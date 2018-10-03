03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur is one of the high holidays in Judaism and one of the holiest days of the year. Beginning on the date of Tishrei 9, Jews around the world observe the holiday for almost 26 hours. Jews abstain from all food and drink (excluding those who are pregnant or have health problems), do not wash or wear perfume, do not wear leather and do not engage in marital relations. The day is steeped in prayer and introspection, though is also a day of great joy, since it is a day when sins between man and God are absolved.

