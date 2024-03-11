Israel moves 70 orphans from Gaza to the West Bank - report

The IDF, in joint action with the Civil Administration, under the direction of Israel's National Security Council, conducted an operation in the past day to rescue more than 70 Gaza orphans from the Gaza Strip and bring them to Bethlehem in the West Bank, N12 reported on Monday.

The operation was approved by the Israeli NSC at the request of the German embassy. The war cabinet was not informed of the move, N12 stated.

According to the report, during the operation, the orphans were moved within Israeli territory, including the outskirts of Jerusalem, and were accompanied by dozens of adult Gazans.