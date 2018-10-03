israel business

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By MAX SCHINDLER
Motorola Solutions recently held its annual R&D Innovation Exhibition in Israel.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Each chip costs around $10 – leading to estimated revenue of tens of millions of dollars.
Cuts for corporations and new ‘minimum tax’ could be incentives for Israeli firms to relocate.
Japanese and Chinese supercomputers may leave start-up nation in the dust
Unable to compete, local start-ups may be forced to ship jobs overseas as US firm sets up R&D center.
International venture capitalists are flocking to Israel’s burgeoning hi-tech scene as a place to invest.
The new OH! firm took with them a number of clients from Rimon Cohen — subject to mutual agreement — including the Teddy Sagi Group and law firm DLA Piper, among others.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Amazon said in an announcement that it is seeking to hire scientists, software engineers and product managers for the two offices.
By JTA
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a delegation of Chicago investors, academics, healthcare professionals and water experts came to Israel in search of technology collaborations with the Start-up Nation.
One million people from Netanya to Haifa are wondering what is inscribed for them… in the Tama 37/H gas plan. Not milk and honey apparently.
By LEON HARRIS
Retruster founder Snape's decision to move to Israel has lead him to connect to some of the smartest minds in the cyber security industry.
By GABRIEL SMITH
A look at the most recent must-know Israeli start-ups.
“Israel is known throughout the world for its daring and innovation,” said Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.
Serial entrepreneurs Amit Bendov and Eilon Reshef cofounded Gong.io in 2015.
Neither Mobileye nor Santa Clara, California-based Intel was accused of wrongdoing.
By REUTERS
For the first time, Tel Aviv ranked among the top 50 cities in the annual Dell Women Entrepreneurship Cities index, released on Monday.
By SHARON UDASIN
Tech execs must realize their faults and start to correct them or else Israelis will continue to be labeled as brilliant technologists without the ability to build category-defining companies.
By MATTHEW KRIEGER
Florida judge to decide whether to hear or dismiss case over alleged swindling of Israeli businessman by partners.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Greek firm has a goal of supplying natural gas to Israel by 2020.
Cable-X BV is said to hold the exclusive patent rights to use technology that enables construction companies to convert older underground cables to fiber optics
The Caesarea-based Emefcy boasts an innovative sewage treatment technology.
Here are some tips that will enable you to start making smart financial decisions and get on track toward financial independence
By AARON KATSMAN
There are a few things that can be done that will get the couple on the right path.
The platform supports bots from both third-party developers or that brands develop themselves, and LivePerson has partnered with leading bot and AI providers.
Google Israel, which in 2012 made its first appearance on the top 10 list, ranking in 7th, has steadily improved its rankings over the years.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Most data show that while there has been some slight improvement over the last decade, women still take an overly conservative approach to their investment allocation.
The Coming Soon app will gather input from the capital’s residents and entrepreneurs to help decide where to open new businesses.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
In the first quarter of 2017, only 37 seed investment rounds and 40 A rounds closed, bringing in a total of $247 million – 8% less than the money raised in the previous quarter.
Like spiritual growth, building wealth is a process.
The program seeks to help entrepreneurs with an innovative business or product to deal with the challenges associated with business development and marketing.
Romanian minister calls on Bucharest, Jerusalem to increase trade relations.
Israeli American Council, New drama series and more.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Over 500,000 visitors attended events at the center last year.
Eight El Al airline supervisors are threatening to resign, including the company's chief pilot, without whom a flight company cannot legally operate.
Judge castigates both sides for indifference to customers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Start-Up Nation’s hi-tech expertise is increasingly relevant as cars become ‘computers on wheels.’
By HERB KEINON
Relations between the two countries received a significant boost following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Japan in 2014 and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Israel in 2015.
Amount raised in the fourth quarter was down 8% from the corresponding quarter of 2015.
By GLOBES
Steady global growth will continue, fueled largely by the United States
By DAVID ZWEBNER,SELWYN GERBER
Billionaire Nochi Dankner’s collapse underscores the demise of a whole class of tycoons and the end of an economic era.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
"The best way to show support for Israel is right here in Israel," according to Natasha
Srdoc and Joel Anand Samy.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Some manufacturers may balk, but consumers expected to benefit.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and its completion is expected in the beginning of 2017.
According to JVP, Israeli startups can revolutionize the multi-billion dollar global insurance industry which has basically gone unchanged and is now ripe for a tech disruption.
“Smart cities need smart protection, and in cyber security Israel is the world leader.”
"The opportunity for Israeli companies now, given the priorities of the new administration, have never been better."
We are all busy; most of us struggle trying to balance career and family.
“My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” – Winston Churchill
Kiryat Gat is already one of the world's most advanced chip fabs after Intel invested $6 billion in expanding and upgrading it during 2016 and 2017.
By YUVAL AZULAI AND AMIRAM BARKAT/GLOBES
Slow and steady wins the game, and I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping it simple.
The deal to buy the startup is worth tens of millions of dollars.
For many reasons an external consultant is the best friend a CEO can have.
By YOHAN ALBO
OurCrowd is banking on the future of artificial intelligence disruption.
Israel's auto-tech industry is buzzing as Mobileye is installed in Chinese buses, startups close large financing rounds and carmakers open offices in Israel.
By GLOBES/DUBI BEN-GEDALYAHU
Israeli employees from each company will spend six months in the Chinese capital.
We, as a society on the internet, will create new interactive ways that let you easily interact not only with the content in front of you, but with the content on which it is based upon.
By URI RAVIN
Intuition Robotics, known for developing the Elli•Q aging companion, announced on Tuesday that the company received a $14 million investment in a Series-A financing round.
Cannes Lions is continuously searching for the next hot thing
Fresh from the news of its $15b sale to Intel, Mobileye and its founders set their sights on OrCam, designed to help people with vision and reading disabilities.
The following are a few of the top startups that participated in Travel Tech Israel 2017.
Israeli defense exports to Europe totaled $1.8 billion in 2016, out of Israel's total of $6.5 billion in defense exports.
By GLOBES/YUVAL AZULAI
OurCrowd managing director: “It’s sort of a two-way bridge being built between Australia and Israel.”
It seems the world is looking to Israel to bring it into the future of transportation.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Israeli companies are leading the cybersecurity field.
Be on the look out for these five Israeli startups.
Hunt is on for next Israeli 'unicorn'
The Karmiel-based TopTix will operate as a SeatGeek subsidiary.
As Lithuania looks to attract Israelis to its capital city, a few companies have already made the move.
Legal markets around the globe are following the trend of using freelancers.
By SHIRA REICH
It is my little bit of tikkun olam – making Israel a better place.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Social organization ZE.ZE does good business – and good deeds.
By RACHEL MYERSON
“Unbelievably, many parents end up simply not going out alone as couples for months at a time, just because they haven’t found a babysitter they can trust their kids with.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
A Jerusalem hairdressing institution closes its doors.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In 2016, Jerusalem saw the opening of 242 new businesses in the real estate sector, while 137 were shut down.
By ALON KUPERERD / JERUSALEM INSTITUTE FOR POLICY RESEARCH
Survey finds new immigrants better at sticking to schedule, while Sabras think outside the box.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“This is going to be the Boston Tea Party, only in reverse.”
First Ikea. Then Amazon. Now Walmart?
Owners of Israel’s largest businesses have joined the call to oppose the measure.
Also on Wednesday, OurCrowd announced the launch of its Labs/02 seed-stage incubator, meant to invest in up to 100 early-stage start-ups over the next decade.
The kippa-wearing businessman resides in Bnei Brak and has a net worth of $1.2 billion.
If done right, Israel could turn the Teva crisis from a misfortune into an opportunity.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Teva has benefited from an estimated NIS 22 billion ($6.2b.) in tax breaks and subsidies from 2006 until today.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Teva's CEO Kare Schultz on Thursday.
The Power Africa project could revitalize ties between sub-Saharan countries and the Jewish state, recalling the heyday of strong ties during the mid-20th century.
Ahead of the holiday season, the Israeli company has launched 'Sparkling Gold,' a fine alcoholic concentrate to be added to sparkling water with the taste of a fruity Riesling wine.
“The market of tomorrow is India and China and the rest of Asia.”
340 New busses
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Countries that are well prepared will enjoy accelerated innovation and growth, and a rise in employment levels.
By DAPHNA AVIRAM-NITZAN
Social start-ups are filling the gaps left
by shrinking government budgets.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Jeffrey Levi's store displays old toys and collectibles dating from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries, is situated in a new shopping mall on Arlosoroff Street.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Educate yourself to be a successful and
proactive consumer in this country.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Fresh.Fund is banking on Jerusalem’s students.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Things that all shoppers in Israel should know.
Diversity Works is a joint initiative between ITWorks and the American Embassy’s Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI).
By IFAT BARON
God endowed Israel with its specific responsibility to shine as a light unto the nations. It is time perhaps for Israel to turn on the lights in Africa.
By MARCEL PRUWER
We have all witnessed the enormous expansion of the economic environment in which Israeli technology companies operate.
By ATIR JAFFE,GUY LACHMANN
‘I heard one of my granddaughters tell her mother that I’d declared I would buy the Western Wall, even if I had to go into debt...’
By BARBARA SOFER
By RUBY GEMEL