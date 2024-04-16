They do it all: Meet the business here to help you with Passover cleaning and preparations

1. The business

Heimishe: one of the greatest words us Jews use. Coming from heim meaning “home,” it could mean plenty of things – homey, cozy, unpretentious, familiar – like a guitar around a campfire. It can also mean the sense of camaraderie with your fellow Jews, the unity you find among your people.

“Heimishe Helpers” is all of that.

With one call to Heimishe Helpers, you could find a worker who has the right skills for just about every single odd job you may need.

Painting, electrical, plumbing, mechanics, property management, landscaping, security cameras, renovations, and plenty more. Yechiel Yehoshua Feig, founder of Heimishe Helpers. (credit: Heimishe Helpers)

In their words, “We do it all.”

Their most relevant endeavor is a kosher Passover cleaning of hametz (leavened products), for homes finding themselves needing a little help within the chaos that is Passover preparations.

“People are facing lots of work ahead of the holiday,” says Heimishe Helpers’ resourceful founder, Yechiel Yehoshua Feig.

“We recognized the immediate and big need for cleaning help. I asked our group of over 100 members if anyone had Passover cleaning experience, and just like that, we got some workers and started making people’s lives a bit easier before the holiday rush.” Advertisement

2. Who is Yechiel Yehoshua Feig?

Originally from Monsey, New York, Feig has lived in Israel for eight years. Having married his beautiful wife, Esther Malka, a year and a half ago, he holds his gorgeous, four-month-old baby boy, Yitzchak Yosef, with lots of care.

Having gone to college to study business administration, he has a clear knack for advertising, networking, and management.

Feig and his growing family live in an older house that constantly needs work. Especially after Oct. 7, he started being careful about finding reliable and trustworthy people to work in his home. But where could he find them?

3. How the business was started

While speaking with some of the chevra (guys) in the kollel (married men’s Torah seminary) he goes to, he learned about the diverse talents and skills many of his friends possess.

Feig realized none of them had the business background and experience to bring it all together, however, so he decided to divert all of that into a well-oiled, honest parnasa-making (livelihood) machine.

Sruly the book binder. Baruch the handyman. Shlomo the electrician. Yochai the plumber. Tzvi the contractor. Yoni the painter.

A true Jewish Motley Crew, in the best way possible.

4. Why Passover cleaning?

Passover cleaning, much like spring cleaning, is meant to be a time for self-cleansing as much as it is for getting rid of hametz.

Despairing over the stringency of the cleaning process is a pain in our non-leavened butt, which can easily prevent us from focusing on the spiritual part of Passover.

If you get Heimishe Helpers’ services, you’ll be able to lift a heavy burden off your shoulders – and help a wonderful group of kollel friends make a living in the Passover process!

Name: Heimishe HelpersOwner: Yechiel Yehoshua FeigContact: 055-333-3963 (Calls, SMS and WhatsApp)Website: Heimishehelpers.com