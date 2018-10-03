operation pillar of defense

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Report calls on government to open inquiry into Israeli human rights violations during this past summer's operation.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
US comedian Butch Bradley isn’t concerned about coming here: "When I’m in Israel I feel safe."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
El Al CEO Elyezer Shkedy said losses due to difficult global market. The company was taking steps to increase efficiency, he said.
By NIV ELIS
Businesses will be eligible for state-funded reimbursement after they compensate employees who missed work due to rocket fire.
By NADAV SHEMER
The captial of your mom and other Jewy things
By LAURA ROSBROW
Increase of attacks on Israel from Gaza lead security sources to question Hamas's motivation, ability to enforce cease-fire.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Air force hits terror targets after 6 rockets fired into South; Ya'alon orders closing of Kerem Shalom and Erez border crossings.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, YAAKOV LAPPIN
Four rockets fired towards Bnei Shimon, Netivot; Iron Dome intercepts two rockets fired at Ashkelon regional council; Islamic Jihad is believed to be behind the attacks; No injuries or damage was reported.
Defense minister allocates NIS 60m. for reservists after Bennett threatens defense funding over decision to cut reservists' grants.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Economy and trade minister slams decision to cut reservists' grants due to high cost of Operation Pillar of Defense call-up.
Following a budget-breaking call-up of combat reserve soldiers during Operation Pillar of Defense, IDF decreases yearly grants.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, JPOST.COM STAFF
In interview with Israel Radio, IDF chief of staff says Israel is ready for escalation on all fronts, including Syria, Lebanon.
'Castle of the Lake' intelligence command and control system being developed to deliver military decision-makers information from every possible source.
Ex-deputy IDF chief says rocket recently fired into southern Israel from Gaza marks a shorter deterrence period than after Cast Lead.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Report on Operation Pillar of Defense blames Palestinian rocket launchers for death after Israel said targeting civilians.
Grad explodes in Ashkelon; first such attack by terrorists in Gaza since the ceasefire following Operation Pillar of Defense.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, BEN HARTMAN, JERUSALEM POST STAF
Security source tells 'Post' money is "flowing into Gaza," as Qatari funds are being used to pay for construction, infrastructure.
Maj. Ilan Itah and his brother Lt.-Col. Levi Itah play critical roles in enabling Israel’s alert system.
“The nature of war has not changed, but the nature of the enemy has," says commander of the IDF Command and Staff College.
Upgrades designed to give the rocket defense system "improved capabilities against an unprecedented range of threats."
Maj.-Gen. Sami Turgeman to become new OC Southern Command as Hamas, Islamic Jihad continue efforts to rearm.
Military official says Home Front Command preparing hospitals for range of security threats including large-scale missile attacks.
Indictment alleges Ahmad Musa was the mastermind of attack in Tel Aviv which injured 24 during Operation Pillar of Defense.
As Syria’s civil war continues to escalate, the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade holds a major war drill on the Golan Heights.
Report: Hamas broke int'l law in Gaza operation by firing rockets from densely populated areas to civilian populations in Israel.
Upgrades to fighter jets creating operational capabilities that would have been considered fantasy years ago.
New system links up troops, gives commanders ability to follow, respond to second-by-second developments.
"Swiftness of response will be our main challenge," Brig.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai says.
Issues surrounding the IDF’s targeting of media centers in Pillar of Defense
remain on the legal agenda of the International Federation of Journalists.
"M-75" perfume named in honor of the rockets Palestinians shot at Israel during Operation Pillar of Defense.
By REUTERS
Analysis: IDF and International Federation of Journalists have different interpretations of what constitutes a legitimate target.
Peace Index poll finds a majority of Israelis want a return to peace talks, but even larger number doubts their chances of success.
It is up to gov'ts in J'lem and Cairo to hammer out an effective arrangement on Hamas’s rearmament efforts.
Maj.-Gen. Tal Russo says Pillar of Defense badly damaged Hamas, quiet in South a testament to operation's success.
Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman says senior IDF officers must report to ministers more often.
By LAHAV HARKOV
PM says no protection can be a substitute for the striking power of the IDF, stamina and strength of Israeli public.
Fatah official says only PLO is authorized to conduct negotiations as the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinians.”
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
After US columnist quotes Obama as saying Israel under Netanyahu doesn't know what is in its best interest, sources say prime minister will continue preserving Israel's vital national security interests.
By HERB KEINON
50 ambassadors to Israel and 120 additional foreign embassy representatives to attend December 12 Herzliya conference.
By DAVID BRINN
Hamas’s real enemy is the enemy within – the al-Qaida affiliated jihadist groups, such as the Majlis, who call themselves “Salafi jihadists.”
By NEVILLE TELLER
Will security agency be transformed – or are the changes only symbolic?
Residents unconvinced by developers assurances that operations will pose no risk to surrounding population.
By SHARON UDASIN
'Post' readers choose IDF operation in Gaza, TA bus bombing as biggest Israeli story of 2012.
By BEN HARTMAN
After only two months as chairperson of the Israel branch of UNICEF, Judy Shalom Nir Mozes has decided to step down.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
JPost video reporter Hadas Parush talks about capturing the scenes of terror and destruction in the South.
By HADAS PARUSH
Thousands of young Americans who come to Israel to study or work found themselves instead scurrying for cover as Hamas rained missiles on Israel.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Psychological study finds Beduin youth suffered from more emotional stress than their Jewish counterparts during Operation Pillar of Defense.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Annual report on human rights slams both sides for failing to take accountability; Hamas dismisses report as "unfair."
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
Ceremony was to have honored Al Aksa TV employees killed by IDF.
By MICHAEL WILNER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Ceremony was to have honored Al Aqsa TV employees killed by IDF.
By JTA
Marton Gyongyosi of Jobbik party calls for list of Jews who are threat to country; Jewish groups: Reminiscent of Nazi policy.
By JEREMY SHARON
New upgrades are designed to expand and improve performance capabilities of the life-saving technology.
Prof. Michael Newton, Prof. Moshe Halbertal and Prof. Miguel Deutsc, recruited for evaluation.
One year after Operation Pillar of Defense, the girls who ran a communications headquarters at the time talk about their experiences.
By JOSH HASTEN
The Haifa Port started the new year by setting a record in Israeli shipping.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
‘And Esau ran to meet him, and embraced him, and fell on his neck, and kissed him; and they wept’ (Vayishlah; Genesis 33:4)
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Legal seachange: B'Tselem's report on Operation Pillar of Defense has clearly taken into account past criticism of its and other human rights groups' reports, as well as the IDF's evolved position.
Eighty percent of Palestinian civilian casualties reported to have been in the second half of November's Operation Pillar of Defense.
Rights group says Hamas failed to investigate executions of 7 Palestinians accused of spying for Israel during Gaza operation.
Gaza Interior Ministry: Effort aimed at opening door for "repentance" for Palestinians who have been working for Israel.
AWRAD poll shows support for Hamas declined since December; 68% support negotiations if Israel halts settlement construction.
Anti-normalization groups angry over British fundraiser held less than week after end of Pillar of Defense.
By ADAM NICKY/THE MEDIA LINE
In first event of its kind in West Bank sanctioned by Palestinian Authority, thousands gather in Nablus to celebrate Hamas.
Fatah accepts invite to celebrate 25 years since Hamas's founding in sign of rapprochement between rival Palestinian factions.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Invitation seen as sign of rapprochement between the rival parties; Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal due to visit Gaza for the first time; Fatah spokesman says event celebrates "victories of our people.”
Announcement comes in response to lessons drawn from Operation Pillar of Defense, Hamas interior minister says.
Hamas PM appeals to Arab states, other states to help pay for reconstruction in the Strip following IDF Gaza operation.
Muhammad Abed al-Jaffer Nasser Mafarja sentenced after signing plea deal in December.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
Life sentence off the table for 19-year-old Muhammad Abed al-Jaffer Nasser Mafarja.
Taibe resident accused of 2012 attack expected to admit to most charges; prosecution to drop charge of coordinating bombing with Hamas.
Former IDF lawyer: Not enough time to have incorporated all Turkel Report II recommendations, but investigations moved fast.
At annual conference in Herzliya, ministry presents data claiming Operation Pillar of Defense cost Israel over 250,000 tourists.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Separated by 7 weeks and 1 city block, 2 bombings in TA met with radically different media coverage.
Muhammad Abed al-Jaffer Nasser Mafarja is remanded into custody until the end of legal proceedings against him.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,
In the wake of warning by Israel Hotel Association, Tourism Ministry announces record-breaking year in 2012.
Judy Shalom Nir Mozes steps down after campaign launched against her over comments she made during Pillar of Defense.
Knesset Finance Committee approves full compensation to those who reside within 7 kilometers of the Gaza Strip for missed work.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
A selection of highlights from Twitter and Facebook concerning Israel, the Jewish World and the region.
By ZOHAR FRIEDMAN
Hot button topics that seized readers' attention in 2012 included the Iranian threat, PA UN bid, Gaza operation.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Minister Erdan: Blacklist Al Jazeera from TV; Al Jazeera reporters in Gaza claim they were evacuating and under attack from the IDF.
This victory will be for all of us who believe that hope can triumph over fear. That the State of Israel can be the kind of country we dream of for our children.
By TZIPI LIVNI
By all indications, these days Nasrallah is sweating bullets under his turban.
By AVIGDOR HASELKORN
The pro-Israel community must work to expand and broaden itself so that we can continue the tradition of broad bipartisan support for Israel.
By DAVID A. HARRIS
The game, Red Light, Green Light, 1-2-3, like most kids’ games, has clear rules and an achievable goal, and is relatively easy to play.
By DONNIEL HARTMAN
Israel’s siege mentality represents a fundamental strategic failure.
By ARIEL HARKHAM
The time we spend trying to satisfy our craving for data may cost us our opportunity to benefit from help.
By BENJAMIN W. CORN
There is absolutely no 'moral equivalency' to be found in this war, despite profoundly misguided attempts by journalists in the international press to present one.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Last week’s Gaza cease-fire proved the government incapable of delivering the goods militarily; this week’s UN vote proves it cannot deliver the goods diplomatically.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Just as the last one was, wars are terrible and have become fairly superfluous. Yet they can change basic concepts about national security, as happened to us in 1967, to Egypt in 1973 and hopefully now to us again in 2012.
By URI SAVIR
The international boycott movement directed against Israel seeks to draw the false and libelous analogy between South Africa and Israel. And even though it is a campaign based on lies and hatred, nevertheless it has a chance of succeeding.
By CHIEF RABBI WARREN GOLDSTEIN
As Eban put it in a speech in London in 1970: “History teaches us that men and nations behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives.”
By LIAT COLLINS
The decision not to launch a ground operation was made with an acute awareness of the grave challenges that lie ahead.
By ARI HAROW
The cease-fire is not only a victory for the Hamas, it is a significant defeat for Israel, the United States, the European community and anyone else likely to fight jihadi terrorism.
By YITZHAK SOKOLOFF AND JEFFREY WOOLF
Although PM Netanyahu praised the results, he knows both how bad it looks to our friends (regrettably they’re few) and how it will make his job more complicated.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Now is the time for the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government to reach out to each other and show the advocates of hatred and violence that more can be gained by each of them through peaceful negotiations with one another than through any other means.
By SAMUEL HEILMAN
The Palestinians know only too well our weakness and that we are afraid to do anything that will annul the Oslo Accords, no matter what they do.
Quite a few “bubbles” have been burst by the recent Israel-Hamas skirmish. Unfortunately, not all bubbles burst the same way.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
“The initiative for a fortified hospital came about following the Second Lebanon War six years ago,” states Professor Rafi Beyar, Director and CEO of Rambam Health Care Campus.
By TAMI BENMAYER