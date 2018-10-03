abraham h. foxman

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In an angry statement the organization called the Trump administration's policy action "a sad moment in American history."
By MICHAEL WILNER
By NIV ELIS
By AARON KATSMAN
"The steps are certainly on the table, and if we think there is a need, we will use these tools or others as we see necessary," BoI governor says.
In 2008, only 48,500 haredim were employed, but in 2014 this number rose to 101,000.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
A bill that aims to criminalize claims of Polish complicity and participation in the Holocaust have drawn ire from Israeli and Diaspora leaders alike.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
ADL urged Knesset members to “carefully consider the negative ramifications of the passage of this legislation.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“It is important for the State of Israel to show full respect and sensitivity to all American Jews,” Rivlin says at UJA function.
After 50 years with the ADL, Abraham Foxman talks to 'The Jerusalem Post' about what's next for world Jewry and for himself.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“The move to more sustainable products and the high cost of resuming production following a long strike makes [restarting the product line] uneconomical,” Israel Chemicals said.
By NIV ELIS,GLOBES
The products will be priced lower than the current going rate and will bring down dairy prices for all Israelis, Shufersal CEO Itzik Abercohen says.
By ALLON SINAI
By JROAST SPORTS STAFF
With Mac TA in action on Sunday, Southerners can climb back into first place by beating Sakhnin.
‘Broken Telephone’ is a multidisciplinary performance that brings 20 artists together in a chain of consciousness and creation.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
By BARRY DAVIS
By ORA BRAFMAN
The victims, were spotted by a bystander around 10:30 p.m. while sitting in their vehicle in a lot near the junction outside Ramle.
By BEN HARTMAN
I refuse to be silent, PM tells UN General Assembly.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By HANNAH BROWN
Duo Niv Sheinfeld and Oren Laor premiered Cowboy at Tmuna Theater.
One Note for Coexistence music show at the Duhl Center in Tel Aviv will feature a glittering array of top Jewish and Arab musicians.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
During an appearance in New York, Foxman warned that Israel’s base of support in the US was eroding due to the perceived intransigence of its government.
Local dancers are flocking to Bat Yam to take advantage of the Kelim choreography center and school.
Veteran Israeli rock group Knesiyat Hasechel are looking forward to turning a gallery into a performance space at the Israel Museum this week.
Emphatic win over Haifa maintains Hapoel’s hope of catching league-leader Maccabi Tel Aviv.
NGO says public's trust in government would be harmed irrevocably if Galant becomes construction minister.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
According to Yad Vashem some 1.5 million Jews served in the various allied armies during the war.
By SAM SOKOL
As a tribute to van Leer, who passed away on March 13 at age 90, the Jerusalem Cinematheque is showing her favorite films throughout the month.
Yellow-and-blue defeats Nazareth 3-0 while southerners score seven against Afula in record showing.
An exciting European line-up is set to expand the festival’s horizons.
By HELEN KAYE
Maccabi is unbeaten at home this season, claiming 11 wins and three draws from 14 matches.
Comparing this late-teen-early-adulthood reality with that of Hadar’s American counterparts requires a stretch of the imagination and a sense of satire.
By RUTHIE BLUM
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
With the Jews cleaving to Torah and the Muslims to the Koran, there will come a day when Muslims in the Holy Land will tell the Jewish people what they yearn to hear: “Welcome home!”
By OMER SALEM
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Well done to Jerusalem Post reader Leane Mortis from Estonia for being the first reader to correctly identify the object.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Life would be so much easier if we had nicer enemies.
By GERSHON BASKIN
By YITZ LAUTERBACH
By NATHAN HERSH
By YORAM SCHWEITZER
By DAVID NEWMAN
It seems that Muslims don’t really care about the mosque since their violent actions only endanger it.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
By GILA GAMLIEL
By RAYMOND APPLE
By ERIC R. MANDEL
By ILAN EVYATAR
"We should empower Iran’s democratic opposition to topple the regime."
By MIKE HUCKABEE
By JUSTIN KORDA
By HAISAM HASSANEIN
By KENNETH BANDLER
There is a not a single issue that Jeff Barak writes about in which he doesn’t ultimately blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Profanity, it seems, is defined by what offends a culture.
By JUDY MONTAGU
By MSALLAM ABU KHALIL
How could it now possibly discover any violations with Iran being given time to hide them?
By CHUCK FREILICH
Does reporter Gil Hoffman really think it’s funny to compare the beheadings by ISIS to the Likud keeping its head “attached,” having had only four leaders in its history?
Oren holds the Obama administration responsible for the mess we’re in. But it is now our job to help usher another Democrat into the White House.
By PHYLLIS CHESLER
Zehava Gal-On, thank you for this “free” service.
Is this what we voted for? Jobs for the boys and to hell with the principles?
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
This political opportunist used his public positions to advance his career as a serial criminal, not as a trusted and responsible servant of the public.
It can be assumed that a way will be found for the P5+1 to somehow have their cake and eat it too, at least partially.
By EPHRAIM ASCULAI,EMILY B. LANDAU
Israel’s core interests are being sacrificed for narrow political goals. Israel’s foreign policy will suffer as a result.
The former predominantly Jewish district of Krakow, which in contrast to the Warsaw Ghetto suffered no damage during the war.
By SHIMON SAMUELS
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By ALIZA GERSHON
By SAWSAN ZAHER
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
By UMUT UZER
By BEN LEVITAS
The failure of board members to intervene and exercise their fiduciary responsibilities is mind-boggling.
By ISI LEIBLER
The American people and the rest of the civilized world have a right to know exactly what role Saudi sheikhs played in the mass murder.
By MICHAEL FREUND