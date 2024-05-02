Palestinian man visits Auschwitz, publicly calls on Jews to return there 'where they belong'

A video was posted on X earlier this week that showed footage of a Palestinian man visiting the Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust Memorial Museum, where he called on Jews to return to the site of the extermination camp, a place he claimed where they belonged.

Footage of the man can be seen walking through the Auschwitz memorial, calling to free Palestine.

"From these ghettos from which the Zionists came, I say Allah have mercy on all the Palestinians and our martyrs. Free Palestine," he exclaimed.

As the man spanned the camera along the site of the camp, zooming in on the tombstones and monuments in memory of the lives lost, he continued, "God-willing, we will be free from you [Jews], and you will all return to the concentration camps. Or to your countries. Any other place, as long as you leave our place because this is our land.

"You belong here [Auschwitz]. This is your place of origin. You left these camps and ghettos. Long live Palestine," he concluded.

Must watch:A Palestinian describes his visit to the Auschwitz extermination camp:"God wiling you will return to the camp... you belong here."These ideas are common among Palestinians, and now we're seeing them in campuses across the US...#Antisemitism#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/nrC2GcForG — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) April 29, 2024

Holocaust memorial sites vulnerable to vandalism

A woman and a child stand next to the Holocaust memorial in Hyde Park, covered by a tarpaulin, on the day of a march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London, April 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS)

As pro-Palestinian protests and antisemetic incidents surge around the world in the background of the Israel-Hamas war, holocaust memorial sites have become easy targets for vandalization.

On Saturday, the holocaust memorial in Hyde Park, London, was covered by officials due to concerns that pro-Palestinian demonstrators from a nearby protest would attempt to cause destruction or leave antisemitic markings on the site.

In a statement, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad Vashem, spoke about the incident, saying that "these are the real issues that are eating away at the moral fabric of our society. Holocaust memorials serve as solemn reminders of the unparalleled horrors perpetrated during one of the darkest chapters in human history."