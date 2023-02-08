The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel seeks to repair Poland ties, resume Holocaust education trips

On Tuesday night, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, the first such talks between foreign ministers of both countries in two years.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 13:50
Jewish Youth from all over the world participating in the March of the Living seen at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site in Poland, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Memorial Day, on April 16, 2015. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Jewish Youth from all over the world participating in the March of the Living seen at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site in Poland, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Memorial Day, on April 16, 2015.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has sought to restore the country’s frayed ties with Poland, including the resumption of high school educational trips to concentration camps in the country.

It also wants Poland to return its Ambassador to the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv. Warsaw had recalled its envoy there in 2021 and had downgraded the mission to Israel in November of that same year.

On Tuesday night, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, the first such talks between foreign ministers of both countries in two years.

“The ministers discussed ways to warm relations between the countries, inter alia through the completion of the outline for the return of the Israeli youth delegations to Poland,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. 

Poland has said it would examine the “possibility of appointing a new Polish ambassador, this after an extended period in which there has been no Polish ambassadorial presence in Israel,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.(credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.(credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The conversation was conducted in good spirit, and the ministers expressed a desire to maintain direct and continuous contact, and even to hold a direct meeting, in Poland or Israel, in the near future,” it added.

Strained ties over Holocaust education, reparations

Ties between Jerusalem and Warsaw have been strained following the Polish passage in 2018 of legislation against speaking of Polish complicity in the death of Jews during World War II.

Additionally, in 2021, Poland approved legislation that set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers. 

Israel recalled its envoy but returned its ambassador to Poland a year later. Poland has yet to make a similar gesture.

At issue had also been the curriculum taught to Israeli teens during the Holocaust trips to Poland that are organized by Israel’s Education Ministry and which had become over time a signature moment in their high school experience. Separately there was a more minor issue over the use of Israeli armed guards.

The former government, led in its last phase by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and already taken steps to restore those troops.

Former education minister Yifat Shasha-Biton of the National Unity Party party spoke of the resumption of the trips during her departure ceremony. 

"In recent months, we [the Education Ministry] have worked together with the Shin Bet to find solutions to the content issue and the security of the [student] delegations. The content issue has been resolved and soon the security issue will be resolved as well." Shasha Biton said at that January ceremony. 

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Foreign Ministry eli cohen foreign affairs israel poland poland israel MK Eli Cohen
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by