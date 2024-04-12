'The most dangerous moment since the Yom Kippur War': The US is preparing for an Iranian response

US Senator Marco Rubio of Florida wrote on Thursday that "Iran wants to launch a large-scale attack from its territory" in retaliation for the Damascus airstrike, widely attributed to Israel, that killed one of its senior generals.

He claimed that "Israel will immediately respond with an even more severe counterattack inside Iran."

Rubio also added, "What happens next is the most dangerous moment in the Middle East since 1973," referring to the Yom Kippur War, when Israel faced multiple Arab armies.

Yesterday, Bloomberg News reported that according to intelligence information in Washington, there is a fear of a missile attack on Israel in an immediate time frame.

What are some of the predictions?

According to the report, the US and its allies believe that the attack could involve drones launched by Tehran's proxies in the region, and would likely hit military targets.

In the meantime, an American source spoke to the Qatari state media, Al Jazeera, and sent a message to Iran: "We do not rule out joint retaliatory action against Israel." According to the channel's report, the US will help Israel if it is subject to an attack by Iran and its proxies. According to the source, "the US will help Israel intercept missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, if these are launched at it."

US President Joe Biden yesterday sent another message to Tehran, saying, "as I told Netanyahu - our commitment to Israel's security in the face of these threats from Iran and its proxies in the region is an ironclad commitment." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also sent a message to Iran on Thursday, making it clear that "whoever attacks us - we will know how to attack them on their territory."