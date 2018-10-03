restaurant

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The menu included spicy pumpkin soup, kasha cooked “in the oven.”
By JTA
According to reports, the man resisted arrest and also tried to prevent taking a blood test that could provide evidence in any court proceeding.
Alon Shaya – who says he was fired for speaking out about sexual harassment – wants 'Shaya' restaurant to change its name.
By AMY SPIRO
“No one should feel unwelcome, afraid or unsafe in their place of work. The restaurant industry does not get a pass,” wrote Alon Shaya.
Afternoon tea becoming trendy again.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
Power Coffeeworks aims to be Mahaneh Yehuda’s neighborhood spot.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
To build the bar, he learned how to weld. To assemble the beer line, he learned how to work with copper tubing. In fact, for Greenblatt, learning is the ultimate experience.
By DOUG GREENER
The Dag al Hadan restaurant has earned the reputation for serving the freshest trout – you can’t get any closer from the cool water of the Dan River to the plate on the table.
By ITSIK MAROM
Tap & Tail, a tapas and cocktail bar, brings something new to Mahaneh Yehuda
As the warmer season rapidly approaches, the Red and White wine bar is ready to offer guests who are slowly emerging from their winter slumber a unique and exclusive experience.
By SARAH LEVI
With Passover just around the corner and spring bringing its sultry breezes, it’s a good time to take a gander on the Rooftop.
By SHAWN RODGERS,ERICA SCHACHNE
Missy Witt struggles to keep the doors open at the shuk’s beloved Mexican eatery.
Hiro expands its menu in a newer free-standing restaurant.
By BUZZY GORDON
The restaurant at the David Citadel Hotel opens to the public.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Going to a restaurant is a special occasion, yet choosing a wine is a hazard for most people. You receive a wine list full of names you may not know, at prices you could not conceive of paying.
By ADAM MONTEFIORE
The Hilton hotel in Jerusalem takes afternoon tea to the hilt.
Gillis Steak House is worth a special trip to the Golan.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
The Olive Leaf in Tel Aviv celebrates its annual French gastronomy week.
February is global breakfasts month at the Benedict chain.
Arabesque fuses Arab and European fare.
By TALY SHARON
Anabe offers flavorful food in a scenic location.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Meat Kitchen’s new winter menu is the latest quarterly update.
Souvlaki has much more on its kosher menu than its name implies.
Piccolino’s ‘secret’ initiative brings relief and smiles to lone soldiers every Friday.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Chang Ba serves delicious authentic Thai dishes.
Yorgos evokes the flavor of a genuine Greek taverna.
The R&R Diner was opened two months ago by Reut Cohen and her partner Romina Gonzalez, but has suffered ongoing harassment ever since.
By JEREMY SHARON
Mariposa proves that those living outside the center don’t need to journey to Tel Aviv to enjoy a world-class meal.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
Gourmandises by Yoel brings French gourmet to Jerusalem
Goocha attracts a loyal following with its expertise in fish and seafood.
For Italian fare with flair, Bellini fills the bill.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Dine with the arts.
The Herzliya Marina branch of the kosher steakhouse chain takes off.
This authentic Indian restaurant lights up Or Akiva.
The David Intercontinental held Colorfood Festival at its Aubergine restaurant.
Coffee Bar wins acclaim for its Northern Italian cuisine.
Ca-Phe Hanoi spices up the kosher scene.
Kitchen Market ranks among the country’s best restaurants
Jerusalem is served up on a plate at the Waldorf
Tel Aviv’s trademark boutique hotel celebrated the Summer Solstice at its divine restaurant by introducing a new menu that rings in the scorching season with some dreamy delicacies.
By JOY BERNARD
Namaste serves authentic – and kosher – Indian fare
Israeli celebrity chef to open two new branches of 'Hamiznon' this year.
The new chef restaurant in town launches a menu just in time for summer coupled with a unique wine selection to freshen up your lunch experience.
The in-house restaurant is intimate and inviting
The Hilton Lobby Restaurant has upgraded its decor and menu.
For authentic Asian cuisine, Nam is the name of the game
Jacko’s has all the right ingredients for a memorable dining experience
Bagel Café has branched out to Modi’in
Edna’s Café is a delightful addition to Bnei Dror
Caesarea’s Helena unveils a new tasting menu
Yasas serves up Greek food and music in Jerusalem.
Flavorful home cooking is the order of the day at Habayit be’Olesh
Brown morphs into a full-fledged restaurant under chef Michal Levy
Cerveceria serves Spanish-style tapas that are second to none.
Cuisine from the red-white-and-blue makes its way to Israel in the form of home-cooked, BBQ fare with flare.
Samuel serves up comfort food from the European region closest to the Levant.
Kitchen Bar in Netanya blends Middle Eastern and European elements beautifully
A returning son brings authentic Italian cuisine to the port city
Beccafico brings an authentic taste of Rome to Tel Aviv
Japanese fare is the real deal at Okinawa in Tel Aviv
Brunch at Endive in Ashdod is copious
and creative
Tel Aviv’s Whiskey Bar and Museum has food to match its premium spirits
Chef Guy Gamzo’s latest innovations continue to delight
Pompidou creates a European enclave on Emek Refaim.
By RUTH BELOFF
Be it meat of fish, Tatti serves it with style and grace.
Cafe 65 pays attention to the little things that some other restaurants take for granted.
Ramat Hasharon’s Jacko specializes in fish but doesn’t neglect meat.
Craving some homemade Mexican food in Tel Aviv? Mexicana is a delightful option in the heart of the city.
By JASON MESKIN
Agadir offers Wagyu beef; Gordos
features international variations.
For those looking to take their desire for a night out with friends to the next level, Table Talk could be just the right place.
Milgo and Milbar broadens
its already considerable appeal.
Haifa’s Ishfish serves up freshness, flavor and value.
Luca e Lino wins new fans of southern Italian cuisine.
At Segev Art Herzliya, each dish is a masterpiece.
The new winter tasting menu is diverse and delicious.
By NOA AMOUYAL,SHAWN RODGERS
Zakaim serves up delicious ethnic vegan cuisine.
California-born chef Rima Olvera presents her philosophy at Oasis, a culinary gem in Tel Aviv.
By NERIA BARR
The chocolate chain’s restaurants serve business lunches.
Chef Haim Tibi descends on Tel Aviv.
The Angus steakhouse chain expands to Tel Aviv.
Par Derriere in Old Jaffa has moved to larger premises.
Elegance abounds at Aubergine, where health is on the menu.
Tito introduces family-style dining to Israel’s restaurant scene.
A trio of talented chefs impress at Mariposa
Arais rivals fancier steakhouses when it comes to beef.
La Missada serves all the Oriental dishes we’ve come to love, prepared by chefs from Shanghai.
By SHMUEL HALEVI
Nithan Thai vaults into the elite of local Asian restaurants.
Gazpacho is a delightful kosher Mediterranean bistro in Ashkelon.
The “honesty” payment system left me baffled.
By BENITA LEVIN
If your idea of an exciting day spent out in nature revolves around two wheels, then you’ll be happy to know that there a number of cycling groups for beginners and experienced.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Meir Adoni’s kosher rooftop restaurant in the Carlton Hotel wins int’l acclaim.
It’s not easy to run a successful restaurant far from the bustle of central Israel.
Two new suburban restaurants: Republic in Hod Hasharon and Shastel in Ra’anana.
The sky is the limit for fun activities at the Hot-Air Balloon Festival
Even those who drive on the Highway 443 regularly do not often take the time to look around at the beautiful forests found on both sides of the road.
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The King David's fine dining restaurant serves meals fit for royalty.
Porter & Sons expertly pairs beer with food.