eu israeli settlements

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
EU foreign minister to hold lunch with Abbas
By REUTERS
The European Union issued an official statement on Israel's settlement activity.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Settler leaders immediately lashed out at the EU.
Helene Le Gal condemns Settlements Bill, denouncing it as a unilateral decision made by Israel that serves as yet another roadblock to the two-state solution.
By BECKY BROTHMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Move seen as attempt to get off on ‘right foot’ with Trump
By HERB KEINON
“The Government of Israel condemns the french government decision to implement European Commission directives regarding Israel products originating beyond the Green Line."
Nine residences in nearby Ofra also slated for demolition.
It was the sharpest drop in housing starts for any region. Nationwide, the decline was 8.1%.
For the time being efforts inside the EU to firmly "differentiate" between Israel and the West Bank failed because Israel leveraged differences between the European bloc and its member states.
Deputy foreign minister heads to Europe to battle boycott and delegitimization; Opposition leader Herzog: Marking products awards a prize to terrorism.
The EU has been debating the labels for several years but has never put in place any measure.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The modular structures with cement floors located within the boundaries of the Kfar Adumim settlement were built in 2015 and house Palestinian Beduin.
Symposium will call on EU lawmakers to find an alternative approach in finding a solution between the two sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By JNS.ORG
More European countries expected to follow; Bennett tells leaders: Speak up against these types of measures.
G4S, a multinational firm that offers services in the security sector, has ties with Israel's defense establishment.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
G4S is a multinational firm that offers services in the security sector.
European officials tried to reassure Israeli journalists concerned by its publication last year of settlement guidelines.
Martin Schulz, who is visiting Israel to give a speech in the Knesset, wasn't eager to discuss settlements with reporters.
Europe views Israel like a mother views an elder son, who should be a bit more responsible and better behaved. This was one of the insights of Malta’s FM.
Public and private bodies in Israel and the Palestinian Authority are eligible to receive grants for projects if the meet the EU-funded NGO's criteria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Israel has a status akin to a member-state within the EU, enjoying strong economic, educational, scientific and cultural ties.
In their statement, the EU also urged Israel to halt settlement construction, while encouraging the rebuilding of illegal Palestinian schools.
"De facto freeze" would affect Gilo, Har Homa and Pisgat Zeev.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Coalition chairman David Bitan obtained Kulanu’s support for the bill in its preliminary reading last Wednesday by promising that clauses seen as defying the court would be removed.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
"Legislation’s passage is inevitable," say MKs Kisch and Smotrich.
The annual growth of 4.1% is slightly more than double the 2% rate in the rest country.
One of the most violent clashes between settlers and security forces took place at Amona in 2007 when the IDF demolished nine unauthorized new stone homes.
Regavim, which monitors illegal Palestinian building, showed the politicians maps to explain how the construction was strategically placed to help the PA increase its hold over Area C.
An overwhelming majority of Czech MPs rejected the labeling move, saying that labeling is reminiscent of Nazi Germany and that it would be punishing the only democracy in the Middle East.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Foreign Minister states opposition to "irrational" guidelines, in presence of top EU representatives.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu: Europe should be ashamed of itself; Erekat: this is the first step toward total boycott of Israeli settlements.
Foreign Ministry summons the European Union’s Ambassador to Israel, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, to explain the decision.
By LAHAV HARKOV,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The US is opposed to boycotts against and efforts to delegitimize Israel, but also does not support settlement activity, which the US believes is illegitimate.
The report, which was leaked to the British newspaper 'Guardian,' comes just days after incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handily won re-election.
European Union links ties with Israel to two-state solution.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Last month, a Foreign Ministry official warned that EU legislation could lead to a wholesale refusal to accept any Israeli exports produced in the West Bank, Golan Heights, and east Jerusalem.
The EU’s labeling exercise is only a first step, the same way as the yellow star of the 1930s was only a first step.
By AMIEL UNGAR
The on-again, off-again, Egyptian brokered, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo are framed by the guns of war, not the dialogue of statehood.
EU brawling on behalf of the Palestinians has reached extreme heights of chutzpah.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
There’s hope for my buddy Mafoofnik, who thinks some new initiatives will return stability to what has long been a topsy-turvy business.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Last week, 24 leading European parliamentarians demonstrated in Poland that Israel does indeed have many friends in Europe.
By HILIK BAR