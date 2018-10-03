03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Lizerbram will be JNF’s first president from the West Coast.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
The Jewish link to the environment goes back to the holy roots of the Torah.
The muddy earth posed no obstacle for the 80 Evangelical Christians from Belgium who came to plant trees in the land of Israel with their own hands.
By KKL-JNF
Over 100 people attend a KKL Finland Gala Evening on February 3, which took place at the Jewish Community Center in Helsinki.
“This year's festival is the first in a tradition we are creating here, to hold an annual flowers festival in the center of the country."
“I am interested in the history and the political situation. I look for ways to assist Israel. This is the land of God, and what could be better than supporting the land of God?”
Special trees in Rishon tell stories about the modern history of Israel.
A grove in memory of the French government minister Nicole Bricq was recently
dedicated in Adullam-France Park in the Judean Foothills.
KKL Belgium donates accessible pergola garden to ALEH Negev-Nahalat Eran,
in honor of Belgian community leader Arie Renous, of blessed memory.
The two day fair is the region’s premiere agricultural exposition. It traditionally takes place on Tu Bishvat, which is the Jewish festival for trees, and this year was no exception.
This year’s KKL-JNF Tu Bishvat events took place under the banner “Planting for Unity”, focusing on strengthening unity in Israeli society.
The goal of the cooperative activities between KKL-JNF and Nefesh B'Nefesh is meant to bring together English-speaking immigrants.
In the wake of its decision to extend its activities in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, KKL-JNF held a special seminar that focused on the Tu BiShvat holiday and activities for 2018.
Israel’s position between Africa and Europe makes it an important stop for migrating birds passing through.
The area is now being prepared for planting as part of an ecological project adopted by JNF Canada for the benefit of the local residents, wildlife and the environment.
The delegation comprises 64 Jewish and non-Jewish teachers from schools in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
The convention is an international means of dealing with the problem of global warming, which results from air pollution.
A reunion of the extended Slutzkin family on Dec. 31 at the ANZAC Memorial Center in Beersheba brings the story of Jews in Ottoman and British Mandate Palestine to life in a very personal way.
The first KK-JNF House is being established in Upper Nazareth, and ten more are planned throughout Israel.
The activities took place in the framework of cooperative efforts between KKL-JNF and other organizations with Nefesh B'Nefesh, to support the successful absorption of new immigrants.
Almost 1000 trees were distributed in Nazareth, the Shfar'am Nursery, Bethlehem and Givat Yeshayahu.
Entrepreneurial visionary Laurent Amram feted as Man of Honor.
Far from where Latin American military and national hero General Jose de San Martin fought for independence his legacy was celebrated in a ceremony marking the 167th anniversary of his death.
The accord was signed during the historic visit to Argentina made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was accompanied by KKL-JNF Vice Chairman Hernán Felman.
International Cleanup Day has been held around the world for the past 25 years and for 17 years in Israel.
Visitors from all over Israel flocked to the new Rosh Tzippor Birdwatching center at HaYarkon Park in the heart of Tel Aviv during the Sukkot holiday.
Over the past few years, harvesting olives on Sukkot with KKL-JNF has become part of the holiday tradition.
Over the Sukkot holiday, hundreds of thousands of visitors from both Israel and abroad set out to spend time in the heart of nature in KKL-JNF forests and parks.
The Israeli desert town of Nir Moshe gathers to inaugurate their new community forest, which was developed by KKL-JNF with their cooperation, with the support of KKL Switzerland.
KKL Mexico holds a ceremony honoring homeward-bound IDF soldiers sent by Israel to assist in rescue operations in the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated Mexico.
KL-JNF and JNF Australia to inaugurate museum dedicated to turning point battle.
KKL-JNF World Chairman highlight's group's role in promoting equality.
KKL-JNF House, which will become an academic and social empowerment center for children and youth, will be built thanks to a 1.5 million NIS donation from KKL France.
25 electric Egged buses are launched in Haifa, as part of the Clean Car Revolution advanced by KKL-JNF and the Israeli Ministry for Protection of the Environment to reduce air pollution levels.
Nefesh B’Nefesh lauds its first group of Initiative for Zionist Innovation grant winners who found creative ways to contribute to the Jewish state.
By NOA AMOUYAL
As KKL celebrates its 115th anniversary, Atar’s hope is that it continues to be relevant for the next 115 years.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Throughout March, JNF will host more than 30 events nationwide.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Meretz MK Mossy Raz said the Jerusalem bill was dangerous because it would make it much harder to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The deal will allow the KKL-JNF to keep its tax exempt status,a controversial measure opposed by some within the Knesset Finance Committee.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the KKL-JNF's money must be channeled to the needs of the state.
The KKL must pay its financial dues to the State of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“It is particularly inspiring to welcome today’s group flight as the country recognizes the influence all olim have on our country,” NBN CEO says.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
'LATimes' exposé comes just days after producer honored by JNF
By AMY SPIRO
Jerusalem's mayor, several potential candidates for office are waiting with bated breath for Barkat to announce whether he will be running for a third term or whether he will finally make a s
By GREER FAY CASHMAN