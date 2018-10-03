iran arsenal

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The comments were made during the UN's annual Disarmament and International Security Committee meeting at the world body's headquarters in New York, Press TV added.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Rouhani warns world powers against lagging in implementing nuclear deal.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Liberman calls on Jews to leave Europe soon.
By HERB KEINON
Downplaying the attack would offer Tehran a way to avoid a spiral of escalation that neither country needs or wants.
By REUTERS
"Iran and North Korea have aggressive military nuclear programs, and they are both developing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, ballistic missiles," PM says.
A UN member state, which several diplomats identified as the United States, said that it "had observed no recent downturn in procurement by Iran."
“We will not allow conditions in Iraq to descend to the level of Syria," says Iraq's deputy foreign minister.
Steinmeier's trip coincided with Sunday's "adoption day" of the nuclear agreement.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Germany’s diplomatic corps launched a pro-Iran deal lobbying campaign to sway Americans by invoking its pledge to guarantee Israel’s security.
Anti-Semitic discourse is greater now than it was during Ahmadinejad’s rule, says Hebrew University professor
As deal deadline passes, American officials promise to stay tough on Iran; Netanyahu prefers extension to bad deal, officials tell ‘Post,’ as White House says final accord ‘shaping up.’
By MICHAEL WILNER
Le consensus de Lausanne sur le programme nucléaire iranien va-t-il se transformer en un accord global et définitif ? Rien n’est encore tranché
By YOSSI MELMAN
Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) is looking to introduce a bill that may cause problems for the White House.
Speaking on meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu says it signals "a dangerous deal enabling Iran to produce nuclear weapons that would threaten the survival of Israel."
On 35th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, Iran unveils new centrifuges, announces successful ballistic missile tests.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Iran moves to cooperate in UN nuclear bomb probe, UN says progress has been made but: "There are still a lot of outstanding issues."
First official statement by Iranian nuclear energy chief to show flexibility; West believes plant could produce plutonium for nuclear weapons.
Turkish Prime Minister visits Teheran to forge economic ties despite Iranian sanctions and warning from Washington; find common ground on Syria
"We must develop a parallel agreement in which we, along with the Americans, establish a course of action to be taken if the Iranians violate the agreement and return to the nuclear threshold."
Zionist Union's candidate for defense tells 'Post' Election Arena that Netanyahu's Congress address is counterproductive.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Former NSC head says Iranian nuke deal source of problems Iran is causing in region, and deal is "worse than we imagined."
The United States, France and other countries said that if confirmed, the new launches of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles would violate UN Security Council resolution 2231.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS,DANIELLE ZIRI
Lapid reminds Europeans that, even if they signed a deal with Iran, it still supports terrorism.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"One thing does not change, the slogan of 'death to Israel' that is scrawled on the missiles."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
For coordinated action against Iran to be effective, cooperation with the moderate Sunni Arab states is essential.
By YITZHAK BEN-ISRAEL
There are important elements in the administration’s new policy that may reverse some of the negative aspects of the JCPOA, and set the stage for pushing back on Iran’s regional provocations.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
Iran's response to new sanctions? Military growth.
As president, Trump appears to be edging toward dismantling the deal.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
He did not specify what actions Iran would take.
Afshon Ostavar says Tehran's highly influential Revolutionary Guard Corps has combined ideology and practicality in an effective way, producing results in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Khamenei's comments follow days of heated exchanges between US and Iranian officials.
By REUTERS,MICHAEL WILNER
"You see they write on the side of their missiles, in Hebrew, Farsi and English, ‘Death to Israel and death to America’ — this is not a peaceful nation.”
The aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
Members of Congress float a bill sanctioning Iran for its "nonnuclear activities."
The United Nations Security Council was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on the test; Iran says such trials don't breach nuclear deal, UN resolution.
American officials said on Monday that the test occurred on Sunday outside Semnan, about 140 miles east of Tehran.
Tehran threatened last month to retaliate against a US Senate vote to extend the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), saying it violated the landmark agreement.
The vote is a boost to Iran's military establishment - the regular army, the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and defense ministry.
A provision in the deal permits Iran to collect over $100 billion thanks to sanctions relief imposed by the US and mostly European countries.
The identity of the alleged thieves remains unknown, according to London-based Arabic newspaper.
Government controlled media in Iran did not comment or acknowledge the arrests but Arab media outlets have been covering the story quite extensively.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"Small technical mistakes, small failures in implementation can become big political issues that could have a large negative influence on the agreement."
Report author tells ‘Post’: Exemptions are ‘permanent’
Asked by military reporters to comment on the status of the nuclear issue, Netanyahu said that the Iranian program has not vanished, and “is far from vanishing.”
2,000 kilometer range would put Israel in ballistic missile's striking distance.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The ballistic missile test was intended "to show Iran's deterrent power and also the Islamic Republic's ability to confront any threat against the Islamic Revolution."
Airing of footage comes days after ballistic missile test that US says is an apparent violation of a UN Security Council resolution.
Undecided lawmakers plan announcements as advocates, opponents plot their final moves ahead of showdown on Capitol Hill
Obama and Stewart sat down for a lengthy conversation, beginning with Iran, for their last on-air exchange before Stewart's expected retirement in August.
Iran is driven by ideology 'but when there is a clash between ideology and interests, and they have to pay a heavy price, they will reconsider their policy.'
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is supported by the US, Britain, France, Russia, China, Germany, and Iran, and will be endorsed by a resolution of the United Nations Security Council.
Iran’s illegal proliferation activities have continued since the Joint Plan of Action agreement was agreed upon in 2013 through the present day.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,EMANUELE OTTOLENGHI
Iran has taken steps to develop its air defenses after US and Israeli officials warned of possible military action to curtail its nuclear program.
The technology platform is based on a variant of the Shahab-3 ballistic missile, considered one of two Iranian missiles that may potentially be able to deliver a nuclear payload.
Iranian Admiral: "The Americans have realized today that if they embark on war they will sustain defeat, given the Islamic Revolution's capabilities."
"The negotiations on the subject have ended in success," Abdollahian explained and noted personally, "I estimate that the S-300 delivery will take place in quite a short time."
Pentagon: No US citizens aboard Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship at which Iran fired shots.
Expert to ‘Post’: The Saudis are justifiably alarmed by the prospects of a neighboring country falling under the influence of a resurgent militant Islamist power.
CNN reports incident in which Iranian aircraft came within 50 yards of US helicopter, risking serious incident.
In November 2013, Iran reportedly halted its most sensitive nuclear activity and took other steps in exchange for some easing of economic sanctions; Foreign ministers due to meet Saturday.
Obama says nuclear deal a reasonable, if fleeting opportunity for peace, in message to the Iranian people marking the Persian new year.
"If Iran has the ability to enrich uranium to whatever level, it's not just Saudi Arabia that's going to ask for that."
Analyst says decisipn to reveal the missiles represents a strategic change on the part of Iran which previously has portrayed their long-range missiles as defensive.
By BEN HARTMAN
Unconfirmed reports say Khamenei's prostate cancer has progressed and spread throughout his body.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Commander of Iran's Navy had previously said that Iran could destroy all of America's warships within 50 seconds.
Once you dig deeper into the details, it becomes clear that the proposed law that the US president hopes that Congress will adopt leans heavier toward potential for greater intervention.
Tehran's foreign minister warns Kerry that outcome of nuclear agreement will affect Rouhani's presidency.
“In certain cases there were a lot of gaps and differences of opinion, but the differences have narrowed at the moment,” Rouhani told Iranian reporters on Tuesday.
Revolutionary Guards Brig. Gen. Amir-Ali Hajizadeh told Press TV that Iran has been exporting missile technology.
Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the second-in-command in the Revolutionary Guards, told Iranian state media on Thursday that his troops are capable of firing Shahab-3 missiles on Israel.
US Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif engaged in "substantive meetings" on Wednesday, the State Department said.
Iranian armed forces want to send a message of peace and friendship to neighboring states through the military exercise, top general says.
Khamenei spoke to a gathering of senior navy officials during a ceremony to mark the "Navy Week" in Iran.
Just this last Tuesday, Iran violated another UN resolution by testing two ballistic missiles.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
There is no alternative: to save Western civilization, the House must enjoin Obama from implementing the Iranian nuke pact.
By ROBERT B. SKLAROFF
Throughout the 1930s, Hitler groomed his culture and his continent for unspeakable savagery...
Today Iran is doing the same thing.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
Iranian society and its civil movement are very vibrant and active.
By MEHDI AMINI
US sanctions specifically allow for the sale of agricultural commodities, food, medicine and medical devices to Iran.
By DAVID IBSEN AND JULIE SHAIN