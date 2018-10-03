03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Americans have ordered more than a thousand rooms in the capital.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The hotel is not Banksy's first statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Marking 70 years since the King David Hotel bombing that struck the heart of the British Mandatory government.
Airbnb has not issued a response to the petition. However, in January, it said in a press statement: “We follow laws and regulations on where we can do business.”
By JTA
The Palestinian Authority has asked Airbnb to remove from its site Israeli listings over the Green Line, in Jewish neighborhoods, east Jerusalem and West Bank settlements.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
One Israeli smart device firm's creative technology is set to save a lot of money as well as make significant changes to the green industry in Israel.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The purpose of the evening was to raise money for the construction of a rehabilitation center at Hadassah Mt. Scopus for IDF soldiers who were victims of terror.
By MICHAL GALANTI
At a prime location in Tel Aviv, the Leonardo Beach Hotel may not be the biggest, but it may be one of the best.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
The hipster pièce de résistance, however, is the stairwells – each floor is filled with deliberate graffiti from some of Tel Aviv’s better-known street artists.
By BRIAN BLUM
Fears abound as well that many of the additional hotels will be built along the country's beaches and prime coastal real estate.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
"I realized that despite the damning evidence and anger against her, she was probably a tolerant person who, for lack of tact, was being pilloried internationally with devastating consequences."
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We can confirm that the property in question is no longer available on Booking.com,” said a representative of the popular website.
The hotel manager apologized, but added that Jews were the only guests causing problems.
Naim Shmuli has been working at Jerusalem’s Palatin Hotel for 67 years.
Splitty, an Israeli travel-tech start-up, has figured out a way to “hack” your hotel reservation and separate it into at least two bookings, opening you up to many more discounts.
Examining Jerusalem’s boutique hotel trend from the inside
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
... in a superbly designed Jerusalem hotel.
Lodgings in this superb location will have to be luxurious – no entrepreneur would invest money to build just a two-star hotel or hostel for young travelers or pilgrims.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The magic starts when you roll up to the entrance.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Buzz at the King David.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Plans are in the works for the historic Shaare Zedek building on Jaffa Road.
There is hotel in Jerusalem with a capacity of one, built in the courtyard of a former leper colony, where a single night will run you NIS 5,000.
By JOSH LOGUE
The manager was reprimanded, although his bosses commended his - and his mother's and grandmother's - ''excellent'' service to the hotel in their warning to him.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The restaurant at the David Citadel Hotel opens to the public.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Now Ruth Rimonim Galei Kinneret is not simply a hotel, but the center of the chain’s new Wellness program.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The hotel's musical weekend was expanded to include cultural, literary, theatrical and culinary events that will take place from November to May.
By TALY SHARON
The American Colony Hotel, in east Jerusalem, a favorite watering hole for journalists and diplomats.
A stone throw away from Metzitzim Beach and the beginning of the bustling Tel Aviv port.
By DAVID BRINN
The Publica Hotel, where there is a time and place for everything.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Bilateral ties between Israel and Russia were bolstered last week as Minister Zeev Elkin visited Moscow, unaccompained by Netanyahu.
We were impressed with the attention to detail that went into every dish brought to the table.
By MALKA HABERMAN
One can imagine the clink of glasses and gay evenings that took place here at the turn of the century.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
Why would anyone hand over his CEO position to a nine year old boy?
The two escape rooms offered at the Rimonim Hotel vary in difficulty, one is best suited for beginners or first timers while the other is advanced for those more experienced.
The Dan Tel Aviv hotel has made sure that the Guns N' Roses frontman will enjoy his stay in the city.
By AMY SPIRO
The Galilion Hotel houses an extravagant new health center; not to mention a luxurious night’s sleep and some great food.
By SIVAN AZULAY
Police found a farewell note indicating a double suicide, however, a police official said they are investigating all possible causes for the death.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The setting was so beautiful and the food so appealing that pedestrians stopped to look, thinking this was a coffee shop.
The Carmel Forest Spa and Resort offers a very unique getaway.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The White Villa offers special aperitivo evenings in May and June.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The latest fixture in the Atlas Hotel collection boasts of elegant comfort in the center of the "Eternal City."
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Kosher Pesach vacation for families in the beautiful north.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The ultimate sophisticated “staycation”
The notion of taking a vacation in Israel has blossomed from solely being a political statement into a smart, hip destination for world travelers.
Three Michelin-starred chefs to take over restaurant at InterContinental David for a kosher gourmet experience.
One of the newest Tel Aviv hotels is the 65 Hotel, named for its address, smack dab in the middle of the upscale Rothschild Boulevard.
Held around the roof swimming pool one balmy Tel Aviv evening, the area had been beautifully decorated as a marketplace highlighting select regions of Italy.
The Wine Bar in the King David Hotel has an impressive selection.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
The Tourism Ministry is also working with the Interior Ministry to make visas more accessible to attract more tourists.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The new priority map now involves most areas of the country, excluding Tel Aviv and Herzliya proper – a fact that irked certain Knesset members.
By SHARON UDASIN
Environmentalists fear that Hotels Law will "harm the public."
The American Colony Hotel offers a Friday night Arabic feast.
By LAURA KELLY
I would highly recommend the InterContinental David Tel Aviv Hotel to anyone looking for a luxurious hotel in the heart of the city.
The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya, boast exceptional settings and signature five-star service.
By NERIA BARR
Nostalgic Israel is set in the modern posh surroundings of the new Yearim Hotel.
By BARBARA SOFER
Hotel Yehuda in Jerusalem started the year off with a sale unlike any other: "Make babies in our resort on February 29th and you'll celebrate your life events at the hotel, on us."
Exclusivity and comfort are just steps from the sea at the new Port and Blue hotel.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Inbal Hotel in Jerusalem has the look and feel of cutting-edge comfort.
The Margosa is a courtyard hotel in the heart of Old Jaffa.
Jerusalem’s newest hostel is located in the central post office building.
By UDI SHAHAM
The Waldorf Astoria, which opened to the public in 2014, formerly served as the Palace Hotel during the British Mandate in 1929, and later as a government facility.
Hotel Rothschild 22 provides a quiet night’s sleep in the center of bustling Tel Aviv.
The Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem is hoping to be victorious in the hotel chain’s global culinary competition.
Tel Aviv’s Arcadia Towers hotel combines elegance, business efficiency and history
Jerusalem’s Prima Royale offers a quiet city getaway.
By JASON MESKIN
Arcadia Ba’Moshava is a romantic boutique hotel offering a warm welcome in an intimate setting.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
After six years, the Mamilla Hotel strives for something different
A short stay at the Astral Maris provided much-needed relief from daily stress.
By SUSAN LERNER
A good time was had by all at Kibbutz Kfar Giladi.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Manara Lodge services the adjacent Manara Cliff site, offering many activities for children and adults.
By LIAT COLLINS
Jerusalem’s 21st Floor: 360 Suitop Hotel offers elegant apartment-style accommodation
By MEITAL SHARABI
What does a female-focused holiday entail?
The impressive hotel, which includes a conference center and luxury spa, was built at a cost of NIS 200 million.
"Wine is Israel’s best ambassador; Today we are more known for hi-tech – but you can’t give a bottle of hi-tech as a present"
By Adam Montefiore
"I am dedicating this week’s column to the latter group of people, who tend to stay far away from long, arduous hikes, and instead prefer to be pampered."
The focus of the hotel is on the guests, captured perfectly in the hotel tagline “Ultra begins with U.” The great service I received certainly reflected this sentiment.
Ein Bokek’s Crowne Plaza Hotel offers a weekend of fun at the iconic salty sea, with children’s activities and hiking at your doorstep.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
How Juha’s Guesthouse helped revive the coastal village of Jisr e-Zarka.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Residents insist the city address the issue of the shuttered Orly Hotel, which has stood empty for seven years.
By SARAH HERSHENSON
The decision is based around incidents that include hotel staff removing women wearing burkinis from pools.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The Herzeiya Marina project will 'serve as a model for environmentally friendly hotels,' says actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Jews were depicted with demonic characteristics. They looked horrible and menacing and were said to have a stench which was only removed by baptism.
By RAYMOND APPLE
I don’t begrudge Gazan luxury hotels or the shopping malls that have opened in recent years; It should be a sign of progress, but not in an economy rife with corruption and based on terrorism.
There are many pros and cons for casinos, depending on how they are run.
The venerable vacation destination in the South has dropped the Hilton name and gained a new minimalist look.
A hotel made for the lively area it is located in
Personal touches, local charm, and a dash of decadence set the Royal apart as a must-stay, whether for a romantic weekend, family vacation, or a welcome retreat from your business trip.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The latest in the Atlas boutique hotel chain, the Bezalel rises to the high standards of its precedents.
News briefs from around the Jerusalem area.
The city that never sleeps offers world-class accommodations.
The White House is in a 1920s Bauhaus building that was a youth hostel in its previous incarnation. Its interior design, with clean geometric lines, pays homage to the Bauhaus style that gave the White City its name.
By ILAN CHAIM,ILAN EVYATAR
The hotel features 266 luxurious rooms, spacious personal balconies, a pool and a dining hall full of delights.
The hotel incorporates a good deal with a pleasurable palatial experience that is suitable for couples and families alike.
The King David is legendary and it has class, which continues to make it a No. 1 favorite with the diplomatic community.
The most successful campaign in Haifa was that of protecting wildflowers from being picked.
Luxury hotel in Israel receives score of 97.5 out of 100 from rankings generated from 128,000 global travelers in the 2015 Readers’ Choice Awards.
By ILAN COHEN
Yeroham turns to tourism to help turn the town around.
By BUZZY GORDON
News briefs from around central Israel.