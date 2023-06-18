The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

This Rabbi hopes to explain Judaism to millions with new website

The Jewish Tradition website is based on the content of a book with the same name, written by Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, head of the Har Bracha Yeshiva.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 16:19

Updated: JUNE 18, 2023 18:23
Har Bracha Yeshiva (photo credit: Har Bracha Yeshiva)
Har Bracha Yeshiva
(photo credit: Har Bracha Yeshiva)

A new website is offering millions of Jews and non-Jews a friendly explanation about Judaism, styled as a modern, easy-to-access encyclopedia. The Jewish Tradition website is based on the content of a book with the same name, by Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, head of the Har Bracha Yeshiva.

“The goal of this book is to tell the story of Jewish tradition, a tradition in which halacha [Jewish law] and Jewish history reflect divine ideals and values,” Melamed wrote in the introduction to the book and the website.

“I was inspired to write the book after hearing a talk by Prof. Meir Buzaglo, who spoke about the value of the Jewish tradition and how wonderful it would be if it were made available and accessible to all.

“It struck me that no book to date, in Hebrew, successfully summarizes and presents the faith, values and laws of Jewish tradition. A number of rabbis involved with conversion, mainly Rabbi Haim Drukman, asked me to write a book that would clearly explain the fundamentals of Jewish faith and Jewish law.”

In June 2020, Melamed participated in a dialogue with French Reform Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur at an online conference for the Makor Rishon newspaper. Melamed was criticized by some of his colleagues in the broader Orthodox community for recognizing Reform ideology. In November, some of the most senior rabbis in the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist community condemned all contact between Orthodox and Reform rabbis, describing any such relations as “a terrible desecration of God’s name.”

Yaakov Weinberger (credit: Yehudah Sar-Shalom) Yaakov Weinberger (credit: Yehudah Sar-Shalom)

Yaakov Weinberger, CEO of Har Bracha Yeshiva Institutions, explained that the new site is based on a book that was published in Hebrew and four additional languages: Spanish, Russian, French, and soon, in English.

In honor of the launch, the yeshiva created a short video that “describes the enormous influence of Judaism on the entire world and the blessing it brought to the world and the vision of tikkun olam through Judaism,” Weinberger explained.

The video invites viewers to learn about the Jewish tradition on the yahadut.org site. It shows a mock United Nations discussion, where one of the speakers talks about Ha’ivrim (the Hebrews) or the Jews. This word means “people from the other side.”

The moderator explains that “from the very beginning, they have been different. Their forefathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, walked a different path than the rest of the world, unwilling to take part in the ancient culture of idolatry and child sacrifice,” and he expands on monotheistic beliefs. “As time goes on, the influence of these Hebrews, this different people, remains the foundation upon which the Western world stands,” the moderator says.

Investment of over NIS 1 million in new site establishment

THE HAR Bracha Yeshiva has invested more than NIS 1 million in the site. What sets this site apart from other portals with Jewish content is that most of it is static and already on the site; only specific content that is related to the core of Melamed’s book will be published from time to time.

An additional difference, Weinberger explained, is the fact that Melamed actually posits a national religious or religious-Zionist worldview “that sees all values such as science, work, the State of Israel, the IDF, attitudes toward women or conversion, as a positive attitude toward modernity.” He added that “the issue of military and economic development is a Torah value, and the Torah considers it one of the tasks of the People of Israel.”

Asked who the target audience is for this new site, Weinberger explained that it is first for “Jews from all circles of life and sectors, who want to know more about the Jewish tradition.” In addition, there are also those who aren’t Jewish and are interested in Judaism. “When you take into account that gentiles will also come in and be able to study” they can also benefit from it as well,” he said.

“This is Judaism through the eyes of someone with a worldview in Judaism such as Rabbi Melamed sees it.” 



Tags Judaism website jewish law Judaica
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by