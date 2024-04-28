Islamist group slams democratic values, rallies thousands in Germany

Some 1,000 protestors gathered in Hamburg’s Steindamm Street on Saturday, calling for an end to “dictatorship values,” according to the German daily Die Welt.

In a video posted on X, the crowd can be seen responding to shouts of ‘Takbir’ with “Allahu Akbar.” The video also shows the mob shouting part of the Shahada in Arabic, "There's no God but God."

One demonstrator held a placard that read “Caliphate is the solution,” while others held signs with the inscription “Gaza has won the info war.”

„So gehorche nicht den Lügnern!“Eindrücke aus der heutigen Demonstration in Hamburg pic.twitter.com/N7pRpcSgYg — Muslim Interaktiv (@MInteraktiv) April 27, 2024

The German daily newspaper noted the rally was organized by a group named "Muslim Interaktiv," which also posted the video from the rally on its X account under the banner “Do not obey liars! Impressions from today's demonstration in Hamburg.” Protestors demonstrate at rally in Hamburg, Germany. April 27, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Behind Muslim Interaktiv

Die Welt further stated that according to the Hamburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the group is an extremist Islamist organization affiliated with the Hizb ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist, fundamentalist political organization that has for the purpose of the re-establishment of a caliphate. This political organization is banned from operating in Germany, as per the Hamburg office.

According to Ynet and German media, a leader of "Muslim Interaktiv" is the 25-year-old Joe Adade Boateng, also known as Raheem Boateng, who is studying education at the University of Hamburg.

He has a large presence on Instagram and TikTok, where he shares Islam-related content, targeting young Muslims in Germany.

Both he and "Muslim Interlaktiv" have addressed the Israel-Hamas war on social media. One joint post from December 2023 read, “Our main account has been blocked due to censorship surrounding the current genocide in Gaza. The government is trying to stop our activities using all possible means.”