arab israeli

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Both family members are serving as senior advisers to the president, with Kushner leading the administration’s effort to jump-start peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The report claims a potential war would involve Israeli combat units across ground, naval and air forces.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD,AVRAHAM GOLD
Palestinian leaders call on Arab citizens of Israel to protest against President Trump's Jerusalem declaration.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
EU foreign minister to hold lunch with Abbas
By REUTERS
"Shame on you. We believe in progress, we believe in coexistence, we are working toward that and will continue to do so with you.”
By HERB KEINON
Ibrahim Abu Thurayya was one of four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops on Friday.
"The future of Israel will not be decided by Trump but rather by the Israeli public which must live in peace not with New York or San Francisco but with the Arab nation and the Palestinian nation.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Meanwhile, a protest against the US move was held in Rahat that drew about a hundred people. Small protests were held Saturday in Tira and Tamra.
"What Trump declares is one thing, but there is a Palestinian people on the ground unwilling to accept it."
“Allah has given this land to the Jewish people. Allah has given us the State of Israel,” said Rabbi Fleischer of Hebron.
By KELLY HARTOG
The IDF performed a calculated explosion on a Hamas tunnel in Gaza reaching into Israel on Monday, killing seven people.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Residents of Kafr Akab struggle to receive equal services.
By UDI SHAHAM
One MK that attended the 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union got a photo-op with the Russian President.
By LAHAV HARKOV
According to the Palestinian schoolbooks, Jews have no rights whatsoever in the region but only "greedy ambitions." The books also say that Jews have no holy places.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Knesset Constitution Committee chairman Nissan Slomiansky's proposal calls for courts to draw on “principles of Hebrew law” in instances that are not covered by existing law.
Netanyahu said the cooperation today with countries in the Arab world is actually greater than it was when Jerusalem signed agreements with Egypt and Jordan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a message about Palestinian education as kids return to school after the summer break.
“Why does my whole family have to pay the price for Osama’s actions? Would it not have been enough for the army to seal off his room?”
By ADAM RASGON
The festival, which lasts for four days, starts on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-hijja, one day after the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca culminates.
“The efforts by these Christians send a powerful message: The Bible, and its message about a land flowing with milk and honey, is stronger than terrorism and can beat BDS,” Israel365 founder says.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Nonetheless, the study also found that most of Diaspora Jewry still wants the capital to remain Jewish in nature.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Le Shin Bet s’inquiète de l’augmentation du nombre de terroristes issus d’unions entre Arabes israéliens et Palestiniens
By YOSSI MELMAN
Le visage des grandes villes palestiniennes évolue lentement mais sûrement
By MICHELE MAZEL
Arab women are unique in that they are exposed to forced smoking at a high level even though relatively few of them – aware of the danger to their babies – actually light up.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“Health inequality is no different from diseases. It harms the health of the residents of the State of Israel. We must take the necessary steps to address this phenomenon.”
The taboo on Arab participation in the municipal elections is lessening.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Like halva, hummus is an Arabic word, this time for chickpeas, or garbanzo beans.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Adalah lawyer Sawsan Zaher, who filed the petition, argued that this policy causes the humiliation of Arab patients and their visitors.
The ministry's Support Committee, in a document submitted to the High Court of Justice, said al-Midan theater in Haifa did not meet criteria demanded of all theaters.
“If it was a Jewish community, they wouldn’t be thinking about moving around the people.”
Joint List MK also resigns as part of rotation agreement.
Bill seeks to make Israel a state of all its citizens and change anthem, flag and symbol to also reflect Arab culture; Likud MKs call it "Palestinian nation-state bill"
'If one day the words of the national anthem are changed, I think I won’t have any problem singing it.'
By JTA
'I’m tired of complaining that the situation is dire; I like the feeling of being part of the push for change, too.'
By PAMELA PELED
The vice president's speech was briefly disrupted by Arab Israeli MKs, who held up signs that read "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" and were then promptly ushered out of the plenum.
Anger boils over in wake of Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
The teens also coerced the ultra-Orthodox Jews into reciting a Muslim passage and condemning Prime Minister Netanyahu.
According to the report, the past year was characterized by an increase in employment and real wages – and a decrease in the unemployment rate to an historic low.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
New information has been released by the Shin Bet about the murder of a soldier in Arad.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
The legislation would boost the chances of anyone who served the country in military, civilian or national service to be hired for civil service.
In order to record the incident, the doctor pulled out a cellular phone and filmed the four.
The festival includes daily entertainment performances on the streets of the Old City, including street theater, circus and magic performers, fire displays, street music and food stands.
By JEREMY SHARON
‘Study shows there is still not enough maturity and understanding among the Jewish public for practical steps for living together,’ says Givat Haviva.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Shooting range owner found selling ammunition illegally.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“As an Israeli, I guess I have that chutzpah,” she added.
While canceling performances, most holiday activities will go on as normal.
Ben, a highly trained German Shepherd, points to hidden weapons in a cement factory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Split on impact of Jerusalem announcement on peace.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Recent enforcement of the law against polygamy in Israel is raising questions about its practice in Bedouin society
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
The law against boycotts may apply to what Liberman says, but he has immunity.
The study also found that most of the gaps in per-client budget allocation can be explained by the different care frameworks for the needy.
MK Esawi Frej also added that security is ''no less important to Arabs'' than it is to Israeli Jews.
“It’s like a different world here; there is no prejudice on either side."
A plan to separate the east Jerusalem neighborhoods located beyond the security barrier has gained steam and moved from the legislative phase to the planning phase.
“The award is for those who made an active contribution to shared and equal life between Arab and Jewish citizens.”
Arab drivers were involved in 34% of fatal car accidents in 2016, despite accounting for only 17% of license holders.
Bedoin construction workers treated for moderate and light injuries at Soroka Medical Center.
During a short-term two week operation police officers apprehended weapons and egg smugglers, as well as arrested a man who threatened tourists with a toy gun.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Birthright tells 'Post' the decision is only temporary.
The bill in question seeks to legalize the annexation of 19 settlements to the capital and has sparked a heated debate in the government.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
One delegation member told 'The Jerusalem Post' that he received threats to be 'burned alive.'
By YAIR ETTINGER
Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi made these remarks in the US last week.
Elkhoury is part of a delegation of the Reservists on Duty (RoD) organization, defending Israel’s reputation in the corridors and halls of higher education.
The Abraham Fund has unveiled a new ad campaign.
The murder was a turning point for house demolition policy and swung popular opinion against prisoner exchange deals.
Prison canteen employees charged with distributing phones to Arab inmates.
“The bottom line is there is more identification with Israel than with a possible Palestinian state,” said one of the survey's directors.
Former MK Michael Ben-Ari releases video in Arabic in which he calls on Arabs in Lod to move to an Arab country, saying, "Israel is the land of the Jews.”
The Israeli-Arab film director and actor was in Beirut for a film festival.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the court in February.
“I call on Arab MKs to take action. I am critical of them. I don’t see Arab MKs taking part in the health caucus in the Knesset,” Bisharat said.
The Rana Arab-Jewish women’s choir is putting politics aside to promote peace through song
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The film is set in Nazareth’s Christian-Arab community.
By AMY SPIRO
The study also showed that, in the Arab sector, there are more teachers with academic degrees than in Jewish schools, 95% versus 91%, respectively, in early childhood education.
By SARAH LEVI
The man, who was carrying an Israeli passport, was detained.
According to the study, Arab Israeli women have significantly improved their academic achievements at the high school level, are more successful than Arab Israeli men.
18-year-old indicted for beating Arab man he believed was dating a Jewish woman.
Will Israeli Arab youth be tempted to join the ISIS battle in the peninsula?
The Siah Vasig debating society celebrates its 30th anniversary at a Jerusalem competition
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A-Sham, the Third Arab Food Festival, offers a delicious mix.
By PAUL ALSTER
American author David Brog seeks to set the record straight on the Arab-Israeli conflict.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
By BERNARD DICHEK
Israeli-Arab writer Ayman Sikseck, who grew up detached from the Palestinian struggle, has become one of the country’s most intriguing writers.
By ITAY GODER
Israeli-Arab former resident of Shefa-Ámr died in Syria last weekend while fighting for Isis.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
While the world’s focus has been on the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the assumption has been that dealing with the needs of Arab citizens of Israel would be eminently easier.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Recent workers' rights ad campaign demands closer scrutiny.
By NASREEN HADAD HAJ-YAHYA
In Hebrew and Arabic, coaches are shouting commands, and families are shouting encouragement.
By BARBARA SOFER
Bridging the gaps between the Beduin and Jewish societies.
By KENNETH BANDLER
There will never be peace while the Arabs and Muslims and mainly the Palestinians are denied the national and religious rights in Jerusalem.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The political dynamics within the Israeli Arab parties promote barn-burners rather than bridge-builders.
By GIL TROY
How Israeli-Arab students are changing the face of Israeli society.
It’s that time of history again.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Israel belongs to the Arab citizens of Israel as much as it belongs to its Jewish citizens.
When I visit Ethiopian communities and see their dilapidated and neglected apartments and few available social services, I shake with anger at the injustice.
By YAEL ECKSTEIN
850,000 Middle Eastern Jews were expelled from Arab-Islamic states in the early 1950s just for being Jewish. In Israel they didn’t feel comfortable either.
By HEN MAZZIG
Israel’s educational system is the backbone of our democracy, not just in rhetorical terms but in its impact on our very national security.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Two major potential hurdles Jared Kushner needs to focus on.
By DORON PELY