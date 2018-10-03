pop culture

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Spears’s concert, which was announced in a swanky Tel Aviv hotel, looks like a done deal.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv - July 4
By DAVID BRINN
Natalie Portman said she was "deeply touched and humbled" by the honor.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Guests included Madonna, members of U2, Elon Musk, Chris Rock, Demi Moore, and Ashton Kutcher.
By JTA
Two track names on Morrissey's new album, which is slated to be released November 17, appear to make references to Israel.
By AMY SPIRO
Singer displays images of ousted Trump officials during "Goodbye to You."
The film will be an adaptation of World War II novel 'Beneath a Scarlet Sky.'
Michael first achieved fame as one of two members of the popular 80s band WHAM! before beginning his solo career.
By JTA,REUTERS
The latest social news from Israeli life.
By MICHAL GALANTI
"When I got my results, I was surprised," Nuseir Yassin said in a video filmed in Shoham and posted Monday.
It seems that as an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, actresses attending the ceremony will be wearing mostly basic black.
By HANNAH BROWN
DJ Marshmello, Natalia Oreiro and Chad Channing are on their way to Israel - and maybe soon Lenny Kravitz?
Search trends for 2017 reveal interesting patterns in Israel and the world.
Antwerp alt-pop group Oh Wonder go from songwriters to international sensations on the way to Tel Aviv.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The couple had recently celebrated his birthday with a trip to Zanzibar
By MAARIV ONLINE
The incredible beauty and clever adaptation of each two-dimensional still image into three-dimensional, breathing theatrical stage were a sheer delight.
By ORA BRAFMAN
British rocker speaks out in defense of the Jewish state.
Israeli-Ethiopian singer Ester Rada sees the world through multiple lenses in her second album.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Storied rocker appeared in Israel in 1987 with Bob Dylan.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The pop crooner who was at the peak of his acclaim in the 1980s will land in the Jewish state this November for a special concert.
The romantic dramedy is based on a real-life story.
By STEVEN ZEITCHIK/LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS)
The thriller "Atomic Blonde" heats up with a bold 1980s look
By MARK OLSEN/LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS)
The Black Light Theatre of Prague performs nationwide.
By ORI J LENKINSKI
Jewish reggae star Matisyahu apparently doesn’t like sharing the stage.
The JPost culture guide for the week to come.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The new film is based on the story of Egyptian spy Ashraf Marwan.
Harel Skaat slams Shaked over gov't opposition to same-sex couples adopting children
By SHAWN RODGERS
Rockville and the ICO pay tribute to the British rock band
By BARRY DAVIS
A look at some new albums to listen to this summer.
LA-based comedian Danny Lobell is taking his one-man show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The pop superstar will soon appear in the Holy Land.
The off-Broadway run starred Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani and Katrina Lenk, who are not yet confirmed to return for the Broadway production.
The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival provides festival-goers with a small taste of the best in modern Israeli cinema.
Historical-epic book to be adapted for small screen by Lionsgate.
#32: The new museum of natural history in Tel Aviv University is shaped like Noah’s Ark.
By BARBARA SOFER
Having performed in the first Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition in 1974, Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska returns to Israel as one of the jurors of the current competition.
A final episode, a fourth season and a new biopic
Mailow, whose father was born to Russian Jewish parents, adopted his Irish-Catholic mother's maiden name at the time of his bar mitzva.
Chicago musician Elliot Dvorin creates a video song mash-up of Hebrew songs about peace.
Grandaddy treated the fans with three encores, including an enthusiastic rendition of “Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake.”
By ELIOT ZIMELMAN
The next night, indie pop-grunge stalwarts Dinosaur Jr. will likely blow the walls off the Barby with their distorted but sweet variations on the Crazy Horse meets Nirvana theme.
Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of the cult favorite ‘Gilmore Girls,’ is behind ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ an Amazon pilot about a Jewish housewife turned comedienne.
The new generation of Israeli designers is pushing us into an era that is bolder, gutsier and full of surprises.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Chuck Berry was the godfather.
The annual Spring Festival takes place next weekend.
Bassist Kyle Eastwood will perform in Tel Aviv.
Based on the non-fiction best seller by poet and naturalist Diane Ackerman, the movie opens in theaters March 31.
“Tiny Desk Concerts” is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.
AACI’s J-Town Playhouse troupe brings a slice of Big Apple life to the Holy City with the off-Broadway musical "Ordinary Days."
No one is spared as Israel’s best-known satire program starts its new season
By DANIEL CLINTON
The evening was first produced for the Red Sea Jazz festival last summer and received so well that the producers decided to repeat it in Tel Aviv, hopefully not for the last time.
By NERIA BARR
The season’s first production is a political satire by resident playwright Ro’i Chen called In the Tunnel.
By HELEN KAYE
Israel was instrumental in breaking the band in 1992 when their first single "Creep" became a big hit here before spreading to the rest of the world.
Channel 2 reports Thom Yorke and company are a go to play in Israel, however no official announcement has been made.
With the second release just out, Friedman is already looking ahead to the next recording.
American-Israeli musician Ariella Zeitlin-Hoffman sings with her violin on ‘The Voice Israel.’
China National Ballet Liaoning Herzliya, January 21.
The 72-year-old musician last performed in Israel in 2010 at the Ramat Gan stadium.
The cast, made up not only of career actors but also of recording artists trying their hand at musical theater, didn’t have a single weak link.
By BEN FISHER
Israel’s Gal Gadot had billboards abuzz with photos that accentuate her burgeoning belly.
By VIVA SARAH PRESS/ISRAEL21C
Spiritual world music group Forest takes us from darkness to light through their eclectic sounds.
Legendary ‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan is bringing his new live show to Tel Aviv.
US TV stars experience a week-long tourism boot camp as guests of America’s Voices in Israel.
A guest of the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival, the Holocaust historian and author speaks to
the ‘Post’ about her role in the making of a new Holocaust film and the perils of ignoring history.
Israeli artist Guy Goldstein’s artwork transcends mediums by combing the senses.
The musician still needs to deliver a lecture in order to receive the $927,740 prize.
Israeli comedian Yuval Haklai makes heavy issues lighter in his popular web series "Voices of the Middle East."
Australian soft rock duo bringing love to Jerusalem (and Tel Aviv and Haifa).
Known as "Sesame Street" for adults, ‘Avenue Q’ brings its musical puppetry to Jerusalem’s AACI Theater.
Legendary duo Air Supply will perform three concerts here on their packed world tour.
Not many foreign pop stars could be eulogized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as someone who “loved the people of Israel and the State of Israel.”
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
The 30th annual LA Israel Film Festival provides festival-goers with a small taste of the best of modern Israeli cinema.
With an ear to the ground, Jeremy Hulsh and Oleh! Records bring international music moguls to the White City.
A different angle: A group of American music insiders pay a visit to Israel to learn about the country through its musicians and music industry.
A guest at this year’s Haifa Film Festival, the French-Italian actress discusses her latest role as a flamboyant mental patient.
Artists as diverse as Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman, Joe Cocker and The Everly Brothers have gravitated toward Lee.
David Bowie impersonator David Brighton will perform in Tel Aviv on March 16.
In new video, World Jewish Congress argues that Lebanon,Algeria and Tunisia banned the blockbuster, not because the protagonist is played by an Israeli but because she's a woman.
Looking both ways: an end-of-the-year musical reflection.
An exploration of the tradition and whimsy behind the classic tales from Chelm.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Tel Aviv to host Comic Book Festival, Israeli Opera sings The Beatles.
Everyone's favorite 90's boy band is heading back to Israel to perform one show in April.
A powerful Golden Globes speech - and a slew of jokes - set off a wave of speculation.
The series has fans all around the world, among them bestselling author Stephen King, who famously praised the series as “all thriller, no filler.”
New Zealand native Lorde to perform in Israel in June.
The award was rebranded in the Israeli star's honor.
The Israeli actress met real-life 'wonder women' for a 'People' magazine photoshoot.
Taylor Swift rejects the claims of an alt-right blog that she is an icon of White Supremacists.
By BILL KEVENEY / USA TODAY (TNS)
Maluma performed in Tel Aviv on October 12.
1. Grunge Never Died (And Neither Did Tupac)
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Plan big – you can do it!
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Jewish filmmaker Amir Bar-Lev’s epic documentary is required viewing for Dead Heads.
By HOWARD BLAS