03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Using a technique she developed herself, Frida Sasson creates new pictures out of old newspapers.
ByBY LISA SAMIN
Officials launched a refuse derived fuel (RDF) plant at the Hiriya Recycling Park – a waste sorting and recycling plant that sits at the foot of the region's towering former garbage dump.
By SHARON UDASIN
Currently, the process of breaking down building materials takes a crew of about 30 people and lasts weeks to process the materials.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
E-Waste Law falling short of recycling goals set for coming years.
The latest version of the legislation debated by the Internal Affairs and Environment Committee would require a 10-agorot fee per disposable plastic bag.
Jerusalem lags behind other major cities in recycling sector.
As recycling improves, waste challenges still remain as "hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles are collected each month."
Peretz: Factory embodies inseparable elements of environmental, social justice; Jews and Arabs work side-by-side, disassembling spare parts for reuse.
Over five billion bottles recycled prevented over half a million tons of plastic from getting to country's landfills.
Alongside 30 other authorities thus far throughout Israel, all 700 Alon Shvut families begin separating their waste at home.
The plant will bring in more than 1,000 tons of garbage – about twice as much waste as is produced in Tel Aviv-Jaffa area.
Environmental Protection Ministry awards money to local authorities joining its waste separation “recycling revolution.”
Environment Ministry will fund NIS 70 million green garbage-to-electricity facilities.
Deputy mayor: ‘We are thinking about how to introduce recycling to Old City and neighborhoods with narrow streets.
By SHARON UDASIN AND MELANIE LIDMAN
In total, Israel collected about 77% of all beverage containers in 2011, exceeding the government’s target of 73%.
Proponents of recycling say that little by little, Israelis are learning to become more conscious of their environment.
By JTA/JESSICA STEINBERG
By recycling gray water Israel’s private sector could save 150 million cubic meters of water annually.
The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee plans to establish treatment facility in Jerusalem industrial area.
Environmental Protection Ministry, local authorities to invest in waste-treatment plants that generate bio-gas, fertilizer.
Protesters attempt to unveil giant banner on Jerusalem city hall flagpole; municipality says environmental issues are top priority.
Successful programs encourage children to gather recycables.
Bins feature sculpted blossoming tree branches on front of cage; new design comes after complaints that bins were dirty, "didn't look good."
Measure would hold manufacturers, importers directly responsible for recycling.''
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
Long a dumping ground for abandoned aircraft, Fujairah aims to sell them off in bits.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
The king of garbage Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, came here this month for the first reuse conference to show us how to recycle everything from chip bags to dirty diapers.
He transforms the garbage dump into the Hiriya Moutain Park, organized a rehabilitation project for 'at risk' kids and serves on the board of many committees - is there anything this man won't do?
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
Every year, 200 million cubic meters of rainwater are wasted and washed into the sea. An innovative project in Kfar Saba will make it possible to store rainwater and purify it with the help of various plants, using biofilter technology.
By KKL - JNF
Study finds recycling is a labor intensive industry and cost-effective overall, but set up costs deter local authorities.
New public relations campaign to be launched on Sunday; 2500 more receptacles will be placed around the country this year.
Any plastic bottle with a cap can be placed in the receptacle. So, any personal hygiene bottle, shampoo container, water, soda bottle – big, small – can be recycled.
Use of three designs that were chosen in the "Beautiful Recycling" competition will be encouraged across the country.
Aim is to get local authorities behind effort within three years
Foreign investors and mayors are increasingly clamoring for Israeli-developed technologies in urban waste, water and traffic management.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Earth Day is on April 22 – the perfect time to save money and help the environment
By MIRIAM KRESH
See what new offerings there are for the winter ahead....
By LAURA TAUB
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and Environmental Protection Minister Gilad Erdan set to discuss the capital's waste disposal and recycling infrastructures.
Nitzana has created an ecological village that practices what it teaches.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
From 2015 to 2016, Jerusalem saw a 10% rise in recycled material.
By NICOLE BAUKE
Dumpsters and the streets of Tel Aviv: Designer Ori Ben-Zvi transforms junk into elegant objects.
By EINAT KAYLESS ARGAMAN
Raanana mayor tells 'Post' about efforts to conserve environment.
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
New program will shorten procedures necessary for acquiring waste treatment facility building permits in industrial zones.
There are four weeks to go before the general elections. Are any of the parties relating to our garbage crisis or to its possible solutions?
By NAOMI TSUR
It is today distinctly politically incorrect to attribute natural disasters to the Creator. Thus, Hurricane Sandy evoked no public calls for mercy, no prayers for people to be saved, nor for its path to be diverted.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The diamond ring, Davidov explained, had great sentimental value to her.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The most successful campaign in Haifa was that of protecting wildflowers from being picked.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN