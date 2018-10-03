03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The Fed is the Evil Empire, Bernanke and now Yellen are the Emperor, and Fischer has assumed the role of Darth Vader.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
US president says former BoI governor is ‘widely acknowledged as one of the world’s leading and most experienced economic policy minds.’
By NIV ELIS, MICHAEL WILNER AND REUTERS
Source familiar with matter says man credited with guiding Israel’s economy through difficult waters has already been offered US job.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
By NIV ELIS
"The Bank of Israel has succeeded in moderating the real estate market, but a strong response on the supply side would be preferable."
By GLOBES
If it turns out that Stanley Fischer continues to pull the strings at the Bank of Israel by telling his successor what she ought to do, she will suffer for it.
By STELLA KORIN-LIEBER
Since former BOI governor Stanley Fischer stepped down from his position in January, and a nine-month saga of searching for a replacement unfolded, a new governor has finally been appointed, and she is woman.
After 112 days without a Bank of Israel governor, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Lapid appoint first ever woman for chief BoI post; former governor Fischer widely believed to have wanted Flug to succeed him.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND JOHN BENZAQUEN
PMO confirms Mario Blejer, Zvi Eckstein and Victor Medina only candidates being considered.
Karnit Flug, Fischer’s former deputy and the current acting governor, and Bank Hapoalim’s chief economist Leo Leiderman rumored to be top two choices for position.
C'tee disregards comptroller repor; approval paves way for Peres, cabinet to finalize appointment.
With Stanley Fisher's term as Bank of Israel Governor completed, his deputy Karnit Flug steps into role of acting governor.
All in all, it’s fair to say that Israel made a good impression on outgoing Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer.
Frenkel credited with bringing down inflation, liberalizing financial markets during 2 terms as BoI governor from 1991-2000.
In final Knesset Finance Committee meeting before stepping down, Bank of Israel governor highlights challenges facing Israel.
The potential move would contradict BoI Governor's recommendations to confront the budget now before it's too late.
Bank of Israel governor says defense budget cannot continue to grow at the same rate as it has in previous years.
Stanley Fischer’s nomination eight years ago may have marked the start
of what could become a trend: the aggressive global solicitation of
central bankers on the sole basis of merit, without regard to citizenship.
By TAL KEINAN
It might be useful to remind people of the decisions that made Fischer so important in the Israeli economic context – and why his impending absence is likely to be so sorely missed.
Stanley Fischer is leaving an indelible mark on Israel’s
central bank, and his influence will be felt long after he’s gone.
Bank of Israel Governor says he is stepping down for personal reasons, adds he has accomplished much during his tenure.
'Global Finance' publishes its Central Banker Report Card for 2012, Bank of Israel Governor scores "A" rating.
By GLOBES/GUY KATSOVICH
"It’s very responsible to deal with the problem now," says governor of the Bank of Israel.
By ADRIAN FILUT/GLOBES
BoI governor warns plan approved by PM, Steinitz could lead to huge deficit, adds "rich uncle" less likely to help this time around.
By NADAV SHEMER
Two-day conference to feature speakers including Barak, Fischer, Steinitz, Plesner, Trajtenberg.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Two of the world’s leading economists are unlikely to agree about much, especially if they are Jewish and talking to a Jewish audience.
CBS stuns business community by indirectly admitting that its method for measuring unemployment not accepted by OECD.
National Student Union says report highlights policy errors which will lead to more social protests this year.
Bank of Israel governor Fischer presents annual report to gov't; Netanyahu: Growth impressive considering global economy.
By NADAV SHEMER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
International Monetary Fund presents preliminary report on Israeli economy to Steinitz, Fischer in J'lem, says Israel must raise tax revenues.
Although the bank left the interest rate unchanged last month, it had cut the rate twice in the second half of 2011.
By GLOBES' CORRESPONDENT
Rise follows similar growth in 2010; GDP per capita rises 2.9% in 2011; Israel's population grows 1.9%.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, GLOBES
Bank Leumi shareholder Shlomo Eliahu: It’s unacceptable that owners have no rights.
By ADRIAN FILUT / GLOBES
Shortlist: Avoiding a recession, the summer of discontent, the Ofers Brothers scandal, Fischer runs for IMF.
The Knesset Finance Committee voted to express full support for the central bank’s 2012 budget.
Prices are too high and social gaps are widening, but the situation in the US is not too different, says Bank of Israel Governor Fischer.
By ADRIAN FILUT/ GLOBES
Biannual report delving into Israel's economic challenges calls to open up the economy; warns 2012 budget should not be reopened and significant deviations from already-announced spending should be opposed.
The Fischer of November 2011 is much more gloomy than the Fischer we used to know in 2008.
By AVI TEMKIN/GLOBES
“We must prepare for the day in which there will be banks with no controlling core,” says Bank of Israel governor.
"Economic steps that have broad short-term support from public...kill economies," BoI governor warns.
For the first time in the central bank’s history the governor will not make the decision alone.
Bank of Israel report outlines the lessons to be drawn from the crisis and how they can be applied to monetary, fiscal and economic policy.
Bloomberg poll finds that 19 of 21 analysts believe Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer will keep the interest rate for October unchanged.
By GUY KATSOVITCH/GLOBES
The latest batch of economic data from the US and around the world makes clear that the American and global economies are sinking fast.
Fischer grants license to Barclays; Stock portfolios fell 3% in Q2; Rami Levy gives up on Nof Zion; Facebook Deals to launch in Israel.
By GUY KATSOVITCH, YAEL GRUNTMAN, ROY GOLDENBERG,
Bank of Israel governor says protests over high cost of living came as a surprise; calls for new c'tee to check high prices.
Bank of Israel governor says economy is in a very good situation with lowest unemployment since 1987, but tent protests can't be ignored.
“Inflation will stay high over the next 12 months, at 3.6%,” analyst says.
By GUY KATSOVICH/GLOBES
Bank emphasizes that while the annual rate of increase in house prices continues to be high – an annualized rate of 15.3% – it expects the increase to slow “over the course of the coming year.”
Fischer: We are seeing a slowdown in the rate of increase in housing prices, but the rate of the increase is still too high.
By INBAL OMER, TALI TSIPORI AND ADRIAN FILUT
Central bank says decision consistent with process of returning the interest rate to a more normal range intended to position inflation firmly within the target range.
More can be done in the real-estate market; the problems of housing supply and bureaucracy need to be dealt with.
The IMF changes its regulations as fast as its officials change their silk ties.
By STELLA KORIN-LIEBER / GLOBES
MIT professor ‘supremely qualified for the job,’ says Palestinian Authority PM Fayyad.
By NADAV SHEMER AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Finance minister supports bid of current BoI governor; says Fischer's candidacy "is a mark of honor for the State of Israel and for its economy."
By NADAV SHEMER AND REUTERS
The economy continues its recovery, but the Bank fears emergence of a housing bubble.
Prime minister fires back at Lapid in Knesset for saying he inherited an economic catastrophe from previous government.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
PM meets Cote d'Ivoire president, praises "close bilateral relations"; Ivorian community in Israel numbers up to 2,000.
By HERB KEINON
The IMF can play a cardinal role in helping Middle East communities, the president says in Davos.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
It is somewhat ironic that outgoing BoI Gov. Stanley Fischer, two years ago at age 67, was considered too old to be candidate for director of the IMF.
Shock resignation to come as Bank of Israel Governor set to take up new position as head of Bank of Zambia.
By DOVE SHEMEN
A museum on German-descended Israelis, a Torah in Tel Aviv, and a Scandinavian celebration.
“If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.”
One of Jerusalem’s more unusual architectural creations is the Bank of Israel building, which is slated for renovations and repairs.
Stanley Fischer to serve in role that gives him a powerful perch to help shape US monetary policy.
By REUTERS
A separate vote, still unscheduled, must be held to confirm Stanley Fischer's appointment as vice chairman of the US central bank.
Fischer is widely expected to win Senate approval, both as a member of the Fed's Board of Governors and as the central bank's No. 2 official.
French finance minister to be chief of IMF following Strauss-Kahn sexual assault scandal; first issue will be Greek financial crisis.
Fischer: "I was hoping that the IMF would change its regulations, not only for my sake, but also for the sake of future candidates."
Fischer: I was hoping the directorate would change the policy not only on my behalf, but also for the sake of future candidates.
BoI chief says that while Iranian economy will "continue to go down," regime likely will find way to "keep economic life going."
'If you do all the boring things that your parents would tell you to do if you were a central banker, it works,' says the Governor of the Bank of Israel.
By ZIV HELLMAN
Other candidates for director of IMF must have breathed sigh of relief last year when Fischer’s nomination was canceled due to age.
By N. SHEMER, G. CASHMAN, Y. KATZ
Well-mannered Israel Museum director James Snyder recently received the prestigious title of Honorary Citizen of Jerusalem.
By BARRY DAVIS
Beyond the prism: Decade after creation of eurozone, an economic, monetary union of 17 European Union member states, it is facing its biggest crisis yet.
By TOMMY BERZI
The Tel Aviv mayor showed up uninvited to the plaza of the Tel Aviv Museum where demonstrators for social justice were conducting round-table discussions.
Opposition leader Yacimovich lauds decision as "enlightened".
By REUTERS, NIV ELIS
President praises new Nazareth Industrial Park for enabling employees from different sectors of the population.
Peres pays tribute to outgoing Governor of the Bank of Israel Fischer for his unique contribution to Israel in field of economics.
Speaking at Herzliya conference, Stanley Fisher expresses concern over 40% haredi employment, Arab community.
Economy is strong in the short term, but a European financial crisis would be a challenge, says Bank of Israel governor.
Conference to feature the Middle East's leading experts as they take on Israel's policy and security issues.
Statistics bureau reports GDP per capita probably climbed 2.9% to $31,100.
Bank of Israel governor says he thinks the euro will survive, along with its member states, says he was 'hurt' by IMF rejection.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND GLOBES
BoI head Fischer advises against defense cuts to fund social reforms.
By ALISA ODENHEIMER AND GUY KATSOVITCH/GLOBES
Bank of Israel Governor optimistic about economic future, says Israel cannot control world geo-political situation, only its response.
Lindenstrauss says he'll look into deregulation of basic foods; Hasson tells c'tee that public has right to explanation on pricing.
By G. HOFFMAN, L. HARKOV, N. SHEMER, JPOST STAFF
Bank of Israel governor tells US newspaper that his economist background is an asset; Salam Fayyad offers surprise endorsement.
The appointment process for the Bank of Israel’s governor is just another issue that the public feels it has the right to influence.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As he completes an exceptionally difficult 8-year tour of duty during a worldwide financial crisis, Stanley Fischer has achieved a unique status.
By DANIEL DORON
After the housing market adjusts to the idea of wide-scale construction for rental, the private sector can be increased.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Maximizing the benefits of Tamar and Leviathan necessitates no small amount of wisdom and vision. A bit of providence wouldn’t hurt either.
In a speech last month at the Bible Lands Museum in the capital, Fischer, who probably had already decided to step down early, predicted that the incoming government “will not have an easy time in the near future.”
We should demand candidness from our candidates regarding how they propose to tackle the budget deficit.
Bank of Israel chief lowered the interest rate in order help rejuvenate the slowing economy.
Zalman Shoval is arguably the most appropriate person in Israel to host a welcome dinner for US Ambassador Daniel Shapiro.
Cooling of ties was not sudden and unexpected, it has been going on for a decade, ever since Erdogan's Islamist party began its rise in 2002.
Even at this early point, it is clear that 2012 is shaping up to be a tumultuous year, with events liable to have a profound impact in the international arena far beyond the calendar year.
By PRESIDENTIAL CONFERENCE
Position is "an extraordinary and unplanned opportunity," Fischer says; IMF would need to change age rules for Fischer, 67, to take post.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF