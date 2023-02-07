L’Oréal Israel announces beauty-tech challenge winners

L’Oréal Israel’s beauty-tech challenge announced its three winners on Sunday night.

The challenge was open to Reichman University students to create a strategy to increase beauty-tech awareness among Generation Z’ers through diverse consumer communities, thus encouraging the new consumers to experiment with tools and technologies that help in the personal adjustment of beauty products.

The three students who won were Alma Ehrlich (Business Administration and Entrepreneurship), Mai Kramer (Computer Science) and Hedi Ofari (Law and Government). They will travel to the L’Oréal world headquarters in Paris for a series of business meetings.

The student group beat out eight other groups.

Part of the partnership

The final event that took place on Sunday night marked the end of the first term for the new student club that was opened – Leaders Club – founded by the L’Oréal Israel Group and Reichman University, under the auspices of the Adelson School of Entrepreneurship.