SAM SOKOL
Israel gives Pope Francis a last sendoff at Ben-Gurion Airport ceremony as he concludes his Middle East trip.
Thousands of Christian worshipers pack into Church of the Holy Sepulchre for lighting ceremony on Easter's eve.
"This policy is like apartheid – they’re separating families and the community," says resident of village.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Governor Bethlehem says that if the IDF and its officers want to visit, they could enter the city 'with tanks and armored vehicles.'
Local business interests clash in Bethlehem as the town gears up for mass visitors.
By CAMILLA SCHICK
Palestinian journalists applaud the move as justification for "restrictions" imposed on Palestinian media by Israel.
IDF official meets Christian leaders in east Jerusalem; thousands expected to converge on Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity.
Hamas launches "revenge" barrage of rockets into Israel before cease-fire, rocket hits home of Palestinian family .
The US administration should stop financing this humiliating facade.
By SHIMON MENDES
“Arab nationality in general, and specifically Palestinian nationalism, has become more of a religious thing.”
By BARRY SHAW
City seems deserted as lull in tourism continues
For such a time as this, Happy Christmas from the Holy Land.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
With a rising tide of voices, here and around the world, I call on all to look and see beneath the mask of Christianized duplicity coming out of Bethlehem. And England. And the USA. For such a time as this.
We should pray for Pope Francis to see that the conflict with Islamic fundamentalism is no less relevant to the Church than to us.
By ISI LEIBLER
Redefined depictions of his life all but surrounded Manger Square, the place where Francis conducted a mass.
‘Message of Christ still alive’ here, says believer, as Mass coincides with Islamic call to prayer from nearby mosque.
By NIDA TUMA
Pope Francis makes an impromptu stop at one of the walled sections of the security barrier en route to Bethlehem's Manger Square.
By JEREMY SHARON
Pontiff: PA president a 'peacemaker,' visit attests to good relations with 'State of Palestine.'
Newest work by the elusive guerrilla artist comes after the opening in March of his biggest project in two years - the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem.
A woman claims this hooded man is the elusive street artist known as 'Banksy'.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN