israeli economy

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In a dynamic labor market, challenged by technological
disruption and increasing longevity, flexibility is key.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Key to realizing the economy’s potential will be the development of policies that address economic issues like inequality, inefficient regulation and the increase both investment and human capital.
By SHARON UDASIN
For years Israel’s GDP per capita grew by 2% to 2.5% per year; however, from 2012 to 2016 it slowed to an average annual growth rate of about .9%
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The study found that MNCs had substantial effects on productivity in Israel, a measure where the country tends to lag against its peers.
By NIV ELIS
Proposal would spin credit card companies out from biggest banks, allow them to become banks in their own right.
Poverty rates are second only to Mexico's among the OECD's 34 member states, and only a handful rank higher in measures of inequality.
By NIV ELIS,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The new bill will feature a likeness of poet Natan Alterman.
Freeman spoke with the Post at the Universal Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition in Tel Aviv, where industry leaders from around the world gathered to discuss hydrocarbon opportunities in Israel.
Moody’s left Israel’s ratings at A1, with a stable outlook, and gave the country high marks for economic and institutional strength.
Gvahim, a nonprofit organization that assists immigrants integrate professionally in Israel.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
TECH TALK: The technology of tomorrow.
Ronen Stein, CEO of Isracard, said: “Isracard continues to lead the technological revolution in the field of digital payments."
The increase in prices comes as Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon battles to approve the 2015-2016 budget, replete with plans for increasing the supply of housing.
La faillite du multimilliardaire Nohi Dankner signe le déclin des magnats de la finance
et sonne le glas des monopoles en Israël
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
L’un des piliers de l’entrepreneuriat israélien continue d’innover
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Files d’attentes interminables, retards réguliers, colis perdus à jamais… A l’heure du tout numérique,la poste israélienne a visiblement du mal à se réinventer
By ORIT ARFA
Ils ont poussé comme des champignons après la pluie. Les cafés Cofix ont envahi le paysage urbain et révolutionné le marché. Mais Avi Katz ne compte pas s’arrêter là
Difficile à cerner, impossible à définir, incasable, inclassable, pluriel et singulier à la fois. Mais qui est le peuple d’Israël ?
By NATHALIE BLAU
Will a peace deal bring a huge economic dividend, will the only boom be that of rockets bringing down the economy?
The market for toiletries and cosmetics is estimated at NIS 8.6 billion a year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israel's growing cannabis industry may soon become a prominent export sector
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Israel was first country to sign a free trade agreement with the US – in 1985 – while the US was the second country to sign one with Israel, the European Union was first.
Next government will inherit a plethora of socioeconomic problems, including high poverty rates, high cost of living, overcrowding in schools and the state of education.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Global political instability - stemming from Israel's closest ally, the US - has the potential to devastate Israel's economy.
By GLOBES/AMIRAM BARKAT
By MAX SCHINDLER
"A State of the Nation 2017," produced by the Taub Center, offers a snapshot of the socioeconomic condition of Israel in 2017.
Teva has received some NIS 22 billion in tax breaks and grants over the past decade, without any conditions regarding layoffs in return.
"Raising the minimum wage to NIS 5,300 is a direct continuation of our work in favor of narrowing gaps and strengthening the working population,"says Finance Minister.
The NIS 37 million a year deal biggest in Tel Aviv office market in years
By SHLOMIT TSUR/ GLOBES
Netanyahu in Central Asian Muslim country in visit focused on increasing economic ties.
By YOSSI MELMAN,HERB KEINON
Deri’s economic agenda to date has consisted largely in securing welfare benefits for his constituents, who are among Israel’s poorest.
Rivlin calls on the Knesset and the incoming government to formulate and pass the budget as quickly as possible.
Last quarter fueled by growth with an increase in exports and consumer spending.
Minister touts growth in exports, hi-tech development at Tel Aviv conference.
50 years of the Negev Monument
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Israel’s economy is booming despite a strong shekel and stagnant export markets.
The shekel continues to soar, but Israel’s economy remains strong, defying the doomsayers
Newly elected Mayor Yossi Bachar fights off claims of corruption and shares insight into
his evolving city.
By SHULY WASSERSTROM
Because Israelis pay more for basic goods, housing and transportation, they have less money for other items, thereby preventing new forms of industry from developing and lowering the quality of life.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
After almost 2,000 years of exile when our people were without a government of our own, we can now make the policy changes to build a society on foundations of solidarity and mutual responsibility.
By AMIR PERETZ
Every new settlement established on the basis of agriculture or commerce, rather than dependent on donations from “Distribution Funds,” was a practical manifestation of economic independence.
By URIEL LEDEBERG
With a broader coalition of 66, the government is better positioned to pass a budget that addresses and seeks to solve economic difficulties facing the nation.
"It’s no exaggeration to say that many developed economies – mired in debt, out-of-control welfare spending and high unemployment – would envy the Israeli economy’s current overall trajectory."
By SAMUEL GREGG