israel academic boycott

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Despite the apology mixed messages continue from some of the union leaders.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The scholars declared that they would not “accept invitations to visit Israeli academic institutions."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Education leaders say that an academic boycott against Israel is felt in subtle ways, such as when academics refuse to attend conferences in the country.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The meeting was organized by the “Two States One Homeland Initiative” which advocates the establishment of two sovereign states on one open homeland.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Lawyer for Yesh Gvul says following past criticism and court petition, army ‘learned its lesson.’
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The scandal involving former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi is not about crime, but about a politician who thought he was still a general, and a general who thought he was already a politician.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
"The boycotters, whose entire identities revolve around boycotting Israeli Jews, cannot let go of the issue and seek to insert it into unrelated organizations."
Act.IL app creates a virtual situation room of pro-Israel experts.
By NOA AMOUYAL
MK Levin: Christians see what is happening to their brethren throughout the Middle East and want change.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The talk was part of Israeli Apartheid Week, a series of events organized by the university’s student committee of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS campaign.
By JTA
Despite the Centre's boycott, researchers and speakers from across the globe were in attendance at the conference.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
University of California President and former US secretary of homeland security director Janet Napolitano has already come out in favor of the proposed definition.
By SAM SOKOL
“My desire to attend the conference was based on my wish to speak at a student-only session directly with the students."
By SAM SOKOL,JTA
Result not binding, says administration of School of Oriental and African Studies.
By JERRY LEWIS
The same resolution had failed to pass in a vote last week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The organization had openly called for a boycott of Israeli academic institutions and declared on its website that boycott extends to annual conference in Los Angeles.
By KELLY HARTOG
American Jewish Congress president Jack Rosen said in a weekend interview that if Hillary Clinton were to be elected she would 'hit the ground running.'
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
European Union ministers refuse to apportion blame on either side for talks breakdown.
By HERB KEINON
Makarim Wibisono to serve as special investigator into Israeli actions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem after push by Arab Group in Geneva.
Bayit Yehudi leader refuses to outline his party's red lines, but says faction would oppose proposed release of Palestinian prisoners.
Silvan Shalom's talk in Abu Dhabi was attended by Iranian official in an unprecedented gesture, Iran expert Javendanfar reveals.
Panel members recommend setting a uniform royalty rate on all natural resources of 5%, to remain consistent with global standards.
By SHARON UDASIN
Shelling continues and some projectiles from the fight also hit Turkish territory on Saturday, contributing to fears of military spillover.
By MICHAEL WILNER
NGO Monitor presents Middle East funding bias to EU parliament.
The legislation is intended to harm academic boycotts of Israel abroad that are led by professors employed by Israeli universities and colleges.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Prior to heading the Smithsonian, Skorton also served as president of Cornell University for nine years.
Levine responded that she is a member of the Jews for Justice for Palestinians organization and that she supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
Israel, according to diplomatic officials, made clear it was opposed to the move in the “strongest terms,” and said it viewed the step as “very grave.”
Knesset parley on fighting BDS grows heated when Meretz and Arab MKs take the boycotters' side.
PM slams BDS movement ahead of meeting with visiting Canadian FM Nicholson.
By HERB KEINON,JERRY LEWIS
"The decline to facism always begins by examining the patriotism of artists and the deligitimization of their works," Gal-On says.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi,GREER FAY CASHMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
GE manager says greater threat than boycott movement would be for Israel to lose competitive edge through excessive taxes, bureaucracy, or decline in educational excellence.
By NIV ELIS
“I come here today as a son of the Jewish people and as the President of the State of Israel to you the victims to share your pain of memory of the crime that was committed here.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Prior to his election, Rivlin pledged that he would visit the city if he won the race.
Trouble for state with 3 witnesses in sexual assault case against Jerusalem police chief.
Is the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions movement truly a threat to Israel?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Student failed to disclose trip after groups urged candidates in student government elections to sign a pledge promising not to accept trips to Israel.
Stakeholders from government and non-governmental organizations testify in Knesset hearing on matter.
Students of the medical school are some of the country’s best and brightest citizens, be they Christian Arab, Muslim or Jew – serving as a model of coexistence.
By QANTA AHMED
In excess of 100 Middle East studies scholars and librarians signed a petition boycotting Israeli academic institutions and submitted it for publication to the Jadaliyya website.
Itamar Avnon's father writes on Facebook that family is waiting for official notice of death, but confirms his son was aboard plane.
At beginning of weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu says that rescue efforts of kidnapped boys will inevitably lead to friction with Palestinian civilians.
The quadrennial elementary school assessment Meitzav is used to assess and compare the performances of schools across the country.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
If BDS illiberally advocates embargoes and sanctions – even against academics – then the Israeli government should respond by maintaining the moral high ground.
By MICHAEL MAKOVI
A visiting scholar’s impression of Israeli academia
By ZAHA KHEIR
The Middle East’s only democracy should not tolerate religious coercion of any kind.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Despite the substantial funds that have been devoted to fighting anti-Israel forces on campuses, they have not been diminished.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
"While alleging abuses, they ignore the reality that Palestinian universities were created only after 1967 during Israeli control and continue to develop and function."
By ILAN TROEN
On about 200 campuses, there are annual Israel Apartheid Week rallies calling for the destruction of the State of Israel. Many of the events are formally sponsored by academic departments.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
The correct response to bigotry is never to let it pass in silence.
By KENNETH L. MARCUS
BDS has no interest in protesting an occupation. If it did it would be boycotting Apple products, which are made in China.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Jews should mistrust the world, knowing the worst is possible, while still believing that the best is possible too.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
The key decision reached at the conference was that there would be a concerted effort to curtail BDS, which is hardly an independent, grass roots movement. Bdsmovement.
By DAVID BEDEIN
Increasingly the realities of the BDS campaign are being ground into the daily life of Jewish students on campuses.
By LARRY SNIDER
The small group of faculty who, year after year, proposed boycott motions to the UCU in the UK, achieving almost no success whatsoever beyond the headlines.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat vowed to restore order to the city, which has seen a sharp rise in Arab violence since the beginning of the summer.
By RUTHIE BLUM
People often confuse those who love Israel and those who hate it.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
In the mind of many, a mix of positions renders people like me ineligible to participate in Left politics.
By CARY NELSON
Young people must have the opportunity of experiencing Israel, meeting their Israeli peers and understanding, above all else, the full meaning of having a Jewish state.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Many argue that the rigid application of this model by Trajtenberg and his own group of in-house economists, has transformed the country’s universities into factories.
With the Kerry process dead-ended, Israel should move to reinforce its presence in areas well within national consensus – such as the Jordan Valley and the E-1 corridor.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The Palestinians have remained reluctant to negotiate with Israel, something which the Hamas takeover of Gaza in the aftermath of the Israeli evacuation contributed to.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Israel Apartheid Week, that just ended across the United States
By DAN DIKER
Thanks to Kerry, the two sides are close, perhaps closer than ever to such a new vision that will make peace possible.
By JAY ROTHMAN
Our ability to cope with failed peace efforts, however, should not preclude us from presenting our positions with strength.
By ISI LEIBLER
Wisconsin-Madison students succeed in ensuring that their university creates and maintains peaceful ties with Israel, despite BDS and ASA movements.
By ALEXANDRA ZIMMERN
If, as Veldkamp says, world opinion “will favor the Palestinians as long as there is no progress in the negotiations,” there is absolutely no point in trying to ingratiate ourselves with foreign powers.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
A total of nine terrorists were killed in exchanges of fire on Tuesday. The IDF reported two wounded