israeli palestinian conflict

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Speaking at AIPAC's annual conference, Nikki Haley told the crowd that Israel "is not going away."
By MICHAEL WILNER
On the concrete barricades erected by Israel around parts of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, giant spray-painted images of Trump have given constricted Palestinians some comic relief.
By REUTERS
Founded by two women, the business provides a wide range of E-commerce solutions.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE,DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
"Amnesty’s 2017 report is rife with distortions and maintains the group’s longstanding anti-Israel bias," NGO Monitor said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"I assure you that [the current] path will get the Palestinian people exactly nowhere toward the achievement of their aspirations."
By MICHAEL WILNER,JPOST.COM STAFF
“The Americans are the only fair mediators in the region. I call on you to return to the negotiations table under their patronage,” Kahlon said.
By ADAM RASGON
“Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” Silverman tweeted.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
"I don’t see any real results on the ground out of these activities."
By THE MEDIA LINE
'This important meeting aims to bring all parties together to discuss measures to accelerate efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state solution.'
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
At least three times in his speech, Abbas voiced support for “popular, peaceful resistance” to Israel’s military rule, eschewing violence.
“If we ever want to get to reconciliation and peace, there needs to be an understanding why this conflict has continued for so many years,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
By HERB KEINON
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to Friedman with a tweet of her own.
Trump threat to cut aid to states that vote in favor, ups the stakes in vote seen as forgone defeat for Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The first to be arrested was Ahed Tamimi, 16, who taken from her home in a predawn raid on Tuesday by IDF soldiers and Border Police officers on suspicion of incitement and assault.
The video shows two IDF soldiers restraining their response to a physical altercation with Palestinians in the village of Nabil Salih.
“This is not the first time Palestinian terrorists used the media as cover to carry out attacks."
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Ibrahim Abu Thurayya was one of four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli troops on Friday.
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called on Hezbollah's allies to put in place a united strategy 'in the field' to confront Israel.
Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was out of a consideration of political benefit, not about moving the peace process forward, according to Jake Sullivan.
Following US President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a number of Palestinian leaders called for a new intifada.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,UDI SHAHAM,ANNA AHRONHEIM
In a joint statement, the Palestinian "national and Islamic forces" announced three days of rage that would begin tomorrow and end on Friday.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
In July, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that security coordination was halted in response to Israel’s placement of metal detectors near the entrances to the Temple Mount.
Sixty-three children reportedly born via IVF treatment
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
Hamas Deputy Chairman Salih al-Arouri spoke of Iran's commitment to the Palestinian cause after meeting with senior Iranian officials in Tehran.
Members of Congress are beginning to demand answers as to why the US appears to have been played.
In his first address to the UN President Donald Trump is expected to focus more on his showdown with North Korea, Iran’s nuclear program and the broad threat of violent religious extremism.
The cousin of a 16-year-old murdered in 2014 is accused of plotting an attack on Jews.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
An IDF spokesperson said that soldiers had “fired at a Palestinian who destroy [a section] of the security fence and moved to the other side.”
Joint List lawmakers blame Israeli prime minister for deaths of three Palestinians in clashes. Protests break out in the Gaza Strip.
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Keep updated on the the latest news regarding Temple Mount tensions with 'The Jerusalem Post.'
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The conference released a statement that nobody paid attention to, and five days later US President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.
Israeli photography has turned its lens away from the realities of life in the Palestinian territories.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
The American administration should manage conflicts in the Middle East rather than look for a clear solution, says Yaalon, adding that peace with Palestinians is doomed for failure.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Israel Electric Company, which typically transfers about 120 megawatts of electricity daily to Gaza, confirmed that it would continue reducing the supply gradually over the next few days.
By SHARON UDASIN
The project, called The Enemy, is showing as a part of the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival until Saturday and is the brainchild of veteran war photographer Karim Ben Khelifa.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Debate on Agenda Item 7, held for the first time since Trump and Haley took office.
The Council and right-wing politicians are concerned the move will allow that territory to become part of a Palestinian state in any final-status agreement for a two-state solution.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL J. ROTH
Israel is appreciative of Guterres’s efforts to fight against the anti-Israel bias at the UN.
The item was pulled amid criticism first published in The Jerusalem Post.
By JTA
After the story sparked an online petition, Sears responded to The Jerusalem Post personally.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The conference began on Friday, shortly after Trump’s visit to Israel, and MK Hilik Bar said representatives of Muslim countries were eager to speak to him about it.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The hunger-strikers are demanding that the Israel Prison Service end solitary confinement and detention without trial, increase visitation rights, and improve amenities.
Soldiers stationed at checkpoints are expected to maintain a high level of alertness – despite working eight-hour shifts, sometimes in extreme heat and on little sleep.
The American-funded Palestinian security forces in jet-black uniforms had some minor confrontations with disgruntled pedestrians as their matching jet-black Ford Super Duty Truck blocked a roadway.
Representatives of 21 organizations from around the world will not be allowed to enter Israel's borders; "We have switched from defense to offense," says minister in charge.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Turning the other cheek isn't working in the face of Islamism.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Three Jews who attempted to enter the campus lecture were turned away after their identification cards were inspected at the door.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
On the Balfour Declaration's centenary, Elliot Jager argues that while Arab opposition to a Jewish national home remains the crux of the conflict, the nature of Jewish anti-Zionism is unchanged.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iranian regime-controlled mosque probed by the Austrian Integration Fund doesn't recognize Israel — regardless of its boundaries.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
PA officials are cautioning the US not to rush into direct, indirect or even "proximity" talks without a framework in mind for peace negotiations.
Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist known for her anti-Israel rhetoric, is set to address the graduates of its School of Public Health at their commencement ceremony on June 1st.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The NBA apology follows demands from two senior Israeli politicians that the listing be changed.
Prince Charles also suggested in the letter that American leaders needed the "courage" to "stand up" to the "Jewish lobby."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
At a Middle East Forum event, experts explain that a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is needed.
By NOA AMOUYAL
While Israel has achieved many successes, not all is rosy for the Jewish state.
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
Israel is set to approve the construction of nearly 1300 new settler homes in 2018.
The bill requires a supermajority to give parts of Jerusalem to a foreign entity, but has a major loophole.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Breaking with US policy, the ambassador claimed that Israeli settlements make up less than 2% of the West Bank.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,MICHAEL WILNER
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
The documents provide a window into contrasting perspectives of the Arab-Israeli conflict and highlight the importance of the dual narrative.
By MICHAEL COHEN
At first glance, it seems that Interpol is a greater threat, but the Hague has already initiated a war crimes probe and is not about to drop it.
As the winner of the many conflicts with the Palestinians and Arab nations, Israel needs to refocus and think about what it wants to ask for at the negotiating table before offering concessions.
Arrests follow attacks on police officers and IDF soldiers in the turbulent settlement.
By ALIMASHER KAMISHU
Sanders repeatedly mentioned that Meretz shares the same values as he does.
By DANIEL ALTMAN,DANIEL J. ROTH
The prime minister told MKs that while Israel is a sovereign country that can make many decisions, and there is a great deal of understanding in Washington for many of Israel’s key positions.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Israeli leaders speak at memorial for the fallen of Israel's 1967 war.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The conflict should be managed until conditions arise for an agreed-upon solution
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
An American doctor details his years in Jerusalem treating Israeli and Palestinian children with cancer
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
The Iranian Parliament bill is part of a double-urgency plan dealing with Jerusalem.
The bottom line is that a number of AIPAC leaders live over 6,000 miles away from Israel and beyond the reach of Palestinian rockets - they have no right to tell Israelis to withdraw.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Israel is the victor in the Israeli-Palestinian story.
By GERSHON BASKIN
That is the critical variable missing from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ point of view on resolving the Palestinian conflict with Israel.
By MICAH HALPERN
Occupation is real, very real, and it will never be accepted by any of our neighbors.
Depressingly, there are no signs that when Abbas departs he will be replaced by someone who will break the chain of failed Palestinian leaders.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As President Trump rightfully acknowledged recently: “If Palestinians do not want peace, then the United States has nothing to do with them.”
By JONATHAN MICHANIE
After more than 50 years of de facto rule over Judea and Samaria, the time has come for Israel’s leaders to exercise the right of self-determination and decide what it is they really want.
The UN agency must be reformed for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.
By GREGG ROMAN
Israel’s current hardline coalition has no intention of making the necessary concessions for peace.
By CHUCK FREILICH
The Palestinian leadership must now decide whether to seeks a change of agenda or remain on the course with its original mission.
Saudi Arabia has already shown a profound interest in making US President Donald Trump happy, and Trump has shown a deep affinity for Israel.
By ARI HEISTEIN
Though he managed to curb the anarchy and violence that nearly led to the implosion of Palestinian society after he took over from Yasser Arafat in 2004, Abbas has done little since.
In the absence of any chance at this time to reach a negotiated two-state solution, the Palestinian national movement is correct in now seeking full recognition of their statehood.
For Israelis and Palestinians alike, fear plagues every day.
By FRED HOCKNEY
The real question is: what kind of “washing” is it called when Palestinians hijack crucial social issues and use them as a platform to advance their own agenda?
By YOSEFF SHACHOR
Israel belongs to the Arab citizens of Israel as much as it belongs to its Jewish citizens.
The main source of American Jewish antagonism toward Israel is divergent views on the Palestinians.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Anti-Israel, pro-BDS groups whitewash the obstructionism of the Palestinian Authority and the cynical use of the Ja’alin and Nawajah families as pawns in the PA’s corrupt game.
By MEIR DEUTSCH
Oren Hazan is the face of a young, emerging secular Right: mischievous, hedonistic and self-centered.
By DANNY ORBACH
Is the Palestinian Authority going to accept renewed peace negotiations? Despite the opstimistic buzz, it seems highly unlikely.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Israel's Ambassador to the UN describes his American counterpart as almost Israeli in her directness and her visit here as a huge opportunity for Jerusalem's diplomacy.
By DANNY DANON
Don’t immerse yourselves in sadness, but fill yourselves with fear and awe and take responsibility for the future.
Five decades into the occupation, the world refuses to accept Israel’s presence beyond the 1967 lines, which continues to erode Israeli society and threaten its democracy.
By YOSSI BEILIN