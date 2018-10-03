Yitzhak Tshuva

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The mutual love affair between Paul Anka and Israel continues to blossom as the legendary crooner returns to Tel Aviv for his fourth show in two years.
By DAVID BRINN
Owner of Delek Group criticizes Shishensky C'tee's lack of expert testimony, gov't interference in efforts to develop domestic energy sources.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Noble Energy and conglomerate Delek Group owned rights to develop the huge Leviathan natural gas field off the country's Mediterranean coast.
By NIV ELIS,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Yitzhak Tshuva notifies Delek Real Estate Ltd. that he will cease to support the company.
By AVI SHAULY
Delek Real Estate's controlling shareholder is prepared to inject more capital into the company as part of a debt settlement.
By ADI BEN-ISRAEL AND ERAN PEER
Israeli savers deserves a system that puts their interests first in negotiations with tycoons, without being vindictive toward entrepreneurs who create the wealth in the first place.
By ASHER MEIR
The Pride North America rig will begin drilling to the field's deeper strata, where the 3D seismic survey indicates the presence of oil.
By HILLEL KOREN/GLOBES
The new partners will apparently win super-royalties and will undertake to make rigid investments in the exploration plans.
By AMIRAM BARKAT/GLOBES
Virginia to assist Israeli clean-tech firms; Noble Energy keeps up the pressure; Correlix gains NYSE Euronext share; Bankers: Global economy ticks upward.
By GLOBES
Tshuva adds to Tamar, Leviathan stakes; Noble Energy eyes liquefied natural gas; Elbit Systems wins Brazilian Army order.
The real battlefield for the Tamar partners is among the upper echelon of political leaders.
By AMIRAM BARKAT / GLOBES
Energy partners slam Sheshinski Committee plan to cut their profits.
By SHARON WROBEL
IAI unit wins border-protection deal; Satellite firm Orbit gets US Navy deal; GE buys Orbotech medical-imaging unit; Delek in talks to acquire UK’s Roadchef.
Delek controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva told Knesset the tax exemption to EMG discriminated against Israeli gas.
By AMIRAM BARKAT
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries No. 1 company six years in a row
The drilling partners behind Israel’s large gas reservoir have sealed a $1.2 billion sales agreement with the Palestine Power Generation Company.
By SHARON UDASIN
The residents of Zichron Ya’acov and its environs – vowing to use any means necessary and showing lots of chutzpa – have joined forces to battle the government and the newly empowered energy sector.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Spokesman says families lack property rights, claims Tshuva being blackmailed.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Delek owner: "We will supply all of the needs of the state. I believe that we will reach understandings with the Treasury and Israel Electric Co."
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
There’s too much instability overseas not to affect us, and our markets react in teeter-totter motion to negative sentiment.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Average households are being chiseled out of their savings by the country’s pivotal tycoons, who only recently seemed as trustworthy as they come.
Africa-Israel was victim of America’s subprime mortgage crisis. Its over leveraged investments were in the wrong place at the wrong time.