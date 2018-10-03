03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Palestinian prisoner commission says Muhammad al Kik turned down offer to end fast and face May 1 release, insisting he be released immediately and unconditionally from administrative detention.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Police affirm stance that Afula suspect intended to attack.
By BEN HARTMAN
The attack occurred on Arlozorov Street in Afula and a 21-year-old IDF soldier and another person were wounded.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Minutes earlier, the woman attempted to stab a soldier at the bus station.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A 20-year-old man was moderately wounded from stab wounds to his upper body.
A northern restaurant offers an authentic and delicious meal, as well as traditional hospitality
By YFTACH AND MERAV
“The success of this experimental treatment may lead humanity to a new era in which it will be possible to achieve full recovery in most cases.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Larry Rich, 64
From Detroit, to Austria, to Kibbutz Deganya Alef, 1972
By ABIGAIL KLEIN
Rami Tiyeb elected Chairman of the party’s branch in Afula; 13 other Likud branches also elect leaders.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Accompanied by song, dance and flowers, a new ecological garden was inaugurated at the WIZO Kfar HaNoar Nir Haemek Agricultural School near Afula.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
First study of its kind, conducted by Afula, Haifa doctors, helps obstetricians choose right drug to prevent premature birth.
Doctors at Emek Medical Center in Afula were surprised to find the three-year-old had swallowed her necklace.
Three-year-old runs to sidewalk with plastic spoon in mouth, falls and cup of spoon breaks off, getting stuck in his throat.
The man, Raed Mahamid from Umm el-Fahm, was playing with his small daughter at home when he collapsed and lost consciousness.
Families of 3 people who died in the last few days bring new hopes of life and health to four children and several adults.
By JUDY SIEGEL ITZKOVICH
Boy's tongue so swollen that the ring disappeared inside the tongue; threatened to choke him; ring only noticeable in CT scan.
Clowns were sighted on street corners and in the town's forests.
Group hesitant to celebrate after some Arab rights restored in Afula.
The Afula Market Compound, nestled on the outskirts of the city, covered from the sun and open to the breeze, has been mostly empty since it was built 15 years ago.
By LAURA SIGAL
A large contingent of police were searching the area surrounding the hospital for the suspect.
Head of the District Court, Judge Avraham Avraham said that the prospective buyers all issued identical or nearly identical bids, “seriously impairing the principle of equality”.
High Court decision delays case over preventing Arabs from purchasing homes in Jewish Afula.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The assault was planned well in advance police said.
29-year-old released less than a week after she was indicted on charges of carrying a knife and making threats.
Nazareth woman indicted after she's shot by police while faking stabbing attack.
“The Afula municipal park is a public facility that serves the residents of the city and its environs, and so the public is asked to refrain from bringing hametz into it during the holiday."
By JTA
Road woes continue to cost southerners dearly; Hapoel TA claims crucial win over Ashdod.
By ALLON SINAI
It took a cardiac arrest to open up Larry Rich’s eyes to how the Emek Medical Center in Afula is helping Israelis and Arabs work together for the common good of humanity
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The Jezreel Valley town’s low prices are attracting new residents.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Kafr Kana girl dies after dental treatment; violence shuts down Haifa youth concert; blaze causes Afula retirement home evacuation.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Emek Medical Center in Afula brings "art to the place where it is most needed."
Police raid the Afula Municipality, detaining several senior employees over suspicions of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Bullet injured 80-year-old in Nazareth Illit with police believing that most likely cause was shot fired in air from nearby.
Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach will become director-general of Hadassah University Medical Center.
Antiquities Authority archaeologist: All signs point to Haredi attack, First-Temple era findings destroyed.
58-year-old man set fire to his girlfriend as she sat in their car, murdering her, according to indictment.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Doctors say one false move could have caused it to puncture his lung, endanger his life; surgeons in Emek Hospital in Afula pulled it out.
Blast caused by grenade planted in man's vehicle; police suspect attack was criminally-motivated; second woman lightly injured.
By ALIZA GERSHON
I spent 2 weeks picking grapefruits at Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa, another 2 weeks spreading tarps over cotton bales in the Golan.
By HERB KEINON
Teachers typically assign too much for your average kid to handle. And so, parent ‘supervision’ becomes parent "coproduction," highlighting parental inadequacies.
Nineteen European national teams – 12 men’s and seven women’s – will make their way to the Galilee for the tournaments.
By JACOB KANTER
Ronit Weissman helicoptered to Rambam Hospital; Ran Margaliot and Niv Livner win first stage.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
A new column: Travel expert Joe Yudin introduces "the road less travelled" as well as some new discoveries at more well-known sites.
By JOE YUDIN