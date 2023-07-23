SERET Film Festival, a celebration of Israeli cinema, took place in Buenos Aires from March 8-12, showcasing six remarkable films in its second year in Argentina. The festival received support from the Israeli Embassy, Keren Hayesod, the Zionist Organization of Argentina, and the Jewish Agency.

Kicking off the festival was the screening of "Hummus Full Trailer," accompanied by a reception where Ambassador Eyal Sela and the President of the Zionist Organization of Argentina delivered speeches. The festival launch garnered significant attention, drawing influential cultural and political figures, as well as a capacity crowd.

With actress Nelly Tagar (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Argentina)

Local press extensively covered the festival and Israeli cinema, with dedicated screenings organized for journalists, including respected film critic Pablo De Vita.

Following its successful run in Argentina, the SERET Film Festival travelled to Chile and the United Kingdom. After two online editions due to COVID, the Chilean audience rejoiced in attending the in-person screenings of the films.

In the UK, the 12th edition of the SERET Festival took place from May 18-25. This year's festival focused on showcasing female narratives in Israeli cinema and films created by women. With a 20% increase in ticket sales, thirty screenings were held in six theaters across London, as well as showings in Brighton and Cambridge. The festival served as a platform for audiences to experience the work of talented female directors from Israel, celebrating their original and diverse contributions to cinema.

Esteemed guests who graced the festival included Michael Moshonov ("Hummus Full Trailer," "America"), Ania Bukshtein ("All I Can Do"), Nelly Tagar ("Paris Boutique"), Liana Ayoun ("Matchmaking & Virginity"), Maor Zaguri ("Virginity"), Shiri Nevo Fridental ("All I Can Do"), Nitzan Giladi ("In Bed"), and the duo Ran Tal and Sarig Peker ("1341 Frames of Love and War").

Q&A with Maor Zaguri and actress Liana Ayoun (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Argentina)

Additionally, in February, a special event was held featuring three episodes from the popular TV series "You Should Have Heard of Us," starring Hana Laslo and Keren Mor. Hana Laslo, a special guest at the event, engaged with the audience, sharing insights about her life and role in the series.

Israeli ambassador to Argentina with Patty Hochman co-director of “Seret” festival and director Ofir Raul Graizer

Hummus Full Trailer - 2023 Official Selection