entertainment

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In 2014, USA Network's 'Dig' was filming in Israel and had to quickly exit - but insurance doesn't want to pay up.
By AMY SPIRO
Rocker supports fellow musicians in opposing anti-Israel campaign by Pink Floyd's Roger Waters.
US company Live Nation and Tel Aviv's Bluestone Entertainment have joined forces to launch Ticketmaster Israel.
By JTA
The $100,000 award will be given to the Oscar winner on behalf of the Ruderman Family Foundation for her work promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in Hollywood.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hamazkeka is a precious little – albeit growing – gem which should be savored and nurtured by one and all, and especially by the local powers that be.
By BARRY DAVIS
The bizarre, visually stunning stop-motion animation film – which is definitely not for children – is a poetic, political allegory about Japanese dogs.
By HANNAH BROWN
2 queens and a houseful of kittens
By SARAH LEVI
LOGON presents its production of ‘The Music Man’
Sure Gal Gadot is huge, but she’s far from the only local making a big buzz this year.
As he does every year, President Reuven Rivlin will hold an open house on one of the intermediate days of the holiday.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Keshet and Reshet are getting channels of their very own.
On September 19 you can watch Israel’s movie awards, the Ophir Awards, live on Channel 10.
These films will include the five movies nominated for the Ophir Award for Best Picture.
Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen stated during the verdict that sex-related shows, such as strip shows, are an act of objectifying, degrading and offending women.
By UDI SHAHAM
A conversation with Sam Viviano, art director for Mad Magazine.
Three Nepalese men circling the globe on bicycles share their thoughts about the environment, world peace - and Israel.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
How Mad Men shaped television and what show you must watch if you enjoy Zombie movies.
Israeli startup Muvix wants to revolutionize your movie-watching experience.
The multifaceted Circolombia is coming to town
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
From Bossa Nova to ‘Tudo Bom,’ the South American country has been inspiring popular tunes for decades.
The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning star was spotted by fans at the Western Wall before her first-ever Israel gig.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning star arrives on an El Al plane for her first-ever Israel gig.
Naturally friendly and knowing exactly what to do in front of the camera, Roberta Armani posed endlessly with fashion models and celebrities.
The resignation was in protest over increased restrictions and format changes to the station since it was taken over earlier this year by the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (Kan).
By DAVID BRINN
What's on this week on TV.
Romantic comedy 'The Baker and the Beauty' to reach global viewers later this year
Hip hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis were slated to take the stage in Rishon Lezion on July 18.
Season 5 of ‘Orange Is...’ and the debut of ‘Star’
The Israeli dance company presents an original production based on the life and music of one of France's most recognizable stars.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Other alternative celebrations include a nudist festival in the desert.
Ahead of his Tel Aviv show, Canadian funnyman talks about being fired by Trump from the Celebrity Apprentice and his experiences around the world.
Rapper is due to perform one show in Rishon Lezion.
While the comedian, 52, has never before performed in Israel, he did visit the country in 2008, for the Israeli premiere of his film 'Madagascar 2.'
More to do than just fan the barbecue as Israel celebrate's its 69th birthday.
By MEITAL SHARABI
A final episode, a fourth season and a new biopic
‘After the Storm’ is a subtle blend of comedy and drama.
The National Geographic's 10-part series 'Genius' explores the tumultuous personal life of one of the world's most famous scientists.
It is presumed that the US ambassador to Israel will come sometime in May, but confirmation to that effect has not been received.
‘Veep’ is back, ‘Big Little Lies’ is gone
A model, an actor and a reality TV star soak up the sun in the Holy Land.
Oops... Postponing Labor race "not that innocent."
By GIL HOFFMAN
The 'princess of pop' will give her first-ever performance in Israel on July 3.
Crawford & Davis: Lange & Sarandon.
Hollywood heartthrob set to play leading role in 'Red Sea Diving Resort.'
Israeli actress fights fiercely in teaser footage for the upcoming Warner Bros. flick.
By REUTERS
The veteran British actor takes part in Keshet’s TV conference in the capital.
‘Animals,’ ‘Girls’ and what ever happened to Bonnie and Clyde?
Celebrity American horror author lauds Israeli award-winning TV series as "all killer and no filler."
The Jpost culture guide for the week to come.
Satire, shiva and a movie series on the small screen
The iconic alternative rock band will be touring the festival circuit in Europe around the time of their July 25 Israel show.
Saul in Israel, ‘Girls’ comes back, and Clint is terrorized.
A round up of great cultural events in the week to come.
A host of big movies are
airing on the small screen.
From Budapest, the Recirquel circus is coming to town.
Meryl’s moment, two Carries and forgotten women.
Tribute to Fisher and Reynolds, and victory and vino at the Golden Globes.
‘The A Word’ and ‘The Affair.’
Ten great cultural events in the week to come.
Three big movies on the small screen.
Venerated fashion magazine recognizes emerging Tel Aviv-based artist Ziv Barashi.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Some things old, some things new, and something ‘Blue.’
Houdini, hipsters and farewell to Fontana.
News and clues from the land of literature and culture.
By SHIRA LEVY
From history to sun and sand, escape rooms and beyond, Ashkelon has it all.
Visitors will be pleased to find that the usual crowds and unbearable lines found at Tel Aviv’s other shopping centers rarely occur at the fashion mall.
Twenty-thousand Saudis flocked to their nation's first-ever Comic Con, an event which religious conservatives decried as "devil worship."
Pop song that chides Gulf kingdom's oppressive treatment of women has garnered over 2.5 million views along with sparking scandal.
Now you can return to that spot on the edge of your seat where we all used to sit when watching the show.
Lior Suchard reads minds, but can't quite get inside the prime minister's head
The who's who of Israel.
By MICHAL GALANTI
What are the possible perils of bringing humor into politics?
By DANNY ORBACH
‘I heard one of my granddaughters tell her mother that I’d declared I would buy the Western Wall, even if I had to go into debt...’
By BARBARA SOFER
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Stop and smell the roses. Things are a lot better than you hoped.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Trust your intuition.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: New beginnings are on the way. Wishing you all a happy and healthy Rosh Hashana.
Sheila Nevins has worked on plenty of projects with Jewish themes, touching on subjects that range from Daniel Pearl to the Holocaust.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
My Yiddishe Momme of dragons?
By LISA KEYS AND GABE FRIEDMAN / JTA
Listen to Israel's rendition of the summer song of 2017.
In RuPaul's words, Sasha Velour exhibited enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to slay the rest of the competition.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The pop diva is scheduled to hold her first performance in Israel on July 3.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Things are falling into place – trust yourself and be confident.
Tip of the week: Great week for socializing, be it for personal or professional reasons.
The past year has been a standout one for Jewish actors, characters and writers who are plying their talents on the Great White Way.
Watch: Cringe-worthy video shows pop singer attempt not once, not twice, but three times to give the Jewish comedian a hug.
Jewish filmmaker Amir Bar-Lev’s epic documentary is required viewing for Dead Heads.
By HOWARD BLAS
Remembering his close friend, actor Beau Bridges tweeted: “It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband.”
“Let’s just say that I’m claimed to be the inventor,” Catherine Hettinger said. “You know, ‘Wikipedia claims,’ or something like that.”
“It started as a way of promoting peace, and then I went on to find something that was very calming.”
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Trump would be the seventh US president to visit Jerusalem. The others were: Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Get ready to make your move!
From 'bread of affliction' to acapella.
From uses for leftover matza to stand-up acts about the Seder and Jake Gyllenhaal, these clips will get you through a week without bread.
The brow-raising Jewish comedian has inked a deal with Hulu for a 10-episode talk show.
Orthodox comedienne Talia Reese pivots from the risqué to mikve jokes.
Disney-owned firm Maker Studios ends partnership with "PewDiePie," after posts such as one featuring "Death to all Jews" scene.
Music is coming: Ramin Djawadi, the composer for the show who wrote the catchy title track, takes a production of music from "Game of Thrones" on a live performance tour across North America.
Take a look at the nominees with Jewish ancestry who are up for consideration for this year’s awards, which will be presented on January 8.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA