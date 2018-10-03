03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

rosh hashana

Rosh Hashana, is a festival in Judaism celebrating the first day of the Jewish year. The name literally means "Head of the Year." It is celebrated for two days beginning on Tishrei 1. Special customs during the holiday include hearing the blowing of the shofar 100 times during prayer services, eating apple dipped in honey, as well as reciting the special Tashlich prayer next to a body of water.

