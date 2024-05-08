Achieving radical unity means stepping out of echo chamber - editorial

Some Israelis maintain a tradition of noting the 10 days between Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday and Remembrance Day and Independence Day next week as the “10 Days of Gratitude.”

Though it may seem preposterous or even rude to acknowledge such a notion during the times of intense trauma and tragedy, the ability to recognize and show gratitude is never unworthy. It might even provide a much-needed ray of hope.

Perhaps the prime example of this sentiment are the two words “Beyachad nenatzeach” (United, we will win,) the slogan that was quick to appear after October 7 and has permeated since, visible on street signs, on balconies of people’s homes, and at protests across the country.

As the months drag on (Monday marked seven months since October 7,) the exasperation, trauma, pain, horror, and exhaustion only grow; it becomes hard to see beyond. Hostage families are trying every way they can to push the government to cement a plan to bring their loved ones home and over the weeks and months the protests have intensified.

Civilians, along with some hostage family members, have been taking to the streets almost daily as clashes with police have turned more violent, while only on Monday night, other protesters blocked trucks near Latrun. These trucks were carrying aid to Gaza and emptied the contents onto the highway. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Hamas saying ‘yes’ to a deal, even though it contains terms Israel cannot agree to and is an altered version of what Jerusalem originally approved, lifted the heavy weight of the last seven months just a little; it was a breath of fresh air, especially for the families.

Palestinians celebrated while Israelis protested

On Monday night, however, the rage and exasperation intensified when it became evident that Hamas’s apparent ‘yes’ was not what it seemed and that further talks were necessary to secure an agreeable deal. The thread of hope that started with that ‘yes’ resumed when, later that night, Israel said it would send a team of negotiators to Cairo. Palestinians in Rafah celebrated, and Israelis angrily took to the streets, fueled by a terrifying sense of a possible missed opportunity.

These feelings are more than justified, and there are no words that would be appropriate to try and assuage them. But perhaps there can be room now for something else as well, along with the activism, the accountability, and the anger: to “shine a spotlight on all that is good and beautiful in our personal lives and to delve deeper into the concept of gratitude – towards us and society, the nation, and the country.”

This is the stated goal of Mabua, a full-spectrum religious communal beit midrash (study hall) and social center based in Jerusalem, though it has other locations throughout the country. Its events will culminate in coordinated, joint reading ceremonies of the Declaration of Independence on the morning of Independence Day.

This act takes a moment to zoom out of the present and address the historical significance of the Jewish people’s stubborn continuity. This event is one of its kind, yet the sentiment remains relevant and capable of expansion.

This is not a cynical call for unity; our society has so much to heal from and work towards. But the pain can be held while noting a personal responsibility to every Israeli individual: adopt radical listening, especially to those whom you disagree with, and step outside the comfort zone of your echo chamber. Now is the time.

We Jews, moved by our calendar, should use it now to remind us of our untethered link as a nation, with Holocaust Memorial Day still echoing in our ears and Remembrance and Independence Day looming ahead.

Remembering that for a day or two, or even just a moment, may help contextualize the insane times we are experiencing daily and perhaps shape the vision for the State of Israel moving forward. The vision was shattered on October 7 and now needs redefining.