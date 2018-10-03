03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Victim evacuated to hospital in moderate to serious condition.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Speaking day after Hezbollah chief issues another threat to retaliate for Kuntar killing, chief of staff says: Our enemies will face severe consequence if they try to undermine our security.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Jerusalem is an artistic muse for local silversmith Iris Tutnauer.
By BRIAN BLONDY
Painting by Israeli artist sold at auction to European private collector at Sotheby’s for $698,000, setting a new record.
By JORDANA HORN
Painting, titled "Marseille Port", a large (100 x 133 cm) oil from 1933, is estimated to sell for £120,000-180,000 at Bonhams.
By JOHN BACKTEAN
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Zuckerberg shared photos of his Shabbat celebration, including his daughter drinking from the kiddush cup, shots of homemade challah and lit Shabbat candles.
By AMY SPIRO
Excluding non-Orthodox from Israel would be disaster, Shlomo Riskin tells Jerusalem gathering.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“Kantor's big fear is that Lauder will be able to find an attractive candidate that will tip the scale and take Kantor's position away from him.”
By SAM SOKOL
A manuscript Pentateuch known as the Codex Valmadonna, the only dated Hebrew text surviving from medieval England was sold for $3.6 million.
By MEIR PERSOFF
“Such obscene and insensitive equations have no place in our cultural discourse and only serve to demean and trivialize the memory and suffering of the victims,” B’nai B’rith Australia chairman says.
By JTA
“The Jews are cruel and malicious,” “the Jews are stingy,” “[the Jews] lie and cheat,” “Jews violate contracts and promises,” and “they [the Jews] falsified the Torah.”
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant plants a tree at the Kennedy Memorial in the Jerusalem Hills, together with his wife First Lady Deborah Hays Bryant.
By KKL-JNF
The mineral-rich Dead Sea is renowned for its legendary healing powers and a favorite winter break destination for Israelis. Not visiting anytime soon? Discover how you can harness them from home.
By JWG
By YAD EZRA
You might have been menu-planning since Hanukkah, but are you really ready for Seder night? This is your one-stop guide to everything you need for a perfect Passover!
By JUDACIA
If you want to tell the special person in your life how much you love them, but don’t quite know how to say it, check out these great ideas for gorgeous gifts from Israel!
By AHAVA
By YAD EZRA FREDERICK DOUGLASS
A senescent sea and its legendary minerals and mud are targeted by the BDS movement’s most toxic campaigns. Discover why everyone hates AHAVA, and how you can fight back this winter!
By MIMONIS
IDC Herzliya offers high quality graduate and undergraduate programs in English for International students.
By IDC
A Judaica needlepoint artist and retired early childhood educator, Stanger’s tale of the tree on Gezer Street relives her childhood and the people who influenced her.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Want to surprise the person you love this winter? Check out our top ten gift picks from Israel! Whatever the occasion, these gorgeous gifts will show your love in the most beautiful way.
By ARIK BAREL
Apples, honey and pomegranates: there is so much to love about Rosh Hashanah! Check out our 2016 Gift Guide so you can have the sweetest New Year.
J'lem District Attorny charges men for stealing, selling judaica artifacts worth 1 m. Euro from a Milan synagogue.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Tel Aviv residents caught stealing over US $1 million in Judaica from Italian synagogue.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JTA
How much has Persian art influenced Judaica? More than you might think…
"Good deeds day is just a symbol and serves as a catalyst for the start of volunteering activities that last all year long."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Higher level mathematics studies are still predominately a male field of study, report finds.
Gal-On: The state understands that it is not the women's private problem, but a social phenomenon.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The ministry employs 363 Israeli-Arabs, Druse and Circassians which constitutes 9% of the employment pool
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
A panel of members of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus from the coalition and opposition also discussed BDS at the special meeting.
By ALLON SINAI
The case against Ben-Eliezer deals with allegations from 2007 to 2014, including a period when he was national infrastructure minister.
“Using distasteful commercials, with a racist nature, is always deplorable," Housing Minister Yoav Galant writes.
Few Likud MKs support candidate for central committee chairman, who is running against Netanyahu-backed Hanegbi.
CBS report cites 29% spike in visitors to country compared to September.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Jerusalem's Hutzot Hayotzer has become a unique art hub, where the artists specialize in contemporary Judaica and Jewish ceremonial art, using both advanced and ancient techniques
Diversity is served by maintaining and respecting differences,
not by diluting religions to the point that they become indistinguishable.
By AMIEL UNGAR
The beauty of the mishkan lies in the ability of the Israelites to give of themselves in order to create it.
By BETH KISSILEFF
Most significant collection of Judaica in 50 years up for grabs; Sotheby’s "Treasured Legacy" sale set for April.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Invited to a Hanukka party? Consider a charity box as a worthy gift that goes straight to the core of Jewish life.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden hanukkiot were made right after World War II when the sources of metal had diminished.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Of the many ways to bring about redemption, two of them come to play in the Exodus narrative: Grand displays of power on the one hand and subtle, brave acts of rebellion on the other.
By RABBI SUSAN SILVERMAN
Leaders must be relentless learners and believe in the people they lead.
By JONATHAN SACKS
The design of the eight-candled menora has branched out into a multitude of artistic and innovative creations.
By TOBEY YANAI
An artistic exhibition of an intensely personal nature resonates with gallery visitors.
By SHTERNY ISSEROFF
The terrorist attack jolted the state, prompting a government ordered media blackout. Turkey initially reported that the suicide bomber was a Syrian.
Diplomat says Russia privately accepts that Assad will have gone by end of transition period in Syria.
By REUTERS
Group delivers message on its daily radio broadcast; one of the attackers reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader.
Drawings published on Fatah's Facebook page.
Today, the Jews have fully integrated into every country around the world and take an active role in all walks of life.
By YEHIEL WASSERMAN
"Could I, um, make my own kiddush?"
By BRIAN BLUM
Jews as idealistic connectors can counter today’s disrupters.
By GIL TROY
Since the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av falls out this year on Shabbat, the observance of the fast day is deferred until the evening.
By MICHAEL FREUND
For millennia, Judaism’s purpose has been to uplift the soul to perform its heavenly duties here on earth and bring about positive change to a world occupied with conflict, exploitation and woe.
By ARI HART JONAH WINER AND SHMULY YANKLOWITZ
For three generations and more, Soviet Jews had been cut off from their Jewish roots.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
We will build ourselves, fix ourselves, perfect our Jewish state, knowing that, ultimately, it will benefit us all, as it has for decades.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The views expressed by Im Tirtzu seem to be more widely supported within Israeli society than those held by organizations like B’Tselem. But does this fact ipso facto disqualify them?
Unilateral pledges of resources are meaningless without multilateral consensus formed through painstaking political bargains and compromises.
By EMMA CAMPBELL-MOHN AND KYLE BEARDSLEY
But don’t be influenced by the prophets of doom. Life goes on in Israel. We have faced far greater threats in the past and overcome them.
By ISI LEIBLER
There must be no blurring of Judaic principles and norms, no giving in to the modern and post-modern pressure that tries to change the definition of the Jewish state.
By BARUCH EFRATI
ONLINE JUDAICA BOUTIQUE MAKES ITS DEBUT
By PENROSE GALLERY
Jerusalem's jewelry stores cater to every taste, so it really depends on what you’re after – and your budget.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM speaks to the creative and business brains behind designer gift store, Barbara Shaw Gifts.
Loren Minsky from ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM speaks to Barbara Shaw, the creative and business brains behind designer gift store, Barbara Shaw Gifts.
Israel has yielded some of history’s most impressive and imposing characters, including a wealth of kings and prophets. But what turns a man into a king?
By JUDAICA WEB STORE
Looking for amazing Israeli Hanukkah gifts? Don’t miss our countdown of the top ten gift picks for Hanukkah 2017!
The shofar’s role on Rosh Hashanah – aka Yom Teruah – is clear. But why is the iconic horn sounded at the climax and closing of Yom Kippur?
NY Judaica auction sells Jabotinsky's ID card for $20,000.
In this week’s Torah portion we encounter an individual who arguably was the most stubborn person in the history of mankind.
By TZVI HERSH WEINREB
Jerusalem's Heichal Shlomo, inspired by the architecture of the First Temple, allows visitors a walk through Jewish history - past and present.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM