israel poland

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Travelers in Poland who wish to experience Israel will now find more ways to fly to Tel Aviv this summer.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
"It is not too late for concrete action, just as it is not too late for common human decency."
By REUTERS
Aftermath of the ‘death camps law’ leaves Polish Jews uneasy
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Invitation extended amid dispute over Polish Holocaust-related legislation.
"We find this law unwelcome, we must not rewrite history, it's never very good."
Antisemitism has resurfaced amid the debate over a bill that would criminalize suggesting complicity on the part of the Polish nation or state in Nazi Germany's crimes.
"We hope that over 30 years of work and dedication of wonderful people, both in Poland and in Israel, will not be in vain."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Whitewashing history “can be done more easily when our generation is not here, so it’s very important that we have to fight it.”
Historical truths are a good start, and the truth is that Poland was one of the countries that sent large numbers of men and women to resist the Nazis.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Polish President hosted an annual Hanukka celebration at his palace.
The bill in question requires anyone seeking restitution for nationalized property to be Polish citizens and residents, spouses, children or grandchildren of the original owners.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The winners won a museum card and a trip to Israel.
By JTA
For over a week tourists can ride through Jerusalem streets in a virtual taxi, taste traditional Jewish cuisine and listen to concerts by a number of folk bands.
A bill that bans linking Poland to the Holocaust is less about its past and more about Europe’s present.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Holocaust experts said earlier in August that a Polish bill to jail people who use the term “Polish death camps” was based on a correct demand, but blown out of proportion.
By ZACK PYZER
Catholic church, illegally granted rights by administrator, refuses to compensate heir.
Lauder described Education Minister Anna Zalewska and Jedwabne Mayor Michael Chajewski’s comments as a “slap in the face” to Holocaust victims.
The Jewish community of Krakow, which officially owns the property, was not informed of the plans to repair the pipeline, its president said.
Both the World Jewish Restitution Organization and an Israeli umbrella organization for survivors groups panned Polish efforts to deal with restitution.
By SAM SOKOL
“Jewish life in Poland is thriving in a way that you won’t see anywhere else in Europe,” said Jonathan Ornstein, director of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The new Polish Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus hopes to garner support for the State of Israel through their shared Judeo-Christian values.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Each year, marchers commemorate more than a million people – the vast majority of them Jewish men, women, and children – who were murdered in the death camp.
By DAVID STROMBERG
Polish travelers are most frequent visitors to infamous camp, with over 10,000 participating in related programs around the world.
Israel values its good political and bilateral ties with Warsaw, but preserving the memory of the Holocaust is even more important.
By HERB KEINON
MP Michal Kaminski is a member of the opposition party the Union of European Democrats, the only party which voted against the contentious “death camps law”.
Bartoszewski, former Auschwitz inmate, was honorary citizen of Israel.
Parliamentary representatives from nearly 3 dozen countries will be represented at the international conference.
This incident comes a day after controversial comments by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Netanyahu attended the last Visegrad summit in July in Budapest and offered then to host the next meeting in Israel.
The Polish parliament on Thursday passed a law that makes suggesting Polish complicity or participation in the Holocaust punishable by prison time or a fine.
By GIL HOFFMAN,SHOSHANA KRANISH
The bill would make it illegal to attribute complicity in the Holocaust to the “Polish nation.”
The Polish envoy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to hear Israeli objections.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the Polish law "baseless" and instructed Israel's ambassador to Poland to meet with the country's prime minister over the matter.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
The deal with US defense contractor Raytheon, which would see Poland buy eight Patriot missile defense systems, is expected to be finalized in November of this year.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Duda’s entourage includes Poland’s Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich as well as a delegation of young entrepreneurs who want to interact with their Israeli peers.
Israeli-Polish governments hold joint meeting in capital.
Envoy also highlights Jewish renaissance in Poland: "It’s a phenomenon which you will not find anywhere else in Europe."
Waszczykowski, who formerly was the Polish ambassador to Iran, is making his first visit to Israel since taking office in November 2015.
My weeklong visit to Hell reaffirmed my commitment to defend Israel’s right to exist, to speak out for Israel when it is unfairly attacked, and to defeat its enemies in the marketplace of ideas.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Defense Ministry officials hope that after the two years of relative stagnation in weapons sales, the figures will rise in 2016.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The committee convened for a discussion about high school class trips to Poland to visit key sites of the Holocaust and the many students who cannot afford to join these outings.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Officers from the Israel Police and the Anti-Trust Authority arrested nine suspects on Monday morning and seized a number of bank accounts of suspects believed linked to the alleged scam.
By BEN HARTMAN
Poland to receive live-fire training suites for combat soldiers, vehicles, simulation equipment, grenades, and suicide bomber kits to simulate engagements with terrorists.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
More than three decades on from the events that shot him to fame, Lech Walesa, the co-founder of Solidarity, is enjoying himself as Poland’s ‘enfant terrible.’
Jacek Chodorowicz, ambassador of Poland, joins in organizing 25th anniversary celebration of renewal of Polish-Israeli diplomatic relations.
Jericho man confesses to strangling woman and hiding body under rocks after she rebuffed his sexual advances.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"I wish to say here, very personally, that a person stays or comes out of hiding when he feels empathy around him, when he isn’t lonely, when he experienced human solidarity…”"
Polish officials visit Israel to help project and foster bilateral relations between countries’ armed forces.
Within less than a year, some two million Jews had been murdered within the framework of a well-organized Nazi initiative, Operation Reinhard.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Olga Avigail and Avishai Fisch’s show at Jerusalem’s Piyut Festival is influenced by hassidic music and Polish strains.
By BARRY DAVIS
"The attacks mean the necessity of an even deeper revision of the European policy towards the migrant crisis," Konrad Szymanski said at a Saturday briefing.
The storm in Polish-Israeli relations has already begun.
By ARTUR KOLODZIEJCZYK
As the only son of the world’s most famous Holocaust survivor, Elisha Wiesel has unequaled credibility in representing the Jewish community.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Poland has constructed a historical narrative about its behavior toward the Jews, which is false.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Calls to cancel the March of the Living as retribution for recent Polish legislation are self-defeating.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Perhaps Poland should awaken to and accept guilt for a bloody history, recognizing that no mere law can whitewash the spot on its record.
By DANIEL WINSTON
Fully understanding Israeli identity is impossible without understanding the Jewish culture that was destroyed in the Holocaust.
For far too long, the right-wing parties in Israel have flirted with the neo-Nazi and antisemitic elements in Europe.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
All because of one tweet.
The purge resulted in the forced exodus of 20,000 Jews, a mere 25 years after Nazi Germany had carried out the Holocaust on Polish soil.
By DANIEL SCHATZ
Those who meet her always wonder if this great-grandmother with a sharp sense of humor could possibly be the child who lost her entire family, worked as a child slave laborer, and was pulled from amid the decaying bodies of Bergen-Belsen.
By BARBARA SOFER
These days, Warsaw is among Jerusalem’s best friends in Europe.