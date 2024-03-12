UK grants Arab Israeli asylum due to 'well-founded fear' of 'apartheid'

An Arab-Israeli citizen will be granted asylum in the UK after the Home Office did a one-eighty, on the basis that there is a "well-founded fear" of persecution if the citizen is returned to Israel. The decision was made less than 24 hours before a court hearing where the Home Office was supposed to defend its original decision to reject the petition.

In documents submitted to the Immigration Court, he claimed that Israel maintains an "apartheid system of racial control by its Jewish citizens over its Palestinian citizens, whom it systematically oppresses." He also provided evidence to the tribunal that he was at increased risk of persecution because of his Palestinian solidarity activities in the UK and his anti-Zionist political views.

In a statement published by Riverway Law, who represents the petitioner, it was said that "this is a victory not only for me but for all Palestinians living under the Israeli apartheid regime. Without having to go to court, the British government has now accepted that the Palestinian struggle for freedom should not be limited only to Gaza and the West Bank but to all parts of historical Palestine under Israeli rule. I want to express a huge thank you to all those who supported my case. Without your help, I could not have reached this point."

The case also relied on the recent interim judgment of the International Court of Justice in the case of South Africa v. Israel, in which Israel was ordered to prevent genocide in Gaza. Copies of Amnesty International's report named ''Israel's Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity'' are seen at a press conference at the St George Hotel, in East Jerusalem, February 1, 2022. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Taher Golhussain, the man's lawyer, said: "While the world rightly focuses on the Israeli genocide in Gaza, it is important to understand that by virtue of being an apartheid state, Israel's oppression extends to every Palestinian under its control and authority, whether they are in Gaza, the West Bank, or even within what is considered the borders of Israel itself. Therefore we welcome the decision of the Home Office to grant asylum to our client in recognition of this basic fact."

Franck Magennis, his lawyer added: "We hope that this decision marks a turning point in the thinking of the Home Office, and call on governments and courts around the world to recognize the violent anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic racism at the heart of the Israeli government."

Man's lawyer glorified October 7th Massacre

On behalf of the "Lawyers for Israel" group, it was reported that "Magennis published on October 7th 'Victory to the Intifada' and since then he has a picture of a bulldozer breaking through the Erez crossing. He also changed his name on social networks to 'Free Palestine.' The organization reported on him in November and also submitted a criminal complaint against him."