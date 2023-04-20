The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to invest up to NIS 8.5 million in glass sorting plant

By establishing a color sorting facility, the glass can stay in the country, reducing environmental damage from transportation, emissions and energy that needs to be invested in creating glass. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 18:56
Recycling bin (photo credit: COURTESY/OFFICE OF YOVAV TZUR)
Recycling bin
(photo credit: COURTESY/OFFICE OF YOVAV TZUR)

The Environmental Protection Ministry said it would invest up to NIS 8.5 million to establish a glass sorting plant in the country.

“Establishing facilities for waste treatment is a significant step in the success of our waste plans and strategies and will lead to an increase in recycling and reduction in landfill rates,” said Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman. 

The ministry said that, to date, one of the main difficulties in completing the recycling chain in waste treatment is the need for more infrastructure. 

Benefits of opening the facility

The ministry said about 130,000 tons of glass beverage containers are consumed annually in Israel. About 60% of them are collected under the Deposit Law. However, because the collected glass is not separated by color at the time of disposal and the cost of manually sorting the glass is so expensive, only about 15% of collected glass remains for recycling and melting into glass containers. Instead, the glass is exported as unsorted glass scraps for recycling abroad.

By establishing a color sorting facility, the glass can stay in the country and be recycled, reducing environmental damage from transportation, emissions and energy that needs to be invested in creating glass. 

RECYCLING BINS in Jerusalem. The aim is to collect 77% of the large bottles being sold in Israel by the year 2026/27. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post) RECYCLING BINS in Jerusalem. The aim is to collect 77% of the large bottles being sold in Israel by the year 2026/27. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Color sorting is critical in the glass recycling process. Glass bottle manufacturers typically distinguish between three primary glass colors: clear, amber and green. Each color has a different value and tolerance for contamination. In the last decade, automated color-sorting systems have been designed to make the process easier.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the glass produced from recycled glass reduces air pollution by 20% and related water pollution by 50%. 

The ministry issued a tender to find a company or companies to establish the glass treatment and sorting facility. The ministry will provide about 40% of the establishment cost or up to NIS 8.5 million. “The support for establishing a glass treatment and sorting facility is part of a broad and ongoing initiative by the ministry to encourage waste recycling and its use for new products per circular economy principles,” Silman said.



Tags environment Israeli Government Budget recycling Glasses recycle
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by