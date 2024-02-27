Women in Israeli government offices earn NIS 3,300 less than men

The average salary in government offices in 2022 stands at NIS 18,029 gross per month, with the average salary of women about 17% lower than that of men – a difference of about NIS 3,292, according to a report published by the salary supervisor at the Finance Ministry over the weekend.

The reports include government offices, the public health system (including non-governmental public hospitals), and the education system. According to the data, women earn on average 84.4% of men's salary. Of the salaries recorded, the leading earners are doctors, with eight Israeli doctors earning at least NIS 80,000 gross per month. However, in public hospitals, the average salary stands at NIS 20,56 per month. Overall, the data includes 6,318 doctors with an average gross salary of NIS 36,281.

The report also shows that the average salary for stenographers in the judiciary is around NIS 10,000 gross per month.

The wage gap in Israeli government offices

The authors of the report explained that "Not long ago, a wage agreement for public sector employees was signed. This agreement implements a number of principles that are intended to help deal with some of the difficulties that in the public sector, including the prioritization of the wages of workers and low wage levels... and providing job stability for a substantial period – until the end of 2027 (including a mechanism for allocating resources to solve future problems)."