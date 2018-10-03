Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"

Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play

ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move

THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!

Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health

Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)

Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover

Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'

Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel

Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May

'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase

France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies

Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London

The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves

Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates

Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure

Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry

Home is where the art is

Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end

rosh hashana

Rosh Hashana, is a festival in Judaism celebrating the first day of the Jewish year. The name literally means "Head of the Year." It is celebrated for two days beginning on Tishrei 1. Special customs during the holiday include hearing the blowing of the shofar 100 times during prayer services, eating apple dipped in honey, as well as reciting the special Tashlich prayer next to a body of water.

rosh hashana Related Images

rosh hashana Related Articles