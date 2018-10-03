03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ex-top staffer discusses Syria, Charlottesville and continued growth of Jihadism.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,SHOSHANA KRANISH
IDC student travels to African country for college radio channel.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Shari Aronson MECOM Center wants your ecofriendly ideas in its first-ever Eco Clip online Facebook contest.
By DAVID SHAMAH
In IDC exercise, mock security cabinet, led by Uzi Arad playing PM, reacts to hypothetical attack from Sinai in which 17 are killed.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Gal-On, Gilon to face off in primary.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
New White House adviser tells IDC that politicians can no longer control media conversation in age of social networking.
IDC offering first study program of its kind in country; School is striving to become an international player.
By SHARON UDASIN
Israeli professor takes technology further beyond imagination with his latest project: Controlling your very own clone-avatar.
By ALEXANDRA MANN/NO CAMELS
Notwithstanding his exacerbated legal problems, former prime minister Ehud Olmert continues to attract admirers.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gov't sites are the most targeted by cyber jihadis. Some of the people at the forefront of protecting them shared some of their secrets.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Countering the negative image abroad.
By RON FRIEDMAN
New program offers an immersive educational experience in collaboration with three of Israel’s top academic institutions.
By BIRTHRIGHT ISRAEL
Aish Hatorah partnered with the Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin and parents Evie and Stuart Steinberg to host the completion and dedication of a Torah scroll written in memory of Max.
By SARAH LEVI
IDC legal team beats 44 universities on expertise in international humanitarian laws dealing with combat rules.
By DOV PREMINGER
Danny Yatom, former head of Mossad, says sanctions are not enough, attack is needed to stop Iranian nuclear arms race.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Simulation: A nuclear Iran would force Israel into diplomacy.
IDC Herzilya study uses computerized scenarios, finds Arab normalization plan to be best policy option for Israel, with 5 reservations.
By MICHAL TOIBA AND JPOST.COM STAFF
IDC’s president says danger of years of war exceed benefit of Islamic Republic without bomb.
A chat with the father of Israel's constitution.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jpost journalist chats with prolific musician.
IDC program to teach democracy, Zionism.
In the future, students will also be able to receive dual degrees in entrepreneurship and computer science.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Twenty-one students will participate in the clinic which will continue the work of its partner-centers, but will add the legal assistance component for the first time.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Brazilian boy meets Austrian girl at university; They choose to live Zionist dream together.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“When I took this job over 15 years ago we had 30 students in the International School – now we have 1,800,” school official says.
Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former lieutenant-governor of Maryland, delivers moving tribute at Herzliya Conference.
By NOA AMOUYAL
A NIS 15,000 prize will be awarded to the winner.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The frightening stupidity of the Israeli government, and our legitimacy is
in jeopardy.
By BARRY SHAW
In a new film, Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar explores the country’s achievements in the face of adversity.
By ATARA BECK
Ben-Gurion University’s president Rivka Carmi defends her institution as a ‘model of modern Zionism’ as she refutes claims that the Department of Politics and Government has become politicized.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Haifa District Court Micha Lindenstrauss will be the keynote speaker on Monday at the ninth annual conference of the Law School at the College of Management in Rishon Lezion.
The sums are shocking.
Internet-based manpower recruitment was crucial in light of the need to import foreign fighters to Syria, Iraq and other countries, says the report.
Counter-terrorism expert: Group not deterred by IDF as government and public grow accustomed to cities falling under barrage of rockets.
Expert says Syrian president may be using border crossing to distract from domestic problems; breach is violation of UN Charter.
Israel Council on Foreign Relations discussion sees region radically different in ten years time.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
Any future strike at Hizbullah that does not take into account its status as a client of Syria, is unlikely to land a decisive blow.
By JONATHAN SPYER
William Akon tries to return to Israel on a student visa after his first deportation, only to be sent back to South Sudan a second time.
Future of 3 students hinges on school president's last-minute appeal to Interior Ministry for student visas or delay of deportations.
She says can complete constitution either by court decisions or by Knesset passing additional Basic Laws.
By YONAH BOB
Panel featuring MK Shalom, Dutch FM, UK MP at Herzliya Conference attended by officials, business figures, academics, Jewish leaders.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Chief of staff speaks to Herzliya Conference; says IDF faces large security challenges from regional changes; traditional Arab leadership waning.
Chief of staff speaks to Herzliya Conference; says IDF must restructure according to fight on several fronts; traditional Arab leadership waning.
Livni discusses Muslim Brotherhood, peace process, her vision for Israel at Herzliya Conference with officials, MKs, academics, Jewish leaders.
Livni discusses the peace process, her vision for Israel at Herzliya Conference attended by officials, MKs, academics, Jewish leaders.
Despite calls for reform, president says Mubarak has done ‘great things for peace.’
President focuses on regional and global poverty; summit attended by officials, MKs, business figures, academics, media representatives.
Public security minister calls for unifying all emergency services under his command, says independent probe into Carmel fires is not necessary.
We need to resist legitimizing Trumpesque ideas – and inviting Sebastian Gorka to be a keynote speaker isn't the way.
By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN
"We managed to find a group of people who are willing to devote their lives to the goal and without them we wouldn’t achieve this."
Several decades of US failure to bring peace to the region has not prompted the sages of Israeli diplomacy to consider other tracks.
By AVRUM EHRLICH
French ambassador's brunch draws media, Australian ambassador homeward bound and extended Carlebach family gathers.
Behind Israel’s “start-up nation” lie two important elements: a higher education system of very high quality; and the Israelis’ apparent unbounded energy to do more than two things at once.
"Uriel Reichman understood what was fundamental and acted on it.
We are too small to be an average nation. We must be an excellent nation and
IDC Herzliya is about excellence. That is its area of expertise."
President of Israel Shimon Peres
Behind Israel’s “start up nation” lie two very important elements: first, a higher education system of very high quality; and second, the Israelis’ apparent unbounded energy to do more than two things at once.
Combining theoretical study with practical training, the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya – better known as IDC – is the hub of Israel’s future. Students from all over the world come to IDC to benefit from its excellent academic programs taught in English and its unique international atmosphere
By DAN SAVERY RAZ
IDC Herzliya has attracted 1,450 students from 84 countries to the Raphael Recanati International School (RRIS).
IDC Herzliya has attracted 1,450 students from 83 countries to the Raphael Recanati International School (RRIS).
IDC Herzliya’s Raphael Recanati International School introduces a new master’s program for the 2011-2012 academic year.
Former Mossad head calls for Western air forces to strike at Teheran’s nuclear facilities.