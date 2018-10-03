jewish identity

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rod Rosenstein rose to fame this week because of a strongly worded letter he wrote about the FBI Chief
By JTA
The Council of Young Jewish Presidents wants the next generation of philanthropists prepared for the job.
By AMY SPIRO
Jewish tradition revived in the hometown of the renowned painter.
The beloved comedian and the US senator discovered that they have more in common than just their Jewish heritage.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Following the redemption of their Soviet, Ethiopian and Syrian brethren, the Jews’ historic commitment to each other is eroding.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
To pray where Maimonides prayed.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Archbishop of Palermo to hand over ownership of the facility, where Great Synagogue once stood.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The report shows a consensus among Jewish leaders that the community should be more welcoming and inclusive for all those who seek to participate in Jewish life.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Netsarh, like most Malagasy Jews, arrived at Judaism through Christianity. Although she was raised Catholic, she found herself unsatisfied with her faith and tried exploring other Christian denominations.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Siamak Morsadegh discusses the status of Jews in Iran and the prospects of an Iranian-Israeli war.
By GIDEON KUTS / MA'ARIV
At the Limmud FSU conference in Russia’s tolerant Kazan, a broad Jewish community hungrily searches for its identity reveling in a shared culture and history
By LAURA KELLY
When the question about religion was first asked in 1937, less than half of Americans said they would vote for a Jewish candidate.
New birthright-like initiative hopes to foster Jewish identity in participants as they settle down and have kids.
Nettoyer les cimetières juifs en Pologne, telle est la mission qu’un baptiste américain s’est donnée via une organisation de volontaires chrétiens
By JAN-JABEN EILON
The nation-state bill has proved to be a topic of contention in the Knesset, where now MKs are butting heads over its impact on Jewish identity in Israel.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The conference was organized by Bar-Ilan University Prof. Aaron Demsky, an expert in the field of Jewish names.
By SARAH LEVI
President of "Reconectar" says he receives emails from people around the world who discover Jewish ancestry.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"The idea for the trip developed from the students wanting to take their studies to the next level."
By HANNAH SARISOHN
He also noted that most of the sweets are not kosher for Passover and are usually thrown away before the holiday which is celebrated just one month later.
By JEREMY SHARON
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
The unlikely journey of a German-Christian woman who became an American-Jewish mother and the familial parallels that shaped her life
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
MOMENTUM’S goal is to bring Jewish mothers (who have at least one child under the age of 18) to Israel for the first time.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A descendant of Crypto Jews who – after questioning his Catholic identity – embarked on a seven-year search, speaks of his odyssey and of those who don’t even know how to ask.
By JUANJO VENTURA
Yiscah Smith speaks of her struggle over gender identity, of her search for self, and of the growing openness to discuss transgender issues.
By TAMARA UNGAR
Examining personal and cultural identity.
By BARRY DAVIS
What do you say after 50 years? I’d really like to ask “How did your life turn out?” but “Where do you live?” is easier.
By BARBARA SOFER
Saving the Jews of the Soviet Union and bringing them to freedom, especially to Israel, was, for Elie Wiesel, the most important mission of his life.
By YOEL RAPPEL
It is important to remind ourselves that so much of the international perception of Israel is being refracted through the prism of the globalist/ nationalist divide.
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
The return on our investment will be nothing less than a vibrant Jewish future.
By ADAM MILSTEIN
Through constructive engagement, we may all learn something.
By JONATHAN MÜHLRAD
With the current change of tides in Europe imposing a new reality on the region, how will the continent's Jewry fare soon?
By ISI LEIBLER
Shall we change the question from “Are you Jewish” to “Are you a potential Israeli”?
By DAVID MARTIN
Israel as a country, and certainly as a coalition government has enough of its own problems in working out what being Jewish means to preach it to its biggest Diaspora.
By JOEL BRAUNOLD
How Israeli-Americans can solve the ‘Pew Problem’
Israeli ReligioGoons mock Judaism’s ethical traditions. Their verbal violence often encourages physical violence. Their fanaticism demeans Judaism and Zionism.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Iran, with its continual threat to annihilate us, is an existential threat, while the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign cannot be placed in the same category. Or can it?
By BRENDA KATTEN
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
My 99th and final column. I’d like to thank those of you who have been my faithful readers over the years; I have always appreciated your comments, enthusiasm and feedback.
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
From thinking everyone knows Yiddish to having over-protective mothers, Twitter users weigh in on what it's like to be #GrowingUpJewish.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
Jewish life in Melbourne is rich with cultural, social, sporting, volunteer and religious outlets.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Yitzy Kasowitz introduces a Jewish twist to the traditional Lego set.
By IDO KENAN