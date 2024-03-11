Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel moves 70 orphans from Gaza to the West Bank - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 11, 2024 18:15

The IDF, in joint action with the Civil Administration, under the direction of Israel's National Security Council, conducted an operation in the past day to rescue more than 70 Gaza orphans from the Gaza Strip and bring them to Bethlehem in the West Bank, N12 reported on Monday. 

The operation was approved by the Israeli NSC at the request of the German embassy. The war cabinet was not informed of the move, N12 stated. 

According to the report, during the operation, the orphans were moved within Israeli territory, including the outskirts of Jerusalem, and were accompanied by dozens of adult Gazans.

Johnathan Pollard: 'Seriously considering entering politics'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 04:40 PM
Smotrich: 'Chief of Staff must stop round of military appointments'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 04:35 PM
Sirens heard in Israel's north and in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 04:25 PM
Antonio Guterres calls for Gaza and Sudan truce and humanitarian aid
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:48 PM
Russia arrests South Korean citizen for spying, TASS says
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:36 PM
TikTok a US security threat, says Trump, similar to Facebook -CNBC
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 02:23 PM
Jordan: Israel's al-Aqsa mosque restrictions moving towards 'explosion'
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 01:36 PM
Ambrey says it is aware of a missile-related incident west of Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 12:58 PM
Woman possibly murdered in Afula femicide case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 12:53 PM
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 10:11 AM
Taiwan: China tries to 'normalize' military drill near island
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:54 AM
NYC man punches Jewish woman in head in random Brooklyn attack
By MICHAEL STARR
03/10/2024 10:35 PM
Protester bites Border Police officer in front of Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2024 10:18 PM
Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula announces death of leader
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 09:03 PM
King Salman bin Abdulaziz calls to end crimes against Palestinians
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 06:28 PM