news about israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An Israeli police spokeswoman said the delegation arrived at Adei Ad in US diplomatic cars without first having coordinated the visit with Israeli authorities.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
More pressure, AIPAC leadership believes, "offers the best chance to persuade Tehran to abandon its quest for a nuclear weapons capability."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Tens of thousands of Israel supporters are taking part in the annual parade and festival.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
NY Jews express their frustration and disagreement with UN Resolution 2334 that calls to halt settlement construction on Palestinian-owned lands.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Commuters in the Big Apple could be forgiven for thinking that the 'supplement' they were handed was an actual copy of the Grey Lady.
By ARIEL ZILBER
The joint program aims at attracting additional, world-class support from institutions and individuals who are dedicated to eradicating cancer through focused and efficient research.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
‘Süddeutsche Zeitung’ erroneously said ‘tens of thousands of Israelis’ fled to Federal Republic.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Bob Simon, in a career that spanned half a century, was in life threatening situations many times.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The award-winning newsman's career spanned five decades, from covering the Vietnam War to a piece on "60 Minutes" last weekend about the Oscar-nominated civil rights drama "Selma."
By REUTERS
According to "The Washington Post," Williams “gave varying accounts” of his wartime coverage, at times suggesting that he was in danger while in other instances omitting mention completely.
Ben-Meir's petition called to to avoid printing “election propaganda that it has been publishing for many years, for the candidate for the 20th Knesset Netanyahu, as it is illegal campaigning.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The party’s efforts to attract votes from the Chabad community, after derogatory comments made by the party’s spiritual patron Rabbi Meir Mazuz against the hassidic group were aired earlier this week
By JEREMY SHARON
On March 17th, thousands of twelfth graders will be eligible to cast their ballot, and the political parties are hard at work wooing these first time voters through panels and mock elections.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
An appeal hearing in the Supreme Court against Marzel’s ban is scheduled for Tuesday this week.
Ex-journalist refers to his closed sexual harassment case in expressing lack of trust in police probe of his party.
Yoni Cohen-Iduv built a website at http://israeldebate.com/ and Facebook page in an effort to encourage a debate in Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
“When I see the three haredi political parties, the three of them saying [to back] only the Left... everyone knows how to interpret them, and do I need to follow them,” Mazuz said
When the Green Leaf Party eventually gave in its list, calls of "good luck" could be heard from the press area.
In 2007, Cohen Paran established the Israel Energy Forum, where she still serves as CEO today.
By SHARON UDASIN
The vast majority of students said that the most pressing issue for the upcoming election was housing reforms including lowering the prices of rent and reducing the costs of apartments.
With the promise of weed in the future, a new stash of campaign funds could help the party blaze its way into the Knesset, though they’re still a longshot at best.
By BEN HARTMAN
As talks continue, Jerusalem deputy mayor and noted women’s rights activist expected to make formal announcement in coming days, says political insider.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The popular, active female MK tipped the scales toward Bennett and away from its rabbis.
Knesset panel approves NIS 241.75m Central Election Committee budget.
"The reports are baseless," Yesh Atid said in an official response. "They are rumors that are far from the truth. The issue was not even raised between the two of them."
A source close to Oren said in response that the former ambassador is examining several options in the public sphere and a decision will be made soon.
Rumors have been swirling of Yishai's impending split from his party to form a new political movement.
By JEREMY SHARON,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The bill, which is set to limit political organizations from raising funds during election periods, passed its first reading in the Knesset to the dismay of the political left.
By UDI SHAHAM
Mohel Rabbi Eliyahu Asulin's license has been temporarily revoked after he reportedly encouraged apprentice mohels to practice on "cannon-fodder" non-Jewish babies.
Police will look into incitement allegations regarding the poster that depicted the prime minister next to hangman's noose.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,YONAH JEREMY BOB
GPO still waiting for apology from CBS for controversial headline.
The lawsuit names senior Netanyahu advisor Nir Hefetz, his attorneys David Shimron, Shuli Eshbol, Yaakov Buravsky, and Yossi Cohen, and two employees of the residence.
Most patients very satisfied with their hospital treatment, but some medical centers have room for improvement
The prizes, announced today, are due to be awarded at an official ceremony in the Knesset in May.
The US and Israel sharply criticized Argentina at the time.
By Mati WAGNER
Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein will make a decision by the end of the week on whether to open a criminal investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of public funds.
The Israeli, ranked No. 149 in the world, held her serve just twice against Begu (34), winning 17 of 43 points overall on her serve.
By ALLON SINAI
For the first time in more than three years, Maccabi Tel Aviv has gone three consecutive matches without a win in the Premier League.
Hapoel J’lem and Maccabi TA to face off for title for the first time since 2008 in capital’s new arena
“Today, I feel that not to receive the Israel Prize is a greater honor than to receive it,” said Haim Be'er
The jug, dating between 4-6 century AD, is approximately 1.5 meters high and 1.5 m. in diameter, and a remnant from a once prosperous Byzantine coastal community.
When an EAPC pipeline burst on December 3, some 5 million liters of crude oil gushed into the Arava Desert, causing particularly damaging impact on the Evrona Nature Reserve in the area.
Police found his resume inside a bag containing hundreds of packets of the recently outlawed synthetic drug known as “Mr. Nice Guy.”
Maccabi currently leads the standings by two points.
With zero losses in 2015, yellow-and-blue hosts Berlin hoping to keep pressure on Real atop Euroleague group
After suffering two consecutive 3-0 defeats to Croatia and Belgium in Pool D, Israel had to overcome Latvia to avoid a tie against relegation to Group II.
The victims, all of them grandmothers in their 50s and 60s, were on their way back from attending prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem when the collision happened.
American trumpet player Caleb Hudson will perform at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art tonight at 8:30 p.m. as part of the La Tempesta Del Solisti concert series.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
The marvelously melodramatic Tosca by Puccini and Carl Orff’s imposing Carmina Burana. To celebrate its 30th birthday the Israel Opera is offering these two works for its 5th Opera Festival at Masada
By HELEN KAYE
Israel Chemicals (ICL) sent letters for dismissal hearings to some 140 workers Monday, part of a planned restructuring of the company.
By NIV ELIS
If Wang’s performance was exemplary, her refusal to engage the audience was a stinging disappointment.
By GILAD FRIEDMAN
East Jerusalem Portfolio head: Israel government will be tried in International Criminal Court for ‘inhuman act’
The argument that a lack of diplomatic initiative on Israel’s part has led to growing international isolation and will lead to economic fallout has emerged as a theme in campaigns.
By HERB KEINON
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Nechama Rivlin hosts annual ILAN event at President’s Residence.
Admission into universities will instead be based solely off of matriculation exams, taken at the end of high school.
A-G decrees that financially troubled TV channel can continue operating as usual until after March elections.
Three-fourths of the population, some 6.218 million people, were Jewish. The next largest group, 1.719 million Arabs, accounted for 20.7% of the population.
"D.) this is true only for women."
Let’s step back from an almost instinctive need to wash out our souls with soap after watching the stage version of Fatal Attraction.
Of the thousands of Israeli start-ups vying to become global businesses, only a small percentage will make it to the big leagues.
By BEN LANG
Numerous medical devices have been invented to improve patient care, which medical personnel use to treat the masses.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Oliel, who won the 12s tournament two years ago and was the No. 1 seed this year, beat Taiwan’s Chen-jui Ho 7-5, 7-5 in Tuesday’s final.
The plan will offer developers land at a 20% discount based on promises to sell it at the lowest possible price. Potential buyers will have to enter a lottery to get one of the discounted apartments.
The hi-tech and start-up sector is in a constant frenzy. Haredi men and women are taking advantage of this.
Most people present were relatively new immigrants who were already too old to serve in the army and were looking to give back to the community.
“In Hanukka this year, we still must defend ourselves from our enemies, who seek to kill and expel us from this land,” said the mayor.
President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama hosted a Hanukka party for some 130 cancer stricken children who were brought to the residence.
The NII report further found that couples with two children whereby one parent works full time and the other works part time, both earning minimum wage, will not be able to escape poverty.
In the week since health minister Yael German of Yesh Atid resigned, government hospital directors have claimed they have no money to buy necessary equipment and to perform elective surgery.
OurCrowd, a multimillion-dollar network of start-up investment, is located in Jerusalem, where over 800 of its investors and entrepreneurs converged on Tuesday.
By EITAN AROM
The patient was afraid his ability to communicate with eye movements picked up by an electronic sensor would disappear, leaving him only with the ability to think.
The police stated that they had solved the murder of Busaina Abu Ganem, who was gunned down while sitting in her car with her children on HaEshel Street in Ramleh.
Nine of those fatally injured were Arabs, said Beterem director Orly Silbinger, who noted that for several years, it has been warning of the link between children from poorer families and deaths from accidents.
A marathon took place last week in Beersheba, but probably not the kind you’re imagining.
Former Communications Minister Moshe Kahlon refrained from officially announcing his candidacy for expected elections, but made clear signals he would.
The IMA commissioned a survey of 500 adults from the Meida Shivuki polling organization about private medicine and accessibility to healthcare.
Readers comment on previous issues of the 'Magazine.'
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A new book presents the hunt for the Jewish underground during the British Mandate as a game of cat and mouse.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Innovations in Israeli cannabis farming could lead to global solutions to feed the world
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Readers weigh in on past issues of The Magazine.
A round up of local stories.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
55,000-year-old ‘Manot Skull’ proves modern humans migrated from Africa to Europe and Asia
Lebanon's Tourism Minister believes Miss Lebanon has been subject to a racist campaign.
Israel as a country, and certainly as a coalition government has enough of its own problems in working out what being Jewish means to preach it to its biggest Diaspora.
By JOEL BRAUNOLD
The American electorate has been ill served by politically skewed foreign news coverage that markets political advocacy as news.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
At the end of the day, the Israeli media does not live up to its self-image as the watchdog of democracy. It fails where it is most crucial – election time.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
There are enormous financial and human resource pressures on voluntary organizations today.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
It is unclear whether after the election, when Netanyahu is scrambling to cobble together a coalition, he will succeed in following through on his promise for reform.
By JPost Editorial
Early elections could, and should, have been avoided.
A Tweet appeared on her page, playing on allegations that Hollywood big wigs are anti-Israel, suggesting that this wave of bad press would pass if the comedian took a stand against Israel.
By LAUREN IZSO
In this week's 'Weekend Edition,' JPost TV takes a look at the biggest stories of the year, and how conspirators have connected them to the state of Israel, regardless of the facts.