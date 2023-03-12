The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Enter the world of Keith Haring in new Herzliya exhibit

Haring died of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31 in 1990, and since then, he’s been the subject of several international retrospectives.

By SHANNA FULD
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 02:13
AMERICAN PHOTOGRAPHER Allan Tannenbaum with an image of Keith Haring at the exhibit opening on Wednesday. (photo credit: SHOOKA COHEN)
AMERICAN PHOTOGRAPHER Allan Tannenbaum with an image of Keith Haring at the exhibit opening on Wednesday.
(photo credit: SHOOKA COHEN)

Keith Haring is iconic… for his icons. Consider the “Radiant Baby” or the “Barking Dog.” You have probably seen the images, but not known much about the simple, colorful figures which have become Haring’s signature.

Now, the Arena Mall in Herzliya has unveiled a new exhibit called “Untitled by Keith Haring.” The exhibition, which has appeared in New York, Florida and Italy, will present approximately 200 original works of one of the world’s most prominent, cheeky, and successful pop art artists. Haring’s art emerged from the New York City graffiti subculture of the 1980s. Much of his work includes sexual allusions that turned into social activism by using the images to advocate for safe sex and AIDS awareness.

Haring died of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31 in 1990, and since then, he’s been the subject of several international retrospectives. Today, his works can be seen in the exhibitions and collections of major museums around the world.

Haring’s works show basic representations of people and animals in everyday life, rejoicing with hands in the air, leaning into an embrace or even engaging in a sexual act. You might not see it right away, but Haring’s pop art offers a glance into the world as he saw it through the 1980s. The openly gay artist worked mostly using the streets and subway stations of New York City as his canvas, but ultimately executed his first solo show at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1986. While New York City has always been progressive, Amsterdam at the time served as a safer place for Haring’s explicit, homosexual drawings. The exhibit in Herzliya has a display of those works, too.

HARING FILLED up empty black posters that covered past adverts in subway stations using chalk. His drawings filled public spaces with art, persevering in his work even after being arrested by New York City authorities for illegal graffiti. The Black Box has an installation that will make you feel as if you were walking through New York’s 51st Street station, equipped with mimic mosaic tiles and nostalgic shiny orange seats. The dark exhibit space shows off a language that has remained a part of pop culture, even some forty years later. One gallery guest even chalked the icons up to a modern hieroglyphic.

‘RADIANT BABY’ by Haring (right). (credit: SHANNA FULD) ‘RADIANT BABY’ by Haring (right). (credit: SHANNA FULD)

Famed New York-based photographer Allan Tannenbaum was flown in as the show’s guest of honor. Tannenbaum is responsible for many of the most popular photos of Haring, which captured his essence and passion for paint and time and again have accompanied Haring’s exhibits around the world. 

Before his untimely death, Haring set up the Keith Haring Foundation, which used art as a tool for safe sex awareness and also supported education, prevention and care for those suffering from AIDS. The efforts of his foundation continue today.

Access to international art for all

“What an amazing artist Keith Haring was. The variety of his work; the scope of it. There’s a lot of things I’ve seen before and many things I have not. I really want to take it all in,” Tannenbaum said.

When asked what he hopes people would take away from his contribution to the exhibit, Tannenbaum said it was his photos, which have themselves become fine art prints all these decades later.

ArtHub CEO Roy Milo says so much uncertainty toward the end of the Covid-19 pandemic caused the Haring exhibit to take a lot of time to secure. In comparison to other major cities around the world, choosing an artist to highlight takes a lot of courage. While London, for example, has a population of just about nine million, Israel has that many for its entire nation.

When trying to make the money back on an exhibit, it is, as Milo says, ‘a gamble.’ ArtHub spends between NIS four and eight million on most any given exhibit. Milo tells The Jerusalem Post that he and his team are always trying to pinpoint what an Israeli audience would like and then create the experience.

“Keith Haring is a very colorful exhibition, and it’s not like Claude Monet, Van Gogh, Frida Khalo, Picasso,” he says. “In comparison to all of them, Keith is rather young. And he has a story. He started in the street; he started a movement. A lot of people are familiar with his art without actually knowing his name.”

Milo also spoke to the exhibit’s family appeal, explaining the installations were built to be a 360 experience with artful cubes for children to sit in and other sections that offer videos to watch.

“Our part is to make sure that everyone in Israel has access to international art,” Milo said.

While ArtHub is working to make international shows available for Israelis locally, Haring is known until today for having a similar spirit. He is considered a fundamental part of postmodernism, making art available for the everyday New Yorker. Art and culture expert Alon Klebanoff says Haring stands shoulder to shoulder with the men and women who turned French palaces into public museums during the French Revolution of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

THE WORKS of Keith Haring. (credit: SHOOKA COHEN) THE WORKS of Keith Haring. (credit: SHOOKA COHEN)

“Turning subway stations into museums broke the boundary line between street art and high art and [he] managed to marry them together,” said Klebanoff. “In a place where market forces and making a buck is almost a religion, he says ‘no – I will not wait for my first million, I will create art for everyone.’”

 Keith Haring’s show runs from March 9 through June 30, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with a last entry of at 5:30 p.m., with a shorter day on Fridays and holidays. Tickets cost NIS 119.



Tags culture aids herzliya pop culture art Exhibition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by