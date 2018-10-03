Hosni Mubarak

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
SCAF and the Muslim Brotherhood have agreed to coexist – for the time being.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
Three Egyptian policemen die when gunmen fired on their car in al-Arish before escaping, according to security sources; violence follows increasing lawlessness in the Sinai Peninsula.
By REUTERS
Foreign minister says Hamas could topple PA in 10-15 months if Abbas is not replaced.
By HERB KEINON
Foreign minister Avigdor Liberman responds to reports that Cairo seeks to amend security annex; says "Egypt should not delude itself"; comments come in wake of rising unrest in Sinai.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Diplomatic aide Osama El-Baz developed close ties to Israeli officials, served as an instrumental member of Camp David peace talks.
Israel used to live in a neighborhood where the evil men in charge were at least predictable, but that has all changed.
In the current political atmosphere in Egypt, General al-Sissi is the strong, rational man who can bring more stability to the country and the whole region.
By TAWFIK HAMID
Despite being still imperfect in some areas, the constitution is certainly a step forward, and is already vastly superior to the former Islamist constitution.
Sadly, one year under president Mohamed Morsi has shown that the Islamists contributed more to dividing the country than to uniting it.
By MARCUS MARKTANNER
Like at Pesach, when we relate the Israelites' exodus from Pharaoh's bondage, there are four questions that demand answers when contemplating recent events in Egypt.
By MICHAEL WIDLANSKI
Concerns of how instability in the most populous Arab country could affect its neighbors.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
The Egyptian president is tightening his grip on key ministries, but his support is sharply down and a new revolutionary movement aims to sweep him out of power.
By ZVI MAZEL
Did Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood conspire to topple Hosni Mubarak? Egyptians face increasing uneasiness over links between the two.
Muslim Brotherhood says it wants to review the 1979 peace treaty with Israel but that it will not tear it up.
Egypt's Coptic Christians complained of discrimination under Mubarak but fear it may get worse if an Islamist takes power.
Strikers reportedly claim Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim is "in thrall to the Islamist president" and must resign.
The trust in Ben-Eliezer wavered, but our friendship remained.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Israel, no less than the US or EU, needs to be on good terms with Moscow.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Authorities fail to issue permit to screen historical documentary about Egyptian Jews, according to the film's producer.
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
America must realize that democratic elections do not always lead to a democracy.
By MICHAEL BAR-ZOHAR
Egyptian government must work to create jobs and build roads, not fight Israel.
By DANIEL SUHAREANU AND AVI NAVE
Seven years on, though the Arab Upheaval’s inferno is still raging, several conclusions must be drawn already now.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Mubarak was initially arrested in April 2011, two months after leaving office.
Mubarak was cleared of murder charges this month in his final trial, having faced various charges ranging from corruption to ordering the killing of protesters who ended his 30-year-rule.
Egypt's former president found innocent of involvement in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule.
Human rights groups say Mubarak-style repression is back.
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi's death sentence could add fuel to an already raging Islamist insurgency.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Egypt's former president sentenced, along with sons, to prison time without parole in a retrial of corruption charges.
Court orders retrial in case against former Egyptian president.
Judge says Muslim Brotherhood conspired with Hamas, Hezbollah to infiltrate Egypt, topple Mubarak
Mubarak was sentenced to life for complicity in the deaths of demonstrators, but an appeals court subsequently ordered a retrial.
Ousted Egyptian president convicted of stealing public funds; his two sons each sentenced to four years in prison on same charges; Mubarak and sons also fined nearly $3 million.
New constitution is expected to be put to a referendum in December as part of army-planned political transition.
Demonstrators voice criticism of military, fear government is returning Egypt to Mubarak era repression.
Move would follow expected lifting of state of emergency that was put into place in the summer.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Project to attempt to boost Egyptian economy struggling with political turmoil since 2011.
Interim President Adly Mansour also reviewing a protest law, similar to one from Mubarak's reign.
Former autocrat flown from jail in symbolic victory for old order.
Court orders former president's release; could leave jail Thursday.
Court rules there is no longer any legal grounds for ailing former president's detention; Mubarak to be placed under house arrest.
Former Egyptian president cleared in corruption case; to be released in the near future, but will face retrial for alleged crimes.
Spokesman for White House: Violence "sets back the process of democratization".
Ashton first int'l envoy to visit Egypt since weekend's carnage.
Army gives Brotherhood deadline to end resistance.
The army knows that it must crack down hard on the Muslim Brotherhood in order to install a government more in line with its interests and those of the opposition protesters.
Former military intelligence chief predicts Egypt's homogenous population that supports the army will prevent civil war.
Retrial of former autocrat adjourned until after Ramadan; televised trial seems outwardly unaffected by the Morsi ouster.
Two years ago the world was ecstatic over Mubarak's fall, and now the same has happened Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi.
Health Ministry: 613 people injured; five shot in towns south of Cairo, two more during attack on Brotherhood's headquarters.
Protesters call for Egyptian president Morsi to resign; dozens injured in street fighting in northern Cairo.
Protesters call for Egyptian president Morsi to resign.
Fortification of Brotherhood headquarters after Morsi's first year in office suggests looming war.
Law drafted by President Morsi for regulating NGOs dashes hopes for free society after 2011 uprising, Human Rights Watch says.
Judge orders his release pending retrial for complicity in murder of protesters; other charges keep him in jail.
Retrial is for complicity in murder of protesters; judge passes case to appeal court saying he felt "unease."
Report claims Morsi, Egyptian army deny allegations of misconduct committed by soldiers, doctors since revolution.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Violence breaks out when Christian children draw on wall of Muslim religious institute in town outside of Cairo.
Critics say the case is sign of crackdown on dissent; Egypt's most popular TV satirist accused of insulting Morsi.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
State news agency announces date for retrial of former Egyptian president on charges of ordering the killing of protestors.
So far, policy under Morsi is same as under deposed leader Mubarak, expert says.
PA president almost hails deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, thanks deceased Arab king.
Man dies after being shot during protests in the bloodiest week of Morsi's seven months in power.
Thousands march in Port Said calling for Morsi's overthrow on anniversary of the soccer stadium riot that killed 70.
Opposition calls for non-violent march to presidential palace in Cairo in protest of emergency laws imposed by Morsi.
Ousted former Egyptian president and former interior minister are granted a retrial over the killings of protesters in 2011 uprising.
Mahmoud Mekky says he wanted to resign earlier but stayed on to help Morsi tackle political crisis.
Islamists and rivals plan street protests on Tuesday; opposition rejects referendum on "biased" constitution.
Opposition plans mass protests, march on presidential palace; Egypt stocks rise after judges clear way for constitution vote.
Egyptian President Morsi completed his takeover of the country with his “constitutional declaration.”
15-year-old Muslim Brotherhood member killed after thugs attack headquarters in Damanhour, according to party's website.
Decree orders retrial of Mubarak-era officials, shields Islamist-dominated constitutional assembly.
Analysis: No longer afraid, Egyptians take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with Morsi.
Omar Suleiman ran "state within a state," saw Israel as ally in war against Islamists, expert tells ‘Post.’
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Omar Suleiman, one of Mubarak's closest associates, dies in the United States while undergoing medical tests, aid says.
Military council holds emergency session in response to newly-elected president Mursi's reconvening of Islamist-led parliament.
State news agency had declared Mubarak clinically dead after suffering stroke; military officials deny report.
"Mubarak's heart stopped beating and was subjected to a defibrillator several times but did not respond," Egyptian state news agency says in report confirmed by hospital sources; security sources deny report.
Former Mubarak prime minister says he won't jail youth, promises to allow protests, freedom of expression.
Official Egyptian news agency says former president had to be treated by medical team after visit from wife and sons.
Abdel Moneim Abol Fotouh, a former Brotherhood member who came in fourth in the polls, says the election was not honest.
Islamist Mursi and Mubarak's PM Shafiq topped first round; each side claims to be champion of anti-Mubarak revolution.
Socialist message appeals to youth who want the new president to continue the revolution.
By JOSEPH MAYTON / THE MEDIA LINE
Group says election c'tee restrictions putting in doubt foreign observers ability to check whether presidential election fair.
"We have not had regime change in Egypt, only change within the regime, with a lot of street noise outside," expert says.
Likewise, the survey exposed the ambiguous attitude of Israel’s Arab citizens to the agreement, or indeed to possible Israeli reconciliation with the neighboring Arab states.
By EFRAIM KARSH
The West, led by the United States, is partly to blame for what is happening in Egypt.
By ALON BEN-MEIR
"Two years ago, social media achieved the impossible and brought an end to the 30-year-old Mubarak regime."
By OZGUR ERKAN
Tens of millions of Egyptians might consider the epithet “Gift of the Nile” singularly misplaced.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
The odds are that we are in for another show trial, more entertainment for the masses and more fodder for the mob.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
On the back of social stability you can build a stable political system, and then you can build a flourishing economy.
By BARRY SHAW
Egypt has been and will continue to be the clear and undisputed leader of the Arab world.
By URI SAVIR
Such simplistic, one-dimensional explanations typify his neophyte missteps on the treacherous turfs of foreign policy.
By SARAH HONIG
today Egyptians are demonstrating in massive numbers against Mubarak, angry that a court had sentenced him “only” to life in prison.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Mubarak absent from retrial hearing due to security reasons.
By NATI GABBAY