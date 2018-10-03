03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
After 43 years, it is interesting to consider what could have been if Israel had prepared differently for one of the country’s most notorious wars.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Yom Kippur falls on September 19 in 2018, meaning that Israeli judokas won’t be able to compete on either September 18 or 19.
By ALLON SINAI
Congregation Beth Yeshurun was completely flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
By JTA
Dozens arrested as hundreds march under the flag of the Nordic Resistance Movement.
By REUTERS
“To see the utter devastation firsthand and so close to home is shocking.”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Argument rages after endorsement of rally by ‘NOW.’
By AMY SPIRO
Kal Feinberg learned how to blow shofar as a teenager on a borrowed shofar.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Swedish Jews face antisemitism both from the nationalist far right as well as the far left, whose strong criticism of Israel sometimes veers into antisemitism.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Mayim Bialik casts doubt timing was an oversight.
The Jewish Federation is still planning to hold an alternative event for the Jewish LGBTQ community.
At an event hosted by the Manhattan Jewish Experience, young adults learned how to make their apologies more meaningful.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, prevented the anti-Israel majority at the UN from blocking the resolution, Israeli envoy to the UN says.
La haine antisémite n’est pas près de s’éteindre. Surtout pas en Europe du Nord
By MICHELE MAZEL
Souccot est appelée « époque de notre joie » car il s’agit, à travers cette fête, de manifester notre immense reconnaissance envers le Créateur
By RAV YAACOV SPITEZKI
C’est l’union de tout le peuple d’Israël dans une seule et même prière qui lui permet,
le jour de Kippour, d’obtenir le pardon divin
By RAV MORDEKHAI BENSOUSSAN
Le Grand Rabbin Sitruk était avant tout un enseignant exceptionnel dont la voix a rapproché des milliers des juifs de la Torah.
By RAV YOSSEF HAIM SITRUK
Israel's emergency medical services were kept busy on the day of fast, as thousands of Israelis were involved in road incidents or suffered from health issues due to the fast.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Advice for the millions of people who plan to fast during the holiest day of the year.
Whether an elderly person should eat or drink on Yom Kippur depends on whether he is healthy or fragile.
"We forget our intentions. We become tired, even depleted, and allow our discipline to drain down like water in a leaky bucket."
Ben-Gurion recognized that the Negev was simply the largest area in which the world would allow the Jewish people to grow and develop.
On the conflict’s anniversary, a veteran ‘Jerusalem Post’ writer shares a taste of once-censored material included in a newly revised edition of his 2004 book.
In Israel, there are thousands of children who get burned each year; 59% of burns are inflicted on children under the age of 14 and 46% on children four and younger.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
The blue-and-white tennis star voted by ‘Post’ readers as ‘Sports Personality of the Year.’
The Maisels are far from observant, but their Jewish culture is evident in every scene, and it's refreshing to see a show so unapologetic about it.
Israel Bonds High Holy Days appeals have been instrumental in facilitating growth and development of the nation, in addition to contributing to the unification of a sovereign people.
By VICTORIA D. ANDRETTA
Lena Dunham confesses her love for the works of Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai, which she says have helped her connect to her Jewish roots.
By JOY BERNARD
There will be three more matches played on Sunday, which many players, including Maccabi captain Sheran Yeini, are unhappy about as it leaves them with little time to recover after fasting on Yom Kip
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 77 in the world, was playing in his first ATP Tour quarterfinal since reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India in the first week of January.
The visitors were participating in an annulment of vows ritual.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Additional security protocols will also remain in effect in and around Har Adar.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The book was written by a prisoner in an internment camp in 1940.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
While TV stations in Israel must legally stop broadcasting, the digital age has changed the landscape.
On Yom Kippur, a day when most Jews fast, medical emergencies are common.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, this year coincides with the 76th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre, which was part of an inhumane plan to kill all the Jews of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
MDA supplied 136 units of blood and blood components to hospitals during the fast.
One day after a deadly Jerusalem terrorist attack jarred the nation, police say extensive security measures for Yom Kippur have been implemented throughout the capital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,YAAKOV LAPPIN
While on Yom Kippur we ask God to forgive us our sins, many scholars concur
that it is important to ask others to forgive us as well.
By LISA SAMIN
Here is a novel perspective on Jonah and the radical redemption of God.
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
In 2008, an Arab driver was attacked after he drove through a Jewish area of Acre on Yom Kippur, triggering intercommunal violence.
By BEN LYNFIELD
If you overheard Israeli politicians on the high holy day, what would they say?
By GIL HOFFMAN
The growth of Jewish Renewal movements has led to a proliferation of pluralist and egalitarian options for prayer services over Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.
By JEREMY SHARON
"During the most difficult days of the Yom Kippur War, when Israel's destiny was at stake, [Ben-Gal] and his soldiers bravely defended with their lives the northern border," Netanyahu said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
In this climate, boldness and resolution cannot prosper.
By AMIEL UNGAR
The High Holy Days are a reflection of our very being as a Jewish nation.
By RABBI DAVID STAV
From the nearest synagogue, at the end of the street, they heard the hazan’s voice calling on the congregation to permit itself to pray with sinners.
By HAIM WATZMAN
It would be wrong to stand before God by going directly to the second level before we have strengthened and secured the first.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
A reflection on Yom Kippur.
There has long been variety in the cuisine of the Land of Israel thanks to merchants who were looking for new items to trade.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
We can put ourselves in a place that is conducive to transformation.
By ERICA BROWN
From chocolate to "ancient" markets, Israel has much to offer in the week to come.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Faith and art come together at a special exhibition in Jerusalem by artists from the Omanut Ve’emuna gallery in the Jaffa Flea Market.
Just asking for forgiveness and admitting to having gone astray is only part of the Yom Kippur formula.
By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER,ROBERT TOLCHIN
Ever since the Yom Kippur War the “Unetaneh Tokef” prayer has taken on special significance for me, as the words “who will live and who will die” received real-life meaning.
By YECHIEL WASSERMAN
This is the true identity of the committed Jew, inspired by the spiritual, yet prepared to confront the material in a way that brings us closer to our tradition and Creator.
By YUVAL CHERLOW
Dudi Sela forfeited tens of thousands of dollars and ranking points.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
This holiday is another opportunity for us not only to celebrate what we have – in particular our sovereignty and independence – but also what we still have yet to achieve.
Israel's history - and the history of the Jewish people - denotes that triumph and tragedy go hand in hand.
By STEWART WEISS
The secret of our satisfaction seems to be our social cohesion and generosity. We come together in good times and in bad.
By LIAT COLLINS
Benjamin Netanyahu: prime minister, prime sinner.
By GILAD KARIV
Acceptance of each other is key.
By DOV LIPMAN
Will it last?
By BRIAN BLUM
With each year of life experience the central prayer in the Ashkenazi tradition, Unetaneh Tokef, is more frightening.
By BARBARA SOFER
When friends asked me how the holidays were, I said “amazing.” What was I going to say – that Yom Kippur in Jerusalem wasn’t the spiritual high I romanticized about and imagined it would be?
By HERB KEINON
Jonah’s story tells us that when we avoid our task, prefer separation to connection, and spread discord throughout the world, there always comes a storm.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
As Maimonides has taught us, the first phase of repentance is the realization that an error was made. Admitting error is acceptable in some media organs.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The story of the last Jew taken to prison for not blowing the shofar.
By MURRAY GREENFIELD
New calendars being hung in our homes signal the start of a new time with another chance to strive for unity, brotherhood, dialogue and the pursuit of social justice.
Trump’s record isn’t perfect but he certainly doesn’t deserve a Jewish boycott of his High Holiday call.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Sadat’s ‘Expulsion of the Soviet Advisers,’ July 18, 1972
By ISABELLA GINOR AND GIDEON REMEZ
With grace from above and thanks to the incredible efforts of overt and covert security personnel, we were privileged to celebrate the holidays peacefully.
Every year on the eve of Yom Kippur, we sit down and apologize to one another for any offense caused, intentional or unintentional.
I’m committed to making my small contribution to the continuity of the Jewish state and the betterment of the Jewish society around me.
Ben-Gurion Airport hadn’t been opened on Yom Kippur for seven years; VitalOne, friends and family began securing the permissions and assembling the crew.
Shimon Peres was a model for being able to change oneself, says the writer.
By DANIEL GORDIS
As we intone the litany of sins we atone for in the Yom Kippur service, here are some modern-day transgressions that could be added to the list.
At this time of year, we are given the opportunity to choose the right path.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Why is the shofar sounded at the end of Yom Kippur, and why do we sing about next year in Jerusalem?
By MEIRA RAANAN
Yom Kippur is a time for decision making. Israel is living in a reality of indecision. Now is the time to change that.
I do not expect the government to atone after the next terrorist attack. Instead, its role is to apply the lessons of the 1973 war and seize an opportunity to break away from the Palestinians.
By AMIR PERETZ
At the end of Yom Kippur many have spoken of a feeling of lightness as they feel relieved and forgiven.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
Just as separation among us projects separation to all of humanity, unity among us will inspire the rest of the world to unite.
Tel Aviv, like any large city, is a natural venue for social change, but the real story of Jewish renewal is in the peripheries of Israel and the country’s smaller communities.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Palestinian terrorism stems from a toxic culture of demonization that is an obstacle to peace.
By GIL TROY
As we approach Rosh Hashana this year, it is a time to introspect and find a way of becoming better people.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
I was six years old then, practically a man in the Jewish tradition, yet my eyes were still half-shut, my head in dreamland.
By AVRAHAM SHAMA
Tisha B’av should cause us to examine our national decision making, leadership, our tolerance of others and other’s opinions.
By MICHAEL EISENBERG
What’s religiosity? Not just ritual but symbols, melody and mood. Not just davening, but loving people (even those who seem unlovable) and upholding their dignity.
By RAYMOND APPLE
The shofar’s role on Rosh Hashanah – aka Yom Teruah – is clear. But why is the iconic horn sounded at the climax and closing of Yom Kippur?
By JUDAICA WEB STORE
What's happening around Jerusalem.
The month of Elul begins this Sunday, and with it the time to prepare for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.
By REUVEN HAMMER