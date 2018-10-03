03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Gas installation, located about 30 km off the coast of Gaza, didn't suffer any damage in first attack of its kind.
By REUTERS
Antitrust commissioner says considering whether majority ownership of Leviathan constitutes a "restrictive agreement."
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
Silvan Shalom: "This move will not only reduce energy costs, but will help lower the cost of products, which will help lower the cost of living."
By SHARON UDASIN
"By the nature of negotiations, the outline does not achieve the ideal result, but it does contain many advantages for the economy," BoI chief says.
Gilo says he is convinced that convinced government outline will not bring competition to sector.
Ra’anana mayor Bielski: Israel should keep emergency inventory ready for civilians.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,HERB KEINON
Decision to be reassessed at end of year for reduced rate of gas mask distribution following destruction of Syrian chemical weapons.
By yaakov lappin
As likelihood of Syria strike and queues for gas masks grow, some could be looking online for protective kits.
By GLOBES AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Around 4 million citizens have received new gas masks, IDF plans to reach 58 percent of the population by the end of January 2013.
By YAAKOV KATZ
By the end of the month, just over 4 million Israelis will have received their masks, leaving 40 percent without.
"There are a limited number of gas masks...if you don't get one now, you could be left without one," Col. Tirosh writes.
Production of gas masks for public will come to end if government does not allocate more than NIS 1 billion, defense officials warn.
“This could turn into a major weak spot for the country,” official says. “We have limited resources and will not be able to be everywhere at once.”
Issue rooted in a June 23 cabinet decision to maintain 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas at home.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"The Middle East is a barrel of explosives, and the Palestinian statehood bid may make it explode," FADC subcommittee chair explains.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Background: Only a small amount is needed to wipe out hundreds of thousands in an urban area.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Amid growing tensions, Home Front Command begins pilot program in Or Yehuda.
Amid growing tensions, the Home Front Command will begin a pilot program in Or Yehuda.
IDF Home Front Command head tells citizens to buy their own masks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In face of potential chemical and biological attacks, the IDF Home Front Command is to develop a special siren.
Hizbullah says it will target Israeli shipping if there’s war.
By BEN HARMTAN AND YAAKOV KATZ
Home Front Command: Israel unprepared for most likely WMD attack.
Army sources: In emergency, shortfall can be quickly remedied.
IDF to test SMS warning system, distribute protective kits.
"After years of debate and delay, we are beginning to move forward, and to position Israel as a natural gas super power in the region," Steinitz said on Wednesday.
20 injured from inhaling toxic gases from leak reportedly caused by factory workers accidentally severing pipes connected to ammonia tank.
Connecting the internal systems of the factories to gas is expected to lead to halve their energy costs and reduce air pollution.
Is the Israeli home front prepared for the Iranian-inspired missile threat?
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Pragmatism and typical unruliness that characterize the country – not fear.
By HERB KEINON
Three residential buildings in Armon Hanatziv evacuated after residents spot 2 deliberately severed primary gas lines.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
45% of the population may wait a long time until they actually have their masks in hand.
The scene was similar to any large Israeli post office on a busy day, unlike the frantic chaos at distribution centers last week.
By BEN HARTMAN
Shapira also criticizes the "Nativ" aliya program for not following its mandate including targeting people with no right to aliya.
Had I ignored my wife’s nagging I probably would have remained squarely on my butt, and my family would be among the 46% of the souls in this country having to deal with yet another headache, a serious one at that.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN