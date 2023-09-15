25 ViZionaries: Ben M. Freeman - No. 8

Ben M. Freeman, a prominent Jewish leadership and education figure, founded the modern Jewish Pride movement. As an internationally renowned gay Jewish author, his expertise lies in Jewish identity, historical and contemporary antisemitism, and Holocaust studies. Freeman has emerged as his generation’s leading voice against anti-Jewish racism, solidifying his position as one of its top Jewish thinkers.

Freeman participates in discussions, public speaking, and education around the globe. He serves as a Jewish Diplomat for the World Jewish Congress and is a Research Fellow at the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

Freeman creates unique learning experiences for students, the public, and global organizations. He provides Jewish-centered diversity, equity, and inclusion experiences for renowned companies like Facebook and Netflix. He also consults on documentary projects, such as Jews of the Wild West, now featured on PBS. He aims to educate, inspire, and empower diverse global audiences through his efforts.