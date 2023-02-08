Israel seeks to repair Poland ties, resume Holocaust education trips

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has sought to restore the country’s frayed ties with Poland, including the resumption of high school educational trips to concentration camps in the country.

It also wants Poland to return its Ambassador to the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv. Warsaw had recalled its envoy there in 2021 and had downgraded the mission to Israel in November of that same year.

On Tuesday night, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, the first such talks between foreign ministers of both countries in two years.

“The ministers discussed ways to warm relations between the countries, inter alia through the completion of the outline for the return of the Israeli youth delegations to Poland,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Poland has said it would examine the “possibility of appointing a new Polish ambassador, this after an extended period in which there has been no Polish ambassadorial presence in Israel,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.(credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The conversation was conducted in good spirit, and the ministers expressed a desire to maintain direct and continuous contact, and even to hold a direct meeting, in Poland or Israel, in the near future,” it added.

Strained ties over Holocaust education, reparations

Ties between Jerusalem and Warsaw have been strained following the Polish passage in 2018 of legislation against speaking of Polish complicity in the death of Jews during World War II.

Additionally, in 2021, Poland approved legislation that set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers.

Israel recalled its envoy but returned its ambassador to Poland a year later. Poland has yet to make a similar gesture.

At issue had also been the curriculum taught to Israeli teens during the Holocaust trips to Poland that are organized by Israel’s Education Ministry and which had become over time a signature moment in their high school experience. Separately there was a more minor issue over the use of Israeli armed guards.

The former government, led in its last phase by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and already taken steps to restore those troops.

Former education minister Yifat Shasha-Biton of the National Unity Party party spoke of the resumption of the trips during her departure ceremony.

"In recent months, we [the Education Ministry] have worked together with the Shin Bet to find solutions to the content issue and the security of the [student] delegations. The content issue has been resolved and soon the security issue will be resolved as well." Shasha Biton said at that January ceremony.

Reuters contributed to this report.