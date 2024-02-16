Kamala Harris says two-state solution for Israel, Palestine possible

US Vice President Kamala Harris firmly called for a two-state solution as the answer to Israeli and Palestinian peace and security on the global stage Friday afternoon at the Munich Security Conference.

Harris also firmly denounced American isolationism in her remarks in front of world leaders who are gathering amid tumult in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"As President Biden and I have made clear over the past three years, we are committed to pursuing global engagement to uphold international rules and norms, to defend democratic values at home and abroad," Harris said. "And to work with our allies and partners in pursuit of shared goals."

While not mentioning former US president Donald Trump by name, Harris seemed to directly call out his criticism of NATO alliances and embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harris said it is a dangerous, destabilizing, and short-sighted worldview for America to isolate itself from the world to embrace dictators, and to abandon commitments to its allies. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 16, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Kamala Harris: I believe two-states solution can be reached

Harris was also firm in the Biden administration's position on Israel and its war against Hamas, saying the US is working to end the conflict as soon as possible in a way where the hostages are released; the humanitarian crisis is resolved; Hamas does not control Gaza; and Palestinians can enjoy their rights to security, dignity and self-determination.

Harris was questioned if she thinks a two-state solution is achievable.

"The short answer is yes," Harris said. "I do believe it is, but we must put the discussion in context. Starting with October 7, Hamas committed a terrorist act that was about slaughtering over 1,200 Israelis, innocent people, many of them young people who are attending a concert. Women were horribly tortured and raped, raped, being used as a tool of war and it is important that we remember what that was."

Harris went on to say understanding that Israel has a right to defend itself, how it does still matters.

Harris said the administration has been clear that far too many innocent Palesitnians have been killed, and that Israel must do better to protect them.

Harris acknowledged Hamas tunnels found under hospitals and what that means in terms of the conflict

"We have seen what has been happening in terms of the images that we see on a daily basis of human suffering and the need for humanitarian aid," Harris said. "The President and our administration and I have been very adamant about getting that humanitarian aid, and we look at the circumstances of what's happening."

Harris was clear in saying Israel should not reoccupy Gaza after the hostages are released, and that the Palestinian Authority should be the lead on reforming governance in Gaza.

"There cannot be, in my opinion, peace and security for that region, for the people of Israel, or the Palestinians and people of Gaza, without a two-state solution," Harris said. "And we cannot give up on how we get there. It's gonna matter."

Netanyahu rejects unilateral Palestinian statehood after Biden call

Harris' remarks come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically and publicly rejected unilateral Palestinian statehood after a phone call with Biden early Friday.

Netanyahu rejected all plans for unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood after he spoke with US President Joe Biden for 40 minutes and after the security cabinet met, The Post reported.

“At the cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

“These two sentences sum up my position,” he explained.

"Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding permanent arrangements with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions,” Netanyahu wrote.