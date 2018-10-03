basketball

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Maccabees lost 81-67 to York College of Pennsylvania.
By JTA
The NBA apology follows demands from two senior Israeli politicians that the listing be changed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Long-range proficiency helps Tel Aviv climb back over .500 in Euroleague playoff push.
By ALLON SINAI
Visit to last-place Istanbul may be exactly what yellow-and-blue needs to revive Euroleague hopes
Maccabi Tel Aviv guard Pierre Jackson, who scored 18 points, was named as the game’s MVP. Elishay Kadir led the Israelis with 26 points.
Maccabi continues to cling on to a place in the top eight in the standings, despite dropping to an 83-69 loss to Unicaja Malaga in Spain last week.
Even those players who return to the US are often left with an indelible mark from their time in Israel.
A missed opportunity for Israel as the World Cup qualifications are now in limbo until summer.
Home contest against Great Britain and road match at Estonia both important for World Cup hopes
The yellow-and-blue bounce back from cup defeat and Jerusalem loses again.
Glen Rice Jr. led Hapoel to its second cup in club history with a sensational performance.
As first local team to beat yellow-and-blue this season, Hapoel Holon a worthy foe for final.
Maor looked late Monday night like a boxer who had just been through 12 rounds and was down for the count rather than the coach of the losing team in the second State Cup semifinal.
Casspi impressively carved out a role for himself with the NBA champions during December, averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over 19.5 minutes per game.
Yellow-and-blue ekes out victory against Ashdod • Holon sends Jerusalem packing
Yellow-and-blue squanders double-digit lead before triumphing with late run
Barcelona will be coming to Tel Aviv on the back of the sacking of head coach Sito Alonso on Monday.
Eilat, which had also lost its previous two games, remained within striking distance of Jerusalem for most of the contest, trailing by just three points (70- 67) midway through the fourth quarter.
Yellow-and-blue loses ground in playoff hunt, falling to another double-digit defeat on the road.
Yellow-and-blue vying for third consecutive Euroleague conquest as it takes on Zalgiris
Maccabi hasn’t won a Euroleague road encounter since defeating Khimki Moscow in Russia on November 16.
Rice, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice Sr., is only in Israel due to a combination of coincidences and his capricious nature.
Holon improved to a 10-4 record, making the most of the surprise home losses suffered by Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem on Saturday.
Tel Aviv improved to 8-6, while Hapoel Jerusalem fell to 10-4 and missed a chance to move tied with Maccabi Tel Aviv at the summit.
After falling by 30 points in Athens, yellow-and-blue moves back over .500 with comfortable triumph
With Red Star looking like one of Tel Aviv’s main rivals for a place in the top eight, opening a three-game lead over the Serbian side with a victory on Thursday could prove to be crucial.
No contest in Greece as yellow-and-blue back to .500 in Euroleague after 30-point blowout.
“In this league with so many games everything is possible,” said Maccabi coach Neven Spahija.
Jerusalem can fully focus on BSL play and finding consistency after an erratic start to the season.
An exciting night for Israeli basketball.
After scoring seven late points to lead Maccabi to a victory over Bamberg on Thursday, Jackson nailed a triple with just over a minute to play before hitting the winning basket.
Dramatic finish sees yellow-and-blue triumph by two at home, go back over .500 in Euroleague
Yellow-and-blue has little trouble overcoming southerners to get on track ahead of Bamberg test
Jerusalem, which is tied with Hapoel Holon, pulled ahead in the closing minutes after a tight encounter.
Maccabi won two of its first three road games, but has lost the past three against Barcelona, CSKA Moscow and Panathinaikos.
Gilboa/Galil overcomes Rishon • Jerusalem hosts Haifa • Maccabi TA’s Cole out with muscle tear
Hapoel last beat Maccabi at Yad Eliyahu in March 2016 and in the four regular season meetings since was thrashed by an average 20.2 points.
Maccabi will be playing on Monday for the first time since the appointment of its former defender Carlos Garcia as Jordi Cruyff’s new assistant coach.
Maccabi Ashdod was the first team to progress to the last four, thrashing Hapoel Eilat 89-56 earlier Saturday.
Yellow-and-blue falls to 8-7 at midway point of regular season following home defeat to Spaniards
Hapoel began its continental campaign with a clear goal of winning the Eurocup and qualifying for the Euroleague.
Before playing Hapoel, Maccabi hosts Malaga in Euroleague action on Thursday, aiming to make it three wins in a week after defeating defending European champion Fenerbahce last Thursday.
After two road losses over five days at CSKA Moscow and Panathinaikos, Maccabi hit the ground running against Fenerbahce.
Maccabi dropped to its third straight double-digit road defeat in continental play on Tuesday night, falling to a 7-6 record following an 89-76 defeat to Panathinaikos in Athens.
Jerusalem dropped to a 2-7 record, suffering its fourth defeat in five home games.
Jerusalem has won just two of its eight games so far, suffering humbling defeats in its last two contests at Buducnost and Bayern Munich.
Panathinaikos surges ahead in the second half to hand yellow-and-blue second straight defeat
The showdown in Moscow will be the start of one of the most difficult stretches of the season.
Hapoel’s Eurocup hopes suffer another blow with fourth straight defeat over all competitions.
“After the last game we knew we had to come together as a team and for sure get the win,” said Jonah Bolden.
After being outplayed by Maccabi Tel Aviv in BSL play last week and falling to Buducnost in Montenegro in Eurocup action, Jerusalem was again on the losing end, dropping to a 6-3 record in the BSL.
Maccabi next faces Euroleague leader CSKA Moscow, which improved to 9-2 on Thursday with a 92-76 win over Brose Bamberg.
Maccabi will likely need to dominate the boards to claim the win, with the yellow-and-blue leading the competition in rebounding (39.4 rpg), while Valencia is second to last (32.4 rpg).
Chances of reaching Eurocup Top 16 suffer major blow following Hapoel’s loss to Buducnost
Jerusalem aims to improve to 3-4 in group ahead of visit to Bayern, with eye on Top 16.
After tight first half in the capital, visiting yellow-and-blue breaks out to extend perfect BSL start
Many players have actually felt less overt racism in Israel than they did in the US.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Blue-and-white falls to first defeat in World Cup qualifying after error-ridden display in Crete
The top three in the second round, which will be played between September 2018 and February 2019 and will be comprised of four groups of six teams, will secure a berth in the World Cup.
There are plenty of question marks hanging over the new-look Israel team, with the blue-and-white undergoing an overhaul following the disappointing showing in EuroBasket 2017.
Jerusalem hosts Maccabi on Sunday, December 3 when league action resumes following the international break.
Two days after 20-point loss at home, Mac TA returns to winning ways on the road
Both Maccabi and Khimki were on the wrong side of a longrange shooting clinic on Tuesday.
Hapoel kickstarts Eurocup campaign with triumph over Panevezys in coach Maor’s continental debut
Haifa’s five defeats have come by an average 17.8 points per game, with the Greens the league’s worst offensive and defensive team.
After two seasons in which it failed to live up to its illustrious name, a scintillating start to 2017/18 has got the yellow-and- blue fans believing a return to the glory days is actually possible.
Clubs trade places in the standings • Herzliya prevails by 1, hands Tapiro’s Eilat fourth straight loss.
Hapoel dominates Ness Ziona after coaching change.
The mistakes Hapoel and Katsikaris made in building the roster during the summer put the Greek coach in a difficult position from the start and matters quickly deteriorated.
The 29-year-old Israeli forward had his best game for the team since joining in the summer on Wednesday night, posting 13 points, three rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist.
Yellow-and-blue beats one of the Euroleague favorites
Hapoel looks to make it two wins a row vs Galatasaray - Holon off the mark in Europe
Holon is hoping to finally kick-start its FIBA Champions League campaign on Tuesday.
Fourth-quarter surge enough for Mac TA to claim comfortable triumph over struggling Haifa.
Belgrade wins, Maccabi Tel Aviv gains second defeat.
Recent run of dismal displays by yellow-and-blue may lead to overhaul • Jerusalem hosts Ashkelon.
After two straight wins to begin campaign, yellow-and-blue loses nail-biter at home to Olympiacos.
The capital team continues its journey in the EuroCup.
"We are facing a long week with a busy schedule, but we will be ready."
Haifa looked to be heading to another defeat when Golan Got gave Ness Ziona the lead with 1.2 seconds to play in regulation.
Holon will now be looking to kick-start its Champions League campaign when it visits Juventus Utena in Lithuania on Wednesday.
Maccabi Tel Aviv overcame Hapoel Gilboa/ Galil.
NBA veteran Norris Cole led the charge with 24 points.
Reigning Israeli champion is in a hole after suffering unexpected setback at home against Buducnost.
Yellow-and-blue outscores Bamberg 33-12 in the fourth quarter to get campaign off on the right foot.
Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Bamberg in Euroleague opener • Hapoel Jerusalem in Lithuania for Eurocup
Yellow-and-blue doesn’t require top form to open BSL season with victory ahead of Euroleague opener.
Hapoel victorious in league opener • Hap Tel Aviv overcomes Holon • Herzliya dispatches Ness Ziona
“We are a new team, but it feels great to come in and get a trophy,” one player said.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said Casspi had his “full support” to sit out the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
Maccabi Tel Aviv will face Maccabi Rishon Lezion in the semifinals in Holon on Tuesday.
Jerusalem has maintained the core of last season’s roster.
The blue-and-white were crushed by Ukraine by 24 points to finish the tournament.
With two games left in group play, blue-and-white aims to run with momentum of huge comeback vs Germany.
Amar’e Stoudemire decided not play for Hapoel Jerusalem next season.
Blue-and-white still has its fate in its own hands after improving to 1-2 record.
Despite the dejecting start to the championships, Israel has still got its fate in its own hands.
They made history.