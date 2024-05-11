Hamas publishes video showing hostage Nadav Popplewell

Hamas published on Saturday the first sign of life from 51-year-old hostage Nadav Popplewell, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nirim by terrorists during Hamas's October 7 attacks.

The video shows Popplewell reading a short script before the video cuts to a large question mark. Accounts that posted the video mockingly asked, "In a few moments... What happened?"

It is unclear when the video is taken and what the current status of Popplewell's health is.

Nadav Popplewell's health

Popplewell had a black eye in the video, but no other visible injuries.

Ayelet Svatitzky shows a picture of her mother Channah Peri during a press conference of family members of British-Israeli kidnap victims, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Israeli Embassy in London, Britain October 24, 2023. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Popplewell is diabetic and his sister told the Daily Mail in November, one month after he was kidnapped, that she was worried about his health in captivity.

Popplewell's mother, Hannah Peri, was released on November 24 as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Popplewell's brother Roee was murder on October 7.

Hamas has posted short videos of hostages in the past and taunted about the state of their wellbeing. This is part of Hamas's ongoing campaign of psychological terror.

Only two weeks ago, Hamas published footage of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Keith Siegel and Omri Miran.