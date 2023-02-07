The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
L’Oréal Israel announces beauty-tech challenge winners

The challenge was open to Reichman University students to create a strategy to increase beauty-tech awareness among Generation Z’ers through diverse consumer communities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 02:09
THE THREE student winners of the L’Oréal Israel’s beauty-tech challenge with a representative of L’Oréal. (photo credit: ASAF LEVI)
L’Oréal Israel’s beauty-tech challenge announced its three winners on Sunday night.

The challenge was open to Reichman University students to create a strategy to increase beauty-tech awareness among Generation Z’ers through diverse consumer communities, thus encouraging the new consumers to experiment with tools and technologies that help in the personal adjustment of beauty products.

The three students who won were Alma Ehrlich (Business Administration and Entrepreneurship), Mai Kramer (Computer Science) and Hedi Ofari (Law and Government). They will travel to the L’Oréal world headquarters in Paris for a series of business meetings.

The student group beat out eight other groups.

Part of the partnership

The final event that took place on Sunday night marked the end of the first term for the new student club that was opened – Leaders Club – founded by the L’Oréal Israel Group and Reichman University, under the auspices of the Adelson School of Entrepreneurship.



