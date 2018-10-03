israeli cinema

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli children's favorite TV star 'Yuval HaMebulbal' was the focus of unlikely attention on Wednesday.
By EYTAN HALON
Ohad Milstein’s provocative documentary "Four Variations on Detachment" looks at alternative lifestyles, with surprising results.
By BARRY DAVIS
As more and more Israeli films are recognized internationally here is a reminder of some of the highlights from the past decade.
By MARTHA KRUGER TRAVELUJAH
The director and his cast try to convey passionate feelings, but the film will not draw you in.
By HANNAH BROWN
The versatile, charming Yosef Shiloah, who died on Monday, was rightly proud of his ability to move back and forth between Jewish and Arab characters.
Kosashvili has the makings of a wonderful movie here, but they get lost in the mix.
Movie by first-time Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz based on personal experience as part of tank crew in First Lebanon War.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The recent renaissance of Israeli films owes a great deal to finance from Europe, notably Germany and France. This week’s Jerusalem Film Festival celebrated the partnership.
Arab-Israeli collaboration marks 3rd Israeli nomination in a row.
BY HANNAH BROWN
Support frozen after revised script compares W. Bank occupation to Holocaust.
By BEN HARTMAN
Une interview du François Truffaut israélien
Lia Van Leer s’est éteinte à l’âge de 90 ans. Une personnalité rare, dotée d’une volonté et d’une exigence hors du commun
By HÉLÈNE SCHOUMANN
Le premier film de Youval Adler représentera Israël aux Oscars. Rencontre avec un réalisateur atypique.
The only single-screen theater left in the capital, the distinctive building houses a cafe and a unique lobby, with tables clustered around twisted tree trunks.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The 40 films in this international gathering include features and documentaries, premieres, special events and encounters with filmmakers.
By PEGGY CIDOR
‘Spider in the Web’ is modern thriller, says acclaimed Israeli filmmaker.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The festival will open with the premiere of the new Blade Runner film, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.
Foxtrot is now Israel’s official candidate for consideration for a Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination.
By HANNAH BROWN,AMY SPIRO
Longing features a strong cast, but it is an overly literal, often mawkish and unfocused film.
Local film aficionados can look forward to an array of guests, movies and citywide events at the Jerusalem Film Festival.
‘Lolo’ is an unfunny comedy with two charming actors.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
The ambitious film collapses
under its own ideological weight.
‘Tikkun’ is both revolting and revealing.
Eighteen is a lucky number for the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival.
The fact-based drama of two sisters as they search for the truth about their family’s past is moving, original, quirky and suspenseful.
A violent, heavy drama.
‘Through the Wall’ and into your heart.
A very human and funny story of how repression can come with a seductive face – the men don’t go along with the rabbi out of cruelty but because he inspires them.
From gala screenings of classic movies to short films and documentaries, the 32nd annual Haifa Film Festival has something to offer every fan of cinema.
‘Sand Storm’ is an affecting Beduin drama.
‘The Jerusalem Post’ spends the day on the set of Avi Nesher’s upcoming movie, ‘Past Life’.
‘A Tale of Love and Darkness’ illuminates Amos Oz’s vision
Yes Planet Jerusalem features IMAX screens, as well as VIP options and stadium seating in all its 16 auditoriums.
The French comedy festival's at a theater near you.
The 32nd Jerusalem Film Festival will take place from July 9-19 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, and the Israeli film competitions will be front and center.
In addition to the German films, the Tel Aviv International Children’s Film Festival will feature a program of Israeli films.
If you want to honor her memory, it’s very simple: Go to the nearest cinematheque, buy a ticket, and enjoy a movie.
A friend of Israel, Havel opposed the sale of weapons to regimes hostile to our country and always spoke forcefully against anti-Semitism in Europe and in the world.
By MAXIM REIDER
A festive December at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.
The festival is both international and Israeli, and has a number of competitions for foreign films, notably the Golden Anchor Award for the best film from a country on the Mediterranean.
Filmmakers from Hollywood and Israel share their expertise at the annual TA-LA Master Class.
Blue and white gems sparkle at the Jerusalem Film Festival
Ido Haar’s ‘Presenting Princess Shaw’ is not a sentimental story about the transition from anonymity to stardom, but a film about a tenacious woman who fights to make her voice heard.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
The most striking new trend is the diversity of filmmakers and the variety of stories told in their films.
In a first interview about his film ‘Past Life,’ director Avi Nesher reveals how he initially rejected the story and why he finally took it on.
The famed director discusses the universalities of the dilemmas portrayed in his latest film, 'The Debt' and why he chose such a complex project.
At next week’s Anthropological Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, get a glimpse
of the other and understand yourself.
The Mana Rishona production company will screen 15 short films at a gala at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque to get the public used to the genre.
As tragic as it was to attend Assi Dayan's funeral, it did bring about a huge family reunion, as close and distant relatives flocked to Nahalal.
The festival will feature the best of recent Israeli cinema and will include the premiere of the second season of the Israeli television series, Fauda.
By JEFF BARAK
The festival, which is under the patronage of the Italian Embassy, will include 73 screenings and 14 iconic Italian films.
