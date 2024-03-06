Gal's gals: Gal Gadot gives birth to fourth daughter

Gal Gadot will soon be able to conduct a barbershop quartet – or rather, a beautyshop quartet – in her living room, as she and her husband, Jaron Varsano, announced on Wednesday that she had given birth to their fourth daughter.

The latest Gadot girl is named Ori, which in Hebrew means, “my light,” according to the website Erev Tov with Guy Pines. Ori joins her sisters, 12-year-old Alma, six-year-old Maya, and nearly three-year-old Daniela.

The UK newspaper, the Daily Mail, broke the news of her pregnancy in December when it published photos of her in Los Angeles with a visible baby bump.

GAL GADOT in ‘Heart of Stone.’ (credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix)

Gadot's involvement following October 7

The Wonder Woman star has been uncharacteristically quiet recently on her Instagram account, which has 109 million followers, as she took care of herself in the months leading up to the birth. This was in sharp contrast to the early days of the war following the October 7 massacre by Hamas, when she uploaded dozens of posts and stories calling for the release of the hostages. She was also involved in organizing a screening of the compilation film of the Hamas atrocities for Hollywood A-listers last fall.

Gadot most recently starred in the Netflix spy thriller, Heart of Stone, and will appear next year as the Evil Queen in a live-action version of Snow White.

In 2022, Gadot spoke to InStyle magazine about her love of motherhood, saying, “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

While she acknowledged that it wasn’t always easy to balance motherhood with stardom, she said, "That is the badass thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career."