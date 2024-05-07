Rafah: Act now or suffer the consequences - editorial

On Sunday, Hamas struck back, punching a chink in the armor of the developments of the war. Four IDF soldiers were killed and at least three others were severely wounded, after Hamas fired 10 rockets at Kerem Shalom along the Israel-Gaza border.

Hamas’s rockets landed only a couple hundred meters from the crossing where humanitarian supplies are transferred into Gaza, one of the few areas where IDF soldiers still have not entered since the start of the invasion in October.

Rafah has become a major focus point of world attention in the past few weeks as Israel awaits the decision of Hamas on an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire plan to include prisoner releases and the return of some of the hostages still held captive in Gaza.

PM under pressure regarding Rafah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing pressure from all sides, last week said the IDF would go into Rafah with or without a deal with Hamas.

“The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question,” he said. “We will enter Rafah, and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there, with or without a deal, to achieve total victory.”

The belligerent rhetoric was all well and good. But after several days of relative calm in area, four more families are burying their dead sons – four more young men whose promising futures have been extinguished. The families of the four soldiers, St.-Sgt. Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, from Ra’anana; St.-Sgt. Ido Testa, 19, from Jerusalem; St.-Sgt. Tal Shavit, 21, from Kfar Giladi; and Sgt. Michael Ruzal, 18, from Rishon Lezion, must now try to restore their shattered lives as best they can. An Israeli medic walks near soldiers and an ambulance after Hamas claimed responsibility for an attack on Kerem Shalom crossing, May 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Netanyahu’s threat of a Rafah invasion have emboldened Hamas’s demands after the bitter enemies appeared to be closing in on a deal a few days ago, according to The New York Times.

It is now time for Israel to tell Hamas in no uncertain terms that enough is enough. The longer the war drags on, the more soldiers will be killed, and the more time Israel gives Hamas to prevaricate in talks about a hostage deal, the worse the outcome will be for Israel on all fronts, both militarily and diplomatically.

Entering Rafah will enable Israel to directly confront the terrorist infrastructure that poses an existential threat to its citizens. Hamas, an internationally-designated terrorist organization, has repeatedly demonstrated its intent to wage war against Israel through indiscriminate rocket attacks, suicide bombings, and other acts of violence. By establishing a presence in Rafah, Israel would be able to further degrade Hamas’s ability to launch attacks and disrupt its ability to operate with impunity.

Gaining a foothold in Rafah will also send a powerful message to Hamas and other terrorist groups that Israel will not tolerate acts of aggression and will take decisive action to protect its citizens. Too often, Israel’s measured response to rocket attacks and other provocations has been interpreted by its enemies as weakness and has encouraged them to escalate violence further. By showing resolve, Israel can better deter future attacks and create a more secure environment for its people.

A Rafah operation would also provide an opportunity to address the root causes of the conflict and lay the groundwork for a more durable agreement. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by years of Hamas misrule and neglect, has created immense suffering for the Palestinian population and has fueled resentment and despair. By intervening in Rafah, Israel can help alleviate human suffering, facilitate the delivery of aid, and provide hope for a better future for all residents of Gaza.

Critics may argue that entering Rafah risks further escalation and civilian casualties, but the reality is that the status quo is untenable and unsustainable. Sunday’s rocket attack near the Kerem Shalom crossing is a stark reminder of the grave dangers posed by Hamas’s continued aggression. Israel cannot afford to wait for the next attack before taking action to protect its citizens and the chance to get back the remaining hostages.

The decision to enter Rafah is not one to be taken lightly. By confronting the terrorist threat head-on, Israel can protect its citizens, deter future attacks, and pave the way for a brighter future for everyone in the region.

The time for action is now.