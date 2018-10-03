edward snowden

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
This is the third NSA employee or contractor to be charged within the past two years on counts of improperly taking classified information from the agency.
By REUTERS
A large part of reported Chinese trade-related flows of money in recent years did not relate to actual goods and services being bought and sold.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Columnist who met with the fugitive whistleblower says contrast between Pollard case and US spying shows US gov't hypocrisy.
According to the New York Times report, the NSA both spied on and shared "raw intelligence data" with Israel.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND MICHAEL WILNER IN WASHINGTON
American Jewish umbrella group ask US President Obama to release the Israeli agent during the holiday season.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Classified document leaked by former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden points finger at Israel.
By HERB KEINON AND MICHAEL WILNER
En raison des larges pouvoirs dont ils disposent, les services de renseignement israéliens devraient être soumis à plus de contrôles
By YUVAL SHANY
The Snowden revelations are by no means the first time that technology firms have been caught in controversies in recent years.
By ANDREW HAMMOND
In the movie, rogue US intelligence operatives try everything they can to kill the whistle-blower on the murder of a US senator.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Republicans are historically more security-minded, in favor of wider surveillance powers.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In 'Washington Post' interview, fugitive NSA whistleblower says he was trying to change the US spy agency, not bring it down.
US president says Snowden documents have led to important conversation on spying, but his actions have hurt US interests.
'Huffington Post' quotes document obtained from whistleblower Snowden as detailing plan to expose radicalizers' hypocrisy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
According to a report in The Guardian, US National Security Agency provides "raw intelligence data" to Israel.
Paper publishes secret intelligence budget, obtained from Edward Snowden, detailing intel operations, including monitoring of Israel.
25-year-old US soldier receives sentence for biggest breach of classified data in American history.
US president pledges greater transparency in surveillance programs, plans changes to Patriot Act on metadata collection.
Moscow conditions asylum of former NSA contractor in his agreement to fully refrain from "actions inflicting damage" on US.
Former NSA analyst breaks silence in letter to Ecuadorean president; applies for political asylum in Russia.
Fars reports NSA surveillance revelations are an attempt by American-Nazi extraterrestrials to hide their nature to a human world.
By Michael Wilner
Controversy, heartache and mediocre MGM movies
By HANNAH BROWN
The revelations came to light thanks to the documents leaked to the press by Edward Snowden, the former NSA analyst wanted by American authorities who is now in Moscow under diplomatic asylum.
The Torah and Science
By RABBI STEWART WEISS
Petraeus says that while Americans are wary of military interventions abroad, US is willing to use force to protect its interests.
By BEN HARTMAN
65% of Israelis, 22% of Arab Israelis support spying on friendly countries, while 73% of Jewish Israelis believe Israel already does so.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Americans living abroad may be presumed to be foreign targets, documents leaked by Edward Snowden appear to show.
Edward Snowden is neither a traitor nor a hero, neither a devil nor an angel. He is a man who used criminal means to achieve a positive end.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
While digital monitoring might be essential to combating terrorism, government transparency is essential to the protection of privacy.
By GILEAD SHER
Only through lively public debate and careful deliberation is it possible to strike the right balance.
By JPOST EDITORIAL